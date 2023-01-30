Read full article on original website
Waukesha Antique Mall founding owner remembered for faith, love of antiques
WAUKESHA — John Dutscheck, founding owner of Waukesha Antique Mall, always had an appreciation of antiques. His son, Jerry Dutscheck, said his dad and mom would always go to auctions, estate sales and rummage sales. “They loved doing that kind of thing. Our house was full of antiques and...
Milwaukee Rep receives $5M donation for new student, community space
MILWAUKEE — The Richard and Ethel Herzfeld Foundation donated $5 million to Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s renovation into its new theater and education complex, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal. The Milwaukee Rep’s $75 million project will replace its Patty & Jay Barker Theater Complex. They...
Mr. Brews restaurant moving onto former Darboy Club property
HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – News of a popular restaurant moving into the village of Harrison has that community buzzing. Mr. Brews Taphouse officials tell Local Five News that they will move their Appleton location to the former Darboy Club site in Harrison. The restaurant’s lease at their Appleton location ends at the end of April. […]
Sheboygan Pasty Company; made from scratch with fresh ingredients
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Need something quick, easy and filling for dinner? Sheboygan Pasty Company makes their pasties from scratch, by hand, with fresh ingredients. Brian Kramp is at Sheboygan Pasty Company, where they’ve perfected a dish that’s easy to cook and perfect for a cold winter day.
Vinland Still & Grill no more, owners rebranding to BAGO Bar & Grill
VINLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Sometimes, a fresh start can be revolutionary for a business, and that may stand true in one Winnebago County restaurant. The Vinland Still & Grill is no more as owners Katie Samuelson and Hank Klundt have decided to switch things up and rebrand to the BAGO Bar & Grill.
Everyday Hero: Volunteer spends nearly 30 years cuddling with animals at HAWS
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Humane Animal Welfare Society in Waukesha relies on volunteers to help take care of animals. For one volunteer, it’s a passion that’s grown over two decades. With a heart for animals, HAWS volunteer Dottie Hrenak has been snuggling up with cats for nearly...
UW-Green Bay #ethicsatwork speaker series tackles business and ethics – Inside UW-Green Bay News
New community forum & speaker series set to begin in February. Green Bay, WI — UW-Green Bay is offering a community forum and speaker series to address the ethical questions presented within business on a daily basis. The #ethicsatwork monthly speaker series begins next week. Facilitating progress, change and...
REAL ESTATE | City of West Bend, WI explores new fire department location at 18th Ave. and Hwy 33
February 1, 2023 – West Bend, Wi – The City of West Bend is exploring its options regarding plans to build a new fire station near W. Washington Street and 18th Avenue to replace Fire Station 1, on the southeast corner of Eighth Avenue and Highway 33. A...
2 dentist retirements to know
Two veteran dental leaders recently announced their retirements. 1. Howard Howell, DDS, a professor of periodontology and interim department chair, is retiring from Boston-based Harvard School of Dental Medicine after serving the school for more than 45 years. The school is naming the Lash-Williams-Howell-Stevens Fellowship scholarship after Dr. Howell in honor of his retirement and contributions to the school.
State Breweries Seeing Changes in Patron's Habits
(By Hope Kirwan, Wisconsin Public Radio) In recent months, Henry Schwartz from MobCraft Beer said it feels like brewery customers have hit a "hard reset" on their pre-pandemic habits, according to Hope Kirwan with Wisconsin Public Radio. "We've seen a lot of new customers that have shown up, maybe because...
Safety reminders when the temperatures plummet in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-Frigid winter weather is back in Northeast Wisconsin. Since it will stay around for a while local experts want to provide tips to Wisconsinites on how to stay safe and warm if they must go outside over the next few days. “Even though we’re Wisconsinites and we’re tough even we can be […]
Milwaukee County Used to Be Covered in Farmland
Milwaukee has been a city for so long that we forget it was ever anything else. As difficult as it may be to picture now, our entire region was a wilderness for millennia before we got around to polluting the rivers and paving the roads. Although wetlands were abundant, most of Milwaukee County was covered with maple trees and other hardwoods, forming a canopy so dense that the sun was seldom seen in high summer.
Miracle rescue: Lost dog found in most unlikely location
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Michele Fiore shares the story of Danielle Driscoll, a West Allis woman who knows of loss. After taking ownership of her late father's dog Danielle experienced a frightening auto accident. What happened next changed her perspective on life.
Restrictive zoning policies shut door to affordable housing in some suburbs
Amy Kaiser is a recently divorced mother of two children. She's 38-years-old, has a college degree and works at a bank in Elm Grove, earning what she describes as a lower-middle-class income. Kaiser was living in Brookfield, but recently had to move to an eight-unit apartment complex in West Allis...
Amtrak Train Service to Green Bay: A 360-degree look at the proposal
Amtrak's vision is for trains that currently run from Chicago to Milwaukee, to keep going north - making stops in Fond du Lac, Oshkosh, and Appleton, before making a final stop in Green Bay.
I-94 WB crash in Waukesha: All lanes reopen
WAUKESHA, Wis. — 8 a.m. All lanes reopen. 7:20 a.m. Only the left lane remains closed. Traffic is still backed up. 6:55 a.m. One lane has been reopened. Today at approximately 6 a.m. all lanes on I-94 westbound were closed at County F in Waukesha County due to a crash.
Police report: Braising Pan fire ‘not believed to be a criminal act,’ case closed
The investigation into a fire at the Braising Pan restaurant in West Bend on Sept. 29 has been closed, according to a police report of the incident. “At this time, the fire is not believed to be a criminal act. As such, this case is closed,” West Bend Police Detective Jacob A. Chihak wrote in a report. The police report regarding the fire was obtained through an open records request submitted by the Express News.
As bitter cold settles in, how to keep your pipes from freezing
MILWAUKEE - A winter storm brought several inches of snow to southeast Wisconsin Saturday, Jan. 28, and as the week begins, the cold settles in. There are steps you can take to avoid frozen or burst pipes. "Even if the upper floors of the building are heated, if there are...
Milwaukee Metal Fest announces 2023 lineup
Before OZZfest. Before Mayhem Festival. Before all of them — there was Milwaukee Metal Fest. The iconic, midwestern, multi-day event was the stuff of legends and is returning to prominence in 2023. Hatebreed frontman and podcaster Jamey Jasta purchased the rights last year and announces the lineup for Milwaukee Metal Fest 2023.
