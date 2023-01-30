Patrick Mahomes can be new standard for playing through injury after Willis Reed moment in AFC title game

Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
ng-sportingnews.com
Bengals' Germaine Pratt vents frustration over Joseph Ossai penalty: 'Why the f— would you touch the quarterback?'
Germaine Pratt was visibly upset at the end of the Bengals' heartbreaking 23-20 loss to the Chiefs in the 2023 AFC championship game. Pratt voiced his frustration with the defeat as he made his way back to the locker room, and he seemed to be bothered by one thing in particular about the loss: Joseph Ossai's last-minute personal foul penalty.
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
ng-sportingnews.com
Sean Payton trade details: What draft picks Broncos sent to Saints in return for Super Bowl-winning head coach
The Broncos and Saints saved the NFL world from further speculation Tuesday, finalizing a trade that will trade Sean Payton to Denver to work with Russell Wilson after retiring after the 2021 season. Payton netted the Saints a pair of picks in exchange for a pick being sent back to...
ng-sportingnews.com
Sean Payton hired by Broncos: Why former Saints coach chose to ride with Russell Wilson in Denver
The most anticipated coaching decision of the offseason has been finalized. Former Saints coach Sean Payton is the new head coach of the Denver Broncos, with the two sides agreeing to a deal Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Broncos and Saints had to work out their own compensation since Payton is still...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL Pro Bowl date, time, rosters & more to watch 2023 skills challenges, flag football game in Las Vegas
The NFL Pro Bowl is going to look different this year. Rather than an exhibition game, the league is doing a showcase of sorts, with flag football being the flagship event, so to speak. The AFC will be coached by Peyton Manning and the NFC will be coached by Eli...
ng-sportingnews.com
Broncos coaching search: Why Denver hasn't been able to land Jim Harbaugh, DeMeco Ryans or Sean Payton
The Broncos' coaching search to replace Nathaniel Hackett keeps coming up empty. Denver was among the first teams to interview the two most high-profile candidates of this coaching cycle, Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton, but nothing has come of it. Now it appears 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has rebuffed...
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Devin Booker out? Groin injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Suns star
Devin Booker returned from an injury, only to be quickly sidelined again. His attempt to return to the floor was short-lived. After playing in 26 straight games to start the season, Booker missed two games with hamstring tightness. He returned for two games, one of which saw him score a season-best 58 points, but he's now out again, this time with a groin injury.
ng-sportingnews.com
Damar Hamlin launches 'plan to put back into the world' with challenge to LeBron James, Tom Brady and Michelle Obama
As Bills safety Damar Hamlin recovers after going into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati four weeks ago, he's continuing to use his platform for good. Hamlin announced Tuesday that he's partnering with the American Heart Association to promote "CPR awareness and education" by launching the "3 for Heart" challenge.
ng-sportingnews.com
Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks for Tuesday, Jan. 31
There are five games on Tuesday's NBA slate, meaning bettors will have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Hornets-Bucks, Lakers-Knicks, and Heat-Cavaliers games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.
