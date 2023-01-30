ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Which retired boxers are in Undisputed boxing game? Muhammad Ali, Roy Jones Jr., Sugar Ray Leonard, & more headline list

By Daniel Yanofsky
ng-sportingnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

When is the Undisputed boxing video game release date: Cost, boxers, modes & everything else to know for 2023 game

To develop a high-quality boxing video game for the ultimate consumer experience, Steel City Interactive is ready to wait as long as it takes to perfect the Undisputed game. The first boxing video game since 2011, Undisputed is set for Early Access for PC users on Steam on January 31. Early Access will feature 50+ licensed fighters, a Career Mode option, and a women’s division, the latter a first for any boxing video game.
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy