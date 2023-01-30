ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rory McIlroy beats Patrick Reed to win Dubai Desert Classic title in thrilling final round leaderboard

By Jack Rathborn
 6 days ago

Rory McIlroy overcame a final-round charge from Patrick Reed to win the Dubai Desert Classic in a tense Monday duel between players who were involved in a pre-tournament spat.

The top-ranked McIlroy rolled in a birdie putt from around 15 feet at the 18th for a four-under round of 68 that left him a stroke clear of Reed, who shot 65. McIlroy captured the title for the third time and has started a year with a win for the first time in his career.

The Northern Irishman started the round with a three-shot lead — and four ahead of Reed — but was overtaken on the back nine by the American, who picked up seven shots in his first 13 holes. Reed bogeyed the 16th but made birdie at 18 to put pressure on McIlroy, who finished on 19-under overall.

The pair had traded verbal blows on Wednesday after an interaction — of sorts — at the practice range Tuesday that saw McIlroy snub Reed. Reed walked away before tossing a tee — featuring a logo of his 4 Aces team in the LIV Golf league — in the direction of McIlroy, one of the most vocal critics of the Saudi-run breakaway series. Reed said it was “unfortunate” that McIlroy didn’t shake his hand and was quoted as describing McIlroy as “an immature little child.”

Relive a thrilling final day as McIlroy clinched victory at the Dubai Desert Classic:

