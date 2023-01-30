Which retired boxers are in Undisputed boxing game? Muhammad Ali, Roy Jones Jr., Sugar Ray Leonard, & more headline list

Read full article on original website
When is the Undisputed boxing video game release date: Cost, boxers, modes & everything else to know for 2023 game
To develop a high-quality boxing video game for the ultimate consumer experience, Steel City Interactive is ready to wait as long as it takes to perfect the Undisputed game. The first boxing video game since 2011, Undisputed is set for Early Access for PC users on Steam on January 31. Early Access will feature 50+ licensed fighters, a Career Mode option, and a women’s division, the latter a first for any boxing video game.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Who is Aaron Chalmers? MMA record of 'The Joker' Geordie Shore star who is boxing Floyd Mayweather
When he fights for the first time in the UK, Floyd Mayweather will be facing an opponent no-one would have tipped as a potential adversary for one of the greatest boxers of all time. Aaron Chalmers shot to fame when he took part in Geordie Shore, a reality TV show...
Damar Hamlin launches 'plan to put back into the world' with challenge to LeBron James, Tom Brady and Michelle Obama
As Bills safety Damar Hamlin recovers after going into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati four weeks ago, he's continuing to use his platform for good. Hamlin announced Tuesday that he's partnering with the American Heart Association to promote "CPR awareness and education" by launching the "3 for Heart" challenge.
