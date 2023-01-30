Read full article on original website
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
The Devastating Impacts of the Cincinnati Police Department’s Gun Range on the Communities NearbyChristopher ShanksCincinnati, OH
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCincinnati, OH
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Boomer & Gio get in heated debate when Gio rips refs for decisive penalty on Bengals
Gio ripped the officials for calling unnecessary roughness on Joseph Ossai at the end of Sunday’s game, and Boomer said he sounded “like a maniac.”
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Pat McAfee Goes On Massive Rant About NFL Officiating
NFL fans are up in arms after some questionable officiating late in the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to Kansas City. The... The post Pat McAfee Goes On Massive Rant About NFL Officiating appeared first on Outsider.
What Joe Burrow told Patrick Mahomes right after Bengals-Chiefs AFC title game
It was all love between Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the AFC title game went final. When the two stars met at midfield for the postgame handshake, among other pleasantries, Burrow told Mahomes to “go win it.”. It’s nothing unexpected or...
Pat Mahomes Sr. Threw Shade at Joe Burrow After AFC Championship
Pat Mahomes Sr., the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, threw shade at Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow after his son's win in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night.
Massive fire burst out near parking lot outside Arrowhead stadium following Chiefs vs Bengals in AFC Championship game
As the Kansas City Chiefs and their fans celebrated their 23–20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, a grass fire broke out right outside of Arrowhead Stadium. The fire started at Gate 6 of the Truman Sports Complex, which included both Arrowhead and the Kansas...
Colin Cowherd addresses “NFL is rigged” claims following Chiefs’ dramatic win vs Bengals in AFC Championship Game
The recent AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals sparked off a social media frenzy with the hashtag “NFL rigged” trending on Twitter. This was due to some questionable officiating decisions during the match. However, popular sports analyst Colin Cowherd has a different...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Massive Transfer Announcement
Ohio State football landed a major transfer commitment on Tuesday. The Buckeyes picked up former Ole Miss cornerback Davison Igbinosun. Originally a four-star recruit out of New Jersey, Igbinosun had an impactful freshman season for the Rebels in 2022. In 13 games, Igbinosun registered 37 ...
The Rock Shouts Out Travis Kelce for Cincinnati Mayor Clap Back
After the Kansas City Chiefs knocked off the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship on Sunday, Travis Kelce borrowed a line from The Rock as he clapped back at Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval. “I got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor,” Kelce said amid the celebration. “Know yo’ role...
Report: Bengals Assistant Headed For Second Interview With Colts
Callahan had his first go around last week
What happens to unused Bengals 2023 AFC Champions gear?
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - When your team is headed to the Super Bowl, one of the first things you want to do is get some new gear to support your team. Immediately after both games Sunday, AFC and NFC Championship clothing was able to be sold. Even though the Bengals did...
Why is Tyler Huntley in the Pro Bowl? Withdrawal by Josh Allen allows Ravens QB to make all-star showcase
The Ravens have sent a quarterback to the Pro Bowl for the third time in the last five years. However, this time it's not Lamar Jackson who will be competing in the league's all-star contests. It's Tyler Huntley. Yes, Huntley — who played in just six games as Jackson's backup...
Will Tom Brady be on Fox's Super Bowl broadcast in 2023? QB's retirement opens door for TV debut
This story has been updated from a previous version. Tom Brady's retirement from the NFL (presumably permanent, this time) has created the possibility for him to jump straight into the next stage of his career: broadcasting. The timing of Brady's announcement, a week-and-a-half before Super Bowl 57, opens the door...
Cincinnati mayor reacts to being called a jabroni
Aftab Pureval, the Democratic mayor of Cincinnati, had a simple plan: Make a post about the local sports team for cheap social media interaction. That’s what Pureval attempted to do days before the Cincinnati Bengals faced the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. The joke, which centered...
What channel is the East-West Shrine Bowl 2023 on today? Time, rosters & top NFL Draft prospects to know
The 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl is not lacking for talent as one of the premier college football all-star games. Among the players who will attend and participate in practices at this year's events: UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, TCU defensive back, Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Boston College receiver Zay Flowers and more. How they perform this week in Las Vegas will go a long way in determining — or cementing — their draft positioning.
Broncos coaching timeline: How Denver ultimately landed on Sean Payton despite Jim Harbaugh, DeMeco Ryans courtship
The Broncos agreed to terms with the Saints on Tuesday to bring on Sean Payton as the team's head coach, ending one of the offseason's more interesting coaching searches. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported the Broncos agreed to compensate New Orleans with a 2023 first-round draft pick, giving the Saints the No. 23 overall pick on top of an early pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Payton now will be tasked with improving a team that went 5-12 in 2021 under a struggling quarterback in Russell Wilson.
