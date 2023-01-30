ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS 58

Snow check after the weekend's big snow

All of southeast Wisconsin saw snow over this past weekend with anywhere from 2-4" in our northern counties to 7-11" in the Milwaukee/Waukesha metro areas. It was the biggest snow of the season so far. Milwaukee officially picked up 7.9" of snowfall from Saturday night through early Sunday morning. It...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Dangerous wind chills could reach 25 below zero for Racine, Kenosha this week

RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for portions of East Central Wisconsin, South Central Wisconsin and Southeast Wisconsin due to below-zero wind chills. This weather affects Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee,...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-30-23 winter storm dumps several inches of snow on southeast wi

A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in southeast Wisconsin over the weekend. Ten inches of snow was reported in Racine County and about eight inches at Milwaukee’s General Mitchell International Airport. Blowing snow made cleanup difficult. The National Weather Service said snow rates reached an inch per hour at times Saturday evening and overnight, causing hazardous travel conditions. Highest snowfall totals were reported in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee and Green Bay’s declining winter ice

Temperatures outside might be cold, but for two Wisconsin cities, the average winter temperature has increased more than almost anywhere else in America. Part of the climbing temperature comes from Lake Michigan, which has seen a decline in ice coverage over the last 50 years. However, Wisconsin’s coast isn’t the...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Janesville man kicked Waukesha County K-9 'devil dog:' complaint

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - A Janesville man suspected of being under the influence of meth is accused of injuring a Waukesha County K-9 officer after a pursuit ended in a crash in Lisbon on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Luke Spry, 31, faces one count of shoving police/fire animals, causing injury; one...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha fire: St. Elizabeth office building uninhabitable

KENOSHA, Wis. - Fire tore through the St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church offices in Kenosha on Tuesday morning, Jan. 31. A construction crew that was remodeling the building near 7th Avenue and 48th Street reported the fire around 8:20 a.m. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke coming from the back side of the office building.
KENOSHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crews free one from vehicle following crash on highway just south of Fond du Lac

SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person needed to be removed from a vehicle after a serious-looking crash on Friday on STH 164. The Slinger Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about a crash that happened in the area of STH 164 over Sherman Road. Authorities say the call was for a two-vehicle accident that involved injuries.
SLINGER, WI
ozaukeepress.com

County’s first homeless shelter opens

Family Promise converts former Port Washington day care center into facility that will help it meet need for temporary emergency housing. A CELEBRATION COMPLETE with a ribbon cutting was held Tuesday to mark the completion of Portlight Shelter, a homeless shelter in Port Washington to be operated by Family Promise of Ozaukee County. Cutting the ribbon Tuesday were (from left) Ozaukee County Administrator Jason Dzwinel, Family Promise CEO Cori Guerin, Board President Connie Pukaite and Port Washington Mayor Ted Neitzke. Photos by Sam Arendt.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Milwaukee Police Breaking News – Tue, 31 Jan 2023

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on 01/30/23 at about 10:10pm in the 4500 block of W. Fond Du Lac Ave. The 21-year-old Milwaukee man was conveyed to a local hospital and is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee police warn of armed robberies, thefts in downtown area

Milwaukee police are warning the public about a recent trend of armed robberies and thefts from vehicles in the city’s downtown entertainment areas. Police said suspects are using stolen vehicles – usually Kia and Hyundai models – to target people who are distracted as they enter or exit their own vehicles, or are sitting stationary in their vehicles. The robberies occur primarily between the hours of 4 and 7 pm, and between 11 pm and 2 am.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

As bitter cold settles in, how to keep your pipes from freezing

MILWAUKEE - A winter storm brought several inches of snow to southeast Wisconsin Saturday, Jan. 28, and as the week begins, the cold settles in. There are steps you can take to avoid frozen or burst pipes. "Even if the upper floors of the building are heated, if there are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Today’s Kenosha County area events for Monday, Jan. 30

Channel your inner Parisian baker today and say “oui” to the buttery treats as it’s National Croissant Day. All that snow and where to go? Some of the best cross country skiing trails in this area can be found at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, across from Petrifying Springs County Park in Somers, just east of Green Bay Road (Highway 31) and north off of Highway E. There are also trails at Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol in Kenosha County and at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N Green Bay Road in Caledonia.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Drone footage shows arrest of reckless driving suspect in Kenosha

Drone footage from the Wisconsin State Patrol shows a suspect from a vehicle crash that was reported at 9:39 am at Interstate 94 and Highway C on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Two people are in custody after driving recklessly on Interstate 94, losing control, then fleeing a crash scene Monday morning, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

SiFi Networks `huts’ planned for operation this spring

SiFi Networks is preparing for the operation of three “huts” strategically placed throughout Kenosha to serve as conduits and to support the citywide fiberoptic network. Each hut is capable of servicing 25,000 households with ultra-fast internet. The hut locations are at:. • Nash Park, on the northwest corner...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man dead in Waukesha jail day after traffic stop

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 34, who died at the Waukesha County Jail on Jan. 17, was identified Monday, Jan. 30 as Randy Glenn Jr. He died the day after he was arrested during a traffic stop in Waukesha. He was taken to jail around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 16 and found dead around 6 a.m. Jan. 17.
MILWAUKEE, WI

