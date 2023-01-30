Milwaukee police are warning the public about a recent trend of armed robberies and thefts from vehicles in the city’s downtown entertainment areas. Police said suspects are using stolen vehicles – usually Kia and Hyundai models – to target people who are distracted as they enter or exit their own vehicles, or are sitting stationary in their vehicles. The robberies occur primarily between the hours of 4 and 7 pm, and between 11 pm and 2 am.

