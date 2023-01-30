ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football rumours: Chelsea seeking to fast-track Enzo Fernandez deal

By Pa Sport Staff
 3 days ago

What the papers say

Chelsea are believed to be determined to secure Enzo Fernandez before the transfer window closes on Tuesday night. The Telegraph reports the Blues have reopened talks with Benfica over the 22-year-old midfielder after an earlier bid of around £70million was rejected.

The paper also reports Nottingham Forest are nearing a deal for Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey . The 30-year-old is said to be keen on the move.

Udinese defender Rodrigo Becao is reportedly on Everton’s radar. The Daily Mail says the club intends on making a move for the 27-year-old to potentially replace Michael Keane , who could shortly be on the way to West Ham.

The Times reports Newcastle have agreed a £3m deal for 21-year-old defender Harrison Ashby .

Players to watch

Piero Hincapie : Tottenham have made a £22m verbal offer for the Bayer Leverkusen defender, reports Bild.

Joao Felix : Spanish outlet Sport says Barcelona are monitoring the Atletico Madrid forward, who is currently on loan at Chelsea.

