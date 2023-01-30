ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kapaa, HI

Kauaʻi: Water service shutdown, lane closure on Kūhiʻō Hwy.

KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FurMe_0kVo4FYU00

KAPAA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Department of Water on Kaua’i has announced that they are conducting an emergency water service shutdown due to a main break.

This is to take place beginning at 9 p.m. tonight, Jan. 29 on Kūhiʻō Highway between the north intersection of ‘Aleka Loop and Kūhiʻō Highway to the Waipouli Bridge. This will include Pouli and Kāmoa roads in Kapa’a.

The water service shutdown will take approximately five to six hours, according to the DOW.

Also, the DOW said that a partial lane closure on Kūhiʻō Highway between Aleka Loop and the Waipouli Bridge. This is meant to create a saf e work zone for personnel to provide repairs to the water main line.

Motorists are advised to follow merge directions onto a single lane so traffic can continue to flow.

The area impacted by the water service shutdown include customers who are located along a portion of Kūhiʻō Highway between the northern intersection of Aleka Loop to the Waipouli Bridge, Pouli Road, Kamoa Road and includes the Waipouli Town Center.

DOW provided some steps for customers to follow to prepare for the water service shutdown:

  • Store water to meet your needs until service can be safely restored.
  • Notify your neighbors, family and friends about the service shutdown.
  • Those with faulty water heaters should ensure that their water heaters do not empty during the service shutdown.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO , KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The DOW said that they will continue to provide information on the water service shut down as more details become available.

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Another round of extreme rainfall into Monday

Unsettled weather will continue and spread statewide, with the flood watch expanded to include Kauai County and extended until 6 p.m. Monday. A kona low is forecast to form just to the west-southwest of Kauai, bringing increasing moisture and instability over the islands. Very heavy rainfall will be possible, mainly for windward and mauka areas, but some intense downpours could also develop in leeward locales and flood normally-dry streambeds.
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
tourcounsel.com

Kukui Grove Center | Shopping center in Lihue, Hawaii

Kukui Grove is an open-air shopping center located in Lihue, Hawaii, United States. It is Kauai's largest mall and only regional mall. This shopping mall features over 55 shops and restaurants, with Macy's, Ross Stores, Times Supermarkets, Longs Drugs, and Target as its anchors.
LIHUE, HI
KHON2

Stormy weather to spread to west end of island chain

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A slow-moving surface trough near Maui County will support wet weather across most of the state the next couple of days, potentially spreading to Kauai Sunday night and Monday. Meanwhile, an upper-level disturbance to the west will destabilize the atmosphere, supporting the development of heavy showers and thunderstorms, especially over windward areas. […]
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Lihue crash closes Kaumuali‘i Highway in both directions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Kauai Police Department, Kaumuali‘i Highway was closed in both directions near mile marker 4. This is the area between the Halfway Bridge and Kauai Humane Society in Lihue. The area is now open in both directions, according to police.
LIHUE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

NOAA crews respond to beached whale on Kauai

LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) – Lydgate Beach has been closed due to a beached whale, according to Kauai officials. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are currently responding. No swimming will be allowed, and beachgoers are asked to avoid the area. Updates will be provided when more information is available. Copyright...
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Wet weekend expected with heavy showers and thunderstorms

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Cool and breezy northeast trade winds will continue over Kauai and Oahu overnight, keeping low clouds and light showers over windward areas. Cloudy and locally wet conditions will persist close to a surface trough near Maui County and the Big Island, with locally heavy rainfall expected overnight. This developing trough will linger […]
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Heavy rain triggers Flash Flood Warning for portions of Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Kauai until 915 PM HST. At 614 PM HST, radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling over northern Kauai. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 3 inches per hour. Flash flooding […]
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Showers increasing this week, some heavy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two rounds of wet weather could impact the islands this week. On Tuesday and Wednesday the islands will see an increase in showers thanks to a cold front moving from Kauai to Hawaii Island. The next round of potential heavy rain will be in the Saturday through Monday timeframe. Trade winds return […]
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

This Spot Where Visitors Keep Dying In Hawaii

Another recent death over the holidays brings home the fact far too many Hawaii visitors turn up dead on our beaches. The most recent case is a California Bay Area resident who disappeared while swimming off Anini Beach on Christmas Day here on Kauai. It wasn’t long ago that another California visitor turned up dead at the very same beach.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy