Penrith's talent drain is concerning but Liam Martin's re-signing proves they remain on the right track
Penrith's never-ending struggle to maintain control over their salary cap has been one of the major stories within the NRL news cycle over the past 12 months. Numerous stars have come and gone amidst an unprecedented level of success that has them aiming for a fourth consecutive grand final in 2023, while a third premiership triumph in a row is firmly within their grasp.
World Cup Challenge 2023: When is it, how to watch, who is playing, preview
The World Club Challenge has returned for the first time in three years and features back-to-back NRL premiers Penrith squaring off against Super League giants St Helens. The English side have won four consecutive titles and will be making their eighth appearance in the showpiece event against Ivan Cleary’s men who will be aiming to claim their first WCC trophy in the club’s history.
Tigers playmaker Luke Brooks hoping for Mitchell Moses reunion in 2024
Luke Brooks has revealed his desire to play alongside longtime friend Mitchell Moses once again, with rumours surrounding the Parramatta star's return to the Tigers heating up. The 28-year-old has been linked with a return to his former club in 2024, with the Tigers and Eels the only two clubs...
Josh Reynolds completes remarkable comeback at Canterbury, signs one-year deal
Josh Reynolds has moved one step closer to completing a fairytale comeback at Canterbury after earning a spot on the club’s top 30 roster for 2023. The favourite son agreed to a one-year contract after initially being brought back to Belmore during the pre-season on a train-and-trial deal. Reynolds...
AFLW 2023: When does AFLW season eight start?
Details about AFLW season eight have yet to be released as fans ponder when the start date might be. Following a successful seventh edition of the women's league - which was played from August to November in 2022 - it would be the assumption that the competition would follow the same format and dates.
