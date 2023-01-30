ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine shooting; man accused tells police, 'I don't do attempts'

RACINE, Wis. - An attempt to buy shoes ends in gunfire in Racine. Now, a 27-year-old Racine man faces multiple charges in the incident. The accused is Davonte Carraway – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Possession of a firearm by a felon. Felony...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Officials respond to fire on 7th Avenue in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities are responding to an active structure fire near 7th Avenue and 48th Street in Kenosha. According to Kenosha police, 7th Avenue is expected to be blocked off to traffic for an extended period of time between 47th Street and 50th Street. Citizens are asked...
KENOSHA, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Milwaukee Police Breaking News – Tue, 31 Jan 2023

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on 01/30/23 at about 10:10pm in the 4500 block of W. Fond Du Lac Ave. The 21-year-old Milwaukee man was conveyed to a local hospital and is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man dead in Waukesha jail day after traffic stop

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 34, who died at the Waukesha County Jail on Jan. 17, was identified Monday, Jan. 30 as Randy Glenn Jr. He died the day after he was arrested during a traffic stop in Waukesha. He was taken to jail around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 16 and found dead around 6 a.m. Jan. 17.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel 3000

Shots fired at multiple homes in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON, Wis. -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they said multiple homes were shot at Monday. Officials said an occupied home in Aztalan was shot at just after 8 p.m. and an occupied home in Jefferson was shot at just after 8:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee police warn of armed robberies, thefts in downtown area

Milwaukee police are warning the public about a recent trend of armed robberies and thefts from vehicles in the city’s downtown entertainment areas. Police said suspects are using stolen vehicles – usually Kia and Hyundai models – to target people who are distracted as they enter or exit their own vehicles, or are sitting stationary in their vehicles. The robberies occur primarily between the hours of 4 and 7 pm, and between 11 pm and 2 am.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Drone footage shows arrest of reckless driving suspect in Kenosha

Drone footage from the Wisconsin State Patrol shows a suspect from a vehicle crash that was reported at 9:39 am at Interstate 94 and Highway C on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Two people are in custody after driving recklessly on Interstate 94, losing control, then fleeing a crash scene Monday morning, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

I-94 WB crash in Waukesha: All lanes reopen

WAUKESHA, Wis. — 8 a.m. All lanes reopen. 7:20 a.m. Only the left lane remains closed. Traffic is still backed up. 6:55 a.m. One lane has been reopened. Today at approximately 6 a.m. all lanes on I-94 westbound were closed at County F in Waukesha County due to a crash.
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS Chicago

Company: fire at Waukegan Walmart was intentionally set

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Frightening video on TikTok shows flames shooting feet above an aisle inside a Waukegan Walmart.As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported Tuesday, the investigation into the fire now includes a search for an arsonist.Early Tuesday evening, the parking lot of Waukegan's only Walmart, at 3900 Fountain Square Pl., was still pretty busy. But no customers got inside the front door – green signs warned shoppers that the store was closed.The reason was massive flames that were seen raging inside the building on Sunday. Video shows smoke filling the air with customers still in the building.A Walmart representative...
WAUKEGAN, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha fire: St. Elizabeth office building uninhabitable

KENOSHA, Wis. - Fire tore through the St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church offices in Kenosha on Tuesday morning, Jan. 31. A construction crew that was remodeling the building near 7th Avenue and 48th Street reported the fire around 8:20 a.m. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke coming from the back side of the office building.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine house fire injures two, kills one; victim identified

RACINE, Wis. — Police identified the 74-year-old man who was killed in a house fire in Racine over the weekend as Johnnie Edison. Racine Police Department’s public information officer said Edison’s relatives in Illinois were notified of his death. Cell phone video captured the flames and smoke...
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: Jury now deliberating

KENOSHA, Wis. – Closing arguments in Mark Jensen’s homicide retrial played out in a Kenosha County court on Tuesday, Jan. 31 – and the jury now has the case. The state wrapped up its argument around 10:40 am The defense team began its closing argument around 11 am – and wrapped up around 12:30 pm The state presented its rebuttal at 1:45 om – and as of about 2:45 pm, the jury began deliberations.
KENOSHA, WI
wgtd.org

Kenosha Church Office Damaged by Fire

(WGTD---Fire heavily damaged a church office building in downtown Kenosha Tuesday morning. The two-and-a-half story building that's situated between St. Elizabeth Church and a school building off of 7th Ave. sustained between $500,000 and $750,000 damage, according to a fire department official. The cause and origin of the blaze remains...
WGNtv.com

Zion man accused of driving drunk, slamming into squad car

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A north suburban man was arrested for allegedly driving drunk and slamming into a police squad car. On Sunday at around 8:20 p.m., police were conducting a traffic stop in the area of Lewis Avenue and Wadsworth Road in Beach Park. Shortly after pulling over,...
BEACH PARK, IL

