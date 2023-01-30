Kauaʻi: Water service shutdown, lane closure on Kūhiʻō Hwy.

KAPAA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Department of Water on Kaua’i has announced that they are conducting an emergency water service shutdown due to a main break.

This is to take place beginning at 9 p.m. tonight, Jan. 29 on Kūhiʻō Highway between the north intersection of ‘Aleka Loop and Kūhiʻō Highway to the Waipouli Bridge. This will include Pouli and Kāmoa roads in Kapa’a.

The water service shutdown will take approximately five to six hours, according to the DOW.

Also, the DOW said that a partial lane closure on Kūhiʻō Highway between Aleka Loop and the Waipouli Bridge. This is meant to create a saf e work zone for personnel to provide repairs to the water main line.

Motorists are advised to follow merge directions onto a single lane so traffic can continue to flow.

The area impacted by the water service shutdown include customers who are located along a portion of Kūhiʻō Highway between the northern intersection of Aleka Loop to the Waipouli Bridge, Pouli Road, Kamoa Road and includes the Waipouli Town Center.

DOW provided some steps for customers to follow to prepare for the water service shutdown:

Store water to meet your needs until service can be safely restored.

Notify your neighbors, family and friends about the service shutdown.

Those with faulty water heaters should ensure that their water heaters do not empty during the service shutdown.

The DOW said that they will continue to provide information on the water service shut down as more details become available.