ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Adani accuses short-seller Hindenburg of attacking India

By Krutika Pathi
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dIMVB_0kVo0mLV00

India’s Adani Group, run by Asia’s richest man, has hit back at a report from U.S.-based short-seller Hindenburg Research, calling it “malicious”, “baseless” and full of “selective misinformation.”

Shares in the conglomerate have suffered massive losses since Hindenburg issued its report alleging fraud and other malfeasance. On Monday, shares in some Adani companies recovered some lost ground. The flagship company, Adani Enterprises, gained 3.2% and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. added 3.3%. But shares in other Adani listed companies fell between 5% to 20%.

Adani’s 400-page rebuttal issued late Sunday accused Hindenburg of attacking India and its institutions and of breaking securities and foreign exchange laws. Adani has also accused Hindenburg, which said it was betting against the group’s companies, of trying to derail a share sale originally expected to bring in about $2.5 billion.

“This is not merely an unwarranted attack on any specific company but a calculated attack on India, the independence, integrity and quality of Indian institutions, and the growth story and ambition of India,” Adani's statement said.

In response, the Hindenburg firm denied the accusations and said Adani's response largely confirmed its findings and failed to address key questions. It said the group was trying to conflate its rise with the success of India itself.

“We believe India is a vibrant democracy and emerging superpower with an exciting future. We also believe India's future is being held back by the Adani Group," Hindenburg said in a statement. “We also believe that fraud is fraud, even when it's perpetrated by one of the wealthiest individuals in the world," it said.

Gautam Adani and his family have built a vast fortune mining coal to fuel energy-hungry India’s fast-growing economy. Businesses in the conglomerate span industries including infrastructure, ports, data transmission, media, renewable energy, defense manufacturing and agriculture. Adani's own net worth has skyrocketed nearly 2,000% in recent years.

With a net worth of nearly $125 billion late last year, Adani surpassed Amazon boss Jeff Bezos to briefly become the world's second-richest man, according to Bloomberg's Billionaire Index. After last week's losses, Bloomberg's index ranked him seventh richest in the world with a fortune worth $92.7 billion.

The report from Hindenburg said it judged the seven key Adani listed companies to have an “85% downside, purely on a fundamental basis owing to sky-high valuations.”

Hindenburg said its report, “Adani Group: How the World’s 3rd Richest Man is Pulling the Largest Con in Corporate History,” followed a two-year investigation. It listed 88 questions it invited the company to answer. Most of the allegations involved concerns about the group’s debt levels, activities of its top executives, use of offshore shell companies and past investigations into fraud.

Investors began dumping Adani-linked shares on Wednesday, wiping out some $48 billion in market value.

Over the weekend, Adani said it would carry on with its share sale in Adani Enterprises as scheduled, despite the value of its shares falling well below the price range of the offering. On Monday, Adani Enterprises was trading at 2,850 rupees ($35), up 3.2% but well below the band of 3,112 to 3,276 rupees initially set for the offering which closes Tuesday.

In its response to Hindenburg, the Adani Group said none of the 88 questions in its report was “based on independent or journalistic fact finding.” It rejected numerous questions as baseless, misleading or biased. In response to other questions, the group attached documents and tables of data and said it had followed local laws.

Adani also dismissed concerns over its debt-fueled growth, saying the “leverage ratios of Adani portfolio companies continue to be healthy and are in line with the industry benchmarks of the respective sectors.”

In an interview with CNBC TV-18 on Monday, Adani's chief financial officer Jugeshinder Singh said the group's gross debt was $30 billion, out of which $9 billion was from Indian banks.

Hindenburg said only 30 pages in Adani's response focused on issues it raised and the rest consisted of court records, general information, company financials and “irrelevant corporate initiatives.” Adani failed to specifically answer 62 of the 88 questions it had posed, it said.

Late Thursday, Jatin Jalundhwala, head of the Adani group’s legal department, said the group was considering legal action against Hindenburg. Hindenburg said it stood by its report and would welcome legal action by the Adani group.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Adani Group abandons share offer in escalating crisis triggered by fraud claims that routs wealth

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani called off his flagship company’s $2.5bn share sell as his conglomerate shed tens of billions of dollars in market value in the aftermath of a damning report that accused the group of market manipulation and fraud.In a statement on Wednesday, the conglomerate announced that it will return the proceeds to investors due to “market volatility”.“The Board of Adani Enterprises Ltd, (AEL) decided not to go ahead with the fully subscribed FPO (follow on public offer). Given the unprecedented situation and the current market volatility, the company aims to protect the interest of its investing community...
The Independent

Elon Musk’s astonishing weekly Tesla salary revealed

Elon Musk banks nearly $12bn of Tesla money in a week, according to reports.The Dow Jones Market Data Group claims Musk added an astonishing $11.98 billion to his wealth in just seven days.Musk holds 423,622,000 Tesla shares and his holdings jumped from $53.87bn on 19 January to $67.89bn, based on the closing price on 26 January.Tesla, which is up 48 per cent since the beginning of 2023, remains the best performer on the Nasdaq 100.According to the company’s latest earnings release, Tesla brought in $24.32bn in revenue in Q4.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk defends himself in lawsuit over Tesla tweetLawyer for Epstein victims says she doesn’t expect Virginia Giuffre to stay silentLondon bollards reveal hidden wartime secret
The Independent

Anger as Shell profits rocket to ‘obscene’ 115-year high

Shell has recorded the highest profit in its 115-year history as it benefited from soaring energy prices, fuelling anger over the amount of tax paid by the oil giant.Political and environmental campaigners criticised the profit jump as “obscene” and “outrageous” as UK households face soaring energy costs.On Thursday, Shell said that core profits rocketed to 84.3 billion dollars (£68.1 billion) in 2022.The figure represents one of the highest profits ever recorded by a UK company.In 2022, we delivered strong results.As we look to 2023, we will put our #PoweringProgress strategy into action, providing the energy the world needs today and...
The Independent

Former fast-food employee who began investing at 19 says she will be a millionaire before she’s 40

A woman has revealed her top money investing tips in a bid to achieve financial freedom – and claims they will help her retire before her 40s.Nicole Victoria, 32, an author and investor from Canada, is a self-made millionaire who has been given the freedom to live life as she pleases after becoming “work optional” in her 30s.Growing up, she says her family struggled financially, and her first job was as a cashier at local fast food chain, Wendy’s.But in her late teens, she recalls hitting “rock bottom” as she struggled to earn money and knew things needed to change...
The Independent

Greenpeace target Shell HQ in London with mock price board after profit announcement

Greenpeace targeted Shell’s headquarters in London on Thursday, as the company announced annual profits of £68.1bn after a surge in energy prices.The climate activists set up a mock petrol station price board displaying the record profit and put a giant question mark under the heading: “Payment for climate damage”.“Stop drilling, start paying,” was also written on the board, which featured Shell’s logo.“While Shell counts their record-breaking profits, people across the world count the damage from record-breaking droughts, heatwaves and floods,” Greenpeace wrote on Twitter, sharing an image of their protest.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Greenpeace activists ‘occupy’ Shell vessel en route to North Sea oilfieldGreenpeace activists ‘occupy’ Shell vessel en route to North Sea oilfieldMoment alleged monkey thief is captured on CCTV at Dallas Zoo
The Independent

Voices: Record profits for Shell – now what about the windfall tax?

There is much anger at the “obscene” profits recorded by Shell – nearly $40bn worldwide the last year. Big, even by Big Oil standards. Only a few billion of that is generated in the UK, but it’s still large enough to be annoyed about. Oil companies are often called “wicked” and “evil” because they dig fossil fuels out of the ground, which is bad; and they make lots of money without trying very hard, which is equally unpalatable. It is true, though, that they also made gigantic (albeit smaller) losses during the pandemic – $21.5bn in the case of...
The Independent

Bank of England raises interest rates again in 10th consecutive hike

The Bank of England has confirmed it is raising interest rates for the tenth consecutive time as it continues trying to tame sky-high inflation.Policymakers at the UK central bank hiked rates by a further 0.5 per cent, taking the base rate to 4 per cent.Andrew Bailey, the Bank’s governor, last month said he thought that inflation - or rising prices - had peaked, although they remain stubbornly high at 10.5 per cent.He said that he expected inflation to fall “quite rapidly this year”. Some experts, however, expect further hikes before the base rate starts to come down in the...
The Independent

Heathrow boss stands down after nine years in charge of UK’s biggest airport

John Holland-Kaye has told the board of Heathrow that he will stand down in 2023 after nine years as chief executive of the UK’s biggest airport. He will stay in post until a successor is selected.Mr Holland-Kaye, 57, took the top job in 2014 – two months before the opening of Terminal 2, the newest facilty at Heathrow. He was expected to preside over the expansion of the airport, with the addition of a third runway as recommended by the Davies Commission.But the CEO will leave with little visibility about whether the extra runway and associated terminal will ever be...
The Independent

Long-serving BBC presenters to lose chief presenter roles amid channel merger

Long-serving BBC broadcasters Martine Croxall, Jane Hill and Ben Brown are to lose their chief presenter roles as the corporation launches its fresh rolling news channel.The BBC is combining its domestic and international channels to create a single 24-hour TV service as part of a new digital-first strategy, resulting in job losses.On Thursday, it announced that the main line-up for the channel, called BBC News, would consist of Matthew Amroliwala, Christian Fraser, Yalda Hakim, Lucy Hockings and Maryam Moshiri.This team’s editorial leadership, talent, knowledge and flair make them the ideal presenters to bring the BBC’s trusted journalism to people at...
The Independent

Government urges British Steel to continue talks amid fears for hundreds of jobs

British Steel has been urged to continue talks with the Government and reconsider its “peculiar” plans to axe 800 hundred jobs.Business minister Nusrat Ghani criticised the timing of the announcement given a “generous package of support” is under discussion with the Chinese-owned manufacturing company.She encouraged British Steel to resume discussions to “help us secure its future in the UK” and offer protections and guarantees over jobs.The company, owned by the Chinese Jingye Group, plans to cut hundreds of jobs in plans to close its coke ovens in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, and will “optimise” several hundred more, a union source has said.British...
The Independent

Why the King’s portrait will not feature on Australia’s new five dollar banknote

King Charles III’s image will not feature on Australia’s new five dollar banknote, as its portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II is to be replaced with a design honouring indigenous Australians.“The Reserve Bank has decided to make the next $5 bank note feature a design honouring the culture and history of First Australians,” Jim Chalmers, treasurer of Australia said, as he announced the decision.“I think this is the right decision, come to for the right reasons.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

How Italy is learning from the UK’s Brexit mistakes

The demand for luxury apartments is booming in Milan, with complexes in affluent areas like Porta Nuova and Porta Garibaldi being snapped up as soon as they hit the market.The main driver behind this is the stream of international bankers, fund managers and private equity investors who have moved to Italy’s financial capital from London in the continuing repercussions of Brexit.As polls in the UK show the current high level of ‘Bregret’ among the electorate, Milan is among European cities benefiting from the fallout. Italian banks such as UniCredit and Mediobanca were the first to rebase employees ; they...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
333K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy