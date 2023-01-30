ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hotnewhiphop.com

Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, & More Up For 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards

A number of the biggest artists are nominated at the 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards, including Beyoncé, Cardi B, and more. Beyoncé, Cardi B, and many more high-profile artists are among the nominees at the 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards. Nickelodeon announced the full list of artists competing for awards on Tuesday.
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice Spice Had Kendrick Lamar, Azealia Banks, And Nicki Minaj In Constant Rotation As A Teen

The 23-year-old played a round of “Ask Me Anything” with ELLE Magazine earlier this week. Since she first blew up last summer, the world can’t seem to get enough of Ice Spice. The 23-year-old first caught our attention with “Munch (Feelin’ U),” which eventually led her to earn a co-sign from Drake. The Canadian rapper later unfollowed her on Instagram, although she still maintains that they’re “cool.”
HipHopDX.com

Metro Boomin Becomes First Hip Hop Producer To Reach Spotify Milestone

As Metro Boomin‘s latest album Heroes & Villains continues to move units, the famed producer just broke a Spotify record. According to a post from Rap TV on Sunday (January 29), Metro just became the first non-rapping Hip Hop producer to surpass 50 million monthly listeners on the streaming platform. Per Chart Data, Heroes & Villains sits at No. 5 on this week’s Billboard 200 with an additional 53,000 units – still going strong over one month since its release.
Shine My Crown

Headed Down Splitsville? Chrisean Rock Reveals Boyfriend Blueface Has Blocked Her on Social Media

If toxic had a face it would have two: Chrisean Rock and Blueface. The noxious couple had a troubling 2022 after a string of concerning incidents involving drugs, guns and violence made national headlines. Now it appears that the pair may be bringing “new year, new me” energy into 2023 after it has been revealed that the rapper couple can no longer follow each other’s shenanigans on social media.
hotnewhiphop.com

Foxy Brown Calls Keith Murray A “Crackhead” & “Dope Fiend”

Murray recently gave explicit detail of an alleged sexual encounter with the hitmaker. We’ve heard more from Keith Murray than many of us would have liked in recent weeks. The veteran rapper’s interview with The Art of Dialogue continues to go viral as clips of the chat take over social media. Most notably, Murray detailed alleged sexual encounters with fellow rappers Shawnna and Foxy Brown. The ladies did appreciate the mention, and they also made sure to call him out on Instagram.
HipHopDX.com

Yung Joc Says Artists Sleeping With Producers In Exchange For Beats Is 'Very Common'

Yung Joc has claimed artists sleeping with producers in exchange for beats is very common in the industry, and it’s more normalized than people think. During a segment from his recent interview with VladTV that aired on Wednesday (January 3), Joc shared his thoughts on Ashanti‘s comments during a Breakfast Club interview last month regarding a producer who made a move on her in exchange for a couple of records.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch

After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
Shine My Crown

Nia Long Responds to Omarion Dating Rumors with Simple 7-Word Answer

The rumor mill has been swirling since Love Jones actress Nia Long appeared at the You People premiere red carpet in hand with co-star B2K star Omarion. In a recent video that has since gone viral, Nia Long is seen holding hands with the Icebox entertainer causing some fans to react. But the 52-year-old bombshell quickly shut down those rumors when a media outlet posted the video, alluding to the fact that they were indeed a couple.
Vibe

Latto Selling Cheetah-Print Panties On eBay, Bids Are Up To $95K

Latto decided to clawback at the “panty police,” for calling her out for wearing a pair of Cheetah-print panties on two separate occasions. “Oh no, it’s the panty police,” the 777 rapper sarcastically responded to a Twitter user on Sunday (Jan. 29), asking if she “Can’t afford new panties?”More from VIBE.comCoi Leray Talks "Friendly Competition" After Hearing Latto's Version Of "Blick Blick"Quinta Brunson Set To Host 2023 Billboard Women In Music AwardsFrank Ocean Confirmed As 2023 Coachella Headliner Instead of going back and forth with the tweeter, Latto decided to cash out on the ridiculous issue. On Monday (Jan. 30) the...
hotnewhiphop.com

Puma Curry Responds Backlash From Viral Picture With Her Mom Erykah Badu

The D.O.C and Erykah Badu defend their daughter, Puma Curry, after her recent Instagram photo. Puma Curry responded to recent backlash after she and her mother, Erykah Badu, shared a photo on Instagram that many claimed wasn’t appropriate. Puma Curry, Badu’s 18-year-old daughter, shared several images in tight pants...

