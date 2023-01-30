ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee Rep receives $5M donation for new student, community space

MILWAUKEE — The Richard and Ethel Herzfeld Foundation donated $5 million to Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s renovation into its new theater and education complex, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal. The Milwaukee Rep’s $75 million project will replace its Patty & Jay Barker Theater Complex. They...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Mr. Brews restaurant moving onto former Darboy Club property

HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – News of a popular restaurant moving into the village of Harrison has that community buzzing. Mr. Brews Taphouse officials tell Local Five News that they will move their Appleton location to the former Darboy Club site in Harrison. The restaurant’s lease at their Appleton location ends at the end of April. […]
HARRISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan Pasty Company; made from scratch with fresh ingredients

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Need something quick, easy and filling for dinner? Sheboygan Pasty Company makes their pasties from scratch, by hand, with fresh ingredients. Brian Kramp is at Sheboygan Pasty Company, where they’ve perfected a dish that’s easy to cook and perfect for a cold winter day.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
beckersdental.com

2 dentist retirements to know

Two veteran dental leaders recently announced their retirements. 1. Howard Howell, DDS, a professor of periodontology and interim department chair, is retiring from Boston-based Harvard School of Dental Medicine after serving the school for more than 45 years. The school is naming the Lash-Williams-Howell-Stevens Fellowship scholarship after Dr. Howell in honor of his retirement and contributions to the school.
MILWAUKEE, WI
cwbradio.com

State Breweries Seeing Changes in Patron's Habits

(By Hope Kirwan, Wisconsin Public Radio) In recent months, Henry Schwartz from MobCraft Beer said it feels like brewery customers have hit a "hard reset" on their pre-pandemic habits, according to Hope Kirwan with Wisconsin Public Radio. "We've seen a lot of new customers that have shown up, maybe because...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Safety reminders when the temperatures plummet in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-Frigid winter weather is back in Northeast Wisconsin. Since it will stay around for a while local experts want to provide tips to Wisconsinites on how to stay safe and warm if they must go outside over the next few days. “Even though we’re Wisconsinites and we’re tough even we can be […]
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeemag.com

Milwaukee County Used to Be Covered in Farmland

Milwaukee has been a city for so long that we forget it was ever anything else. As difficult as it may be to picture now, our entire region was a wilderness for millennia before we got around to polluting the rivers and paving the roads. Although wetlands were abundant, most of Milwaukee County was covered with maple trees and other hardwoods, forming a canopy so dense that the sun was seldom seen in high summer.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Miracle rescue: Lost dog found in most unlikely location

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Michele Fiore shares the story of Danielle Driscoll, a West Allis woman who knows of loss. After taking ownership of her late father's dog Danielle experienced a frightening auto accident. What happened next changed her perspective on life.
WEST ALLIS, WI
WISN

I-94 WB crash in Waukesha: All lanes reopen

WAUKESHA, Wis. — 8 a.m. All lanes reopen. 7:20 a.m. Only the left lane remains closed. Traffic is still backed up. 6:55 a.m. One lane has been reopened. Today at approximately 6 a.m. all lanes on I-94 westbound were closed at County F in Waukesha County due to a crash.
WAUKESHA, WI
discoverhometown.com

Police report: Braising Pan fire ‘not believed to be a criminal act,’ case closed

The investigation into a fire at the Braising Pan restaurant in West Bend on Sept. 29 has been closed, according to a police report of the incident. “At this time, the fire is not believed to be a criminal act. As such, this case is closed,” West Bend Police Detective Jacob A. Chihak wrote in a report. The police report regarding the fire was obtained through an open records request submitted by the Express News.
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

As bitter cold settles in, how to keep your pipes from freezing

MILWAUKEE - A winter storm brought several inches of snow to southeast Wisconsin Saturday, Jan. 28, and as the week begins, the cold settles in. There are steps you can take to avoid frozen or burst pipes. "Even if the upper floors of the building are heated, if there are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
themusicuniverse.com

Milwaukee Metal Fest announces 2023 lineup

Before OZZfest. Before Mayhem Festival. Before all of them — there was Milwaukee Metal Fest. The iconic, midwestern, multi-day event was the stuff of legends and is returning to prominence in 2023. Hatebreed frontman and podcaster Jamey Jasta purchased the rights last year and announces the lineup for Milwaukee Metal Fest 2023.
MILWAUKEE, WI

