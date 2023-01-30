ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fox 19

What happens to unused Bengals 2023 AFC Champions gear?

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - When your team is headed to the Super Bowl, one of the first things you want to do is get some new gear to support your team. Immediately after both games Sunday, AFC and NFC Championship clothing was able to be sold. Even though the Bengals did...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Cincinnati mayor reacts to being called a jabroni

Aftab Pureval, the Democratic mayor of Cincinnati, had a simple plan: Make a post about the local sports team for cheap social media interaction. That’s what Pureval attempted to do days before the Cincinnati Bengals faced the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. The joke, which centered...
CINCINNATI, OH
ng-sportingnews.com

What channel is the East-West Shrine Bowl 2023 on today? Time, rosters & top NFL Draft prospects to know

The 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl is not lacking for talent as one of the premier college football all-star games. Among the players who will attend and participate in practices at this year's events: UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, TCU defensive back, Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Boston College receiver Zay Flowers and more. How they perform this week in Las Vegas will go a long way in determining — or cementing — their draft positioning.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ng-sportingnews.com

Broncos coaching timeline: How Denver ultimately landed on Sean Payton despite Jim Harbaugh, DeMeco Ryans courtship

The Broncos agreed to terms with the Saints on Tuesday to bring on Sean Payton as the team's head coach, ending one of the offseason's more interesting coaching searches. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported the Broncos agreed to compensate New Orleans with a 2023 first-round draft pick, giving the Saints the No. 23 overall pick on top of an early pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Payton now will be tasked with improving a team that went 5-12 in 2021 under a struggling quarterback in Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO

