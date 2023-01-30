ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ng-sportingnews.com

NBA FanDuel Picks 1/31: Best NBA DFS lineup advice for Tuesday's daily fantasy basketball tournaments

If you can believe it, today marks the last day of January! With a plethora of NBA developments slated for the next four weeks, including the All-Star Game and the trade deadline, it can be easy to overlook the upcoming evening of hoops at this stage of the season. Tonight's slate features five solid games, providing us with countless DFS lineup opportunities, so we took to FanDuel to enter the $375K Tuesday NBA Clutch Shot ($100K to first).
ng-sportingnews.com

Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks for Tuesday, Jan. 31

There are five games on Tuesday's NBA slate, meaning bettors will have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Hornets-Bucks, Lakers-Knicks, and Heat-Cavaliers games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ng-sportingnews.com

How Kobe, Gianna Bryant inspired Rui Hachimura to choose new jersey number after trade to Lakers

Rui Hachimura hasn't logged many minutes for the Lakers just yet, but a jersey-related decision should already make him a fan favorite. During a recent interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on the "Know Mercy" podcast, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss revealed that Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, served as the inspiration for Hachimura's switch to No. 28.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ng-sportingnews.com

NBA refs admit missed non-call on LeBron James foul vs. Celtics will 'cause sleepless nights'

A controversial no-call from the Lakers' overtime loss to the Celtics on Saturday has now elicited a response from the National Basketball Referees Association. The no-call in question came with the game tied at 105 with 4.1 seconds remaining in regulation. On LeBron James' drive for the potential game-winning layup, Jayson Tatum initiated contact with James' arm, which resulted in a miss. While the contact could be seen and heard, no foul was called and Boston ultimately won the game in overtime.
BOSTON, MA
ng-sportingnews.com

Raptors trade deadline targets: Jalen McDaniels strengths, weaknesses, contract & fit with Toronto

The Raptors have been linked to another player ahead of the trade deadline. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Raptors are one of "several teams" closely monitoring Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels. Now in his fourth season in Charlotte, McDaniels is averaging career highs across the board of 10.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ng-sportingnews.com

How to watch Ja Morant vs. Donovan Mitchell: Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers start time, TV channel, live stream

Thursday's battle between the Grizzlies and Cavaliers will feature two of the most exciting guards in the NBA. Donovan Mitchell is enjoying the best season of his career in Cleveland, averaging 27.9 points, 4.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. He was recently selected as a starter for the 2023 All-Star Game, becoming the first Cavs player to earn that distinction since LeBron James in 2018.
MEMPHIS, TN

