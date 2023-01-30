Mostly dry with an evening shower chance

Closing out our Monday, we begin to see clouds build in as our cold front begins to slide through bringing us our cold spell. Tuesday morning will kick off with some cold rain showers before we dry out for a cool day. Temperatures top out in the low 40s early in the day and drop as we see that much colder Canadian air settle in. Another quick system brings us a chance for some overnight snow that will leave us with a dusting mostly on grassy surfaces. This will then leave us with a cooler but clearing day on Wednesday. Temperatures then begin to plummet as we close out the work week with Friday night into Saturday morning being the coldest with temperatures getting into the teens and wind chills in the single digits. We then bounce back to a more normal temperature for Sunday and Monday as cloud cover returns.

I hope you all have a great day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday A slight chance of rain and snow before 10am, then a slight chance of snow between 10am and 1pm, then a chance of rain and snow after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. North wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Light north wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 28.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Sunday Cloudy, with a high near 43.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 45.