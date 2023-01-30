Read full article on original website
Related
What Religion is Carrie Underwood? The Singer’s Faith Comes Through in Her Songs
Carrie Underwood is a famous country singer-songwriter, and her Christian faith inspires some of her most popular music.
Faith Hill Shows 'Rare Look' at Tim McGraw in Hilarious Dance Video
To country fans, Tim McGraw may be a superstar, but when he's with his wife Faith Hill and three daughters, he's just a dad and husband. Hill recorded and shared a "rare" look into McGraw's at-home personality this week. The clip finds McGraw riding in the backseat of a car...
Garth Brooks Reveals What His Huge Ivy Tattoo Means
Singer Garth Brooks got a major ivy tattoo in 2022, and in a recent Facebook Live the country artist revealed the meaning behind it.
Waylon Jennings Reportedly Thought Garth Brooks Was The “Most Insincere Person I’ve Ever Seen”
Regardless of how you feel about them, it’s undeniable that Waylon Jennings and Garth Brooks are two of the most influential names in the history of country music. Obviously, they were from different eras of country music, and from the time of his meteoric rise in the ’90s Garth was almost immediately hit with criticism of being too “pop” for country. Including (allegedly) from Waylon Jennings. Though he never really confirmed it in public, Waylon was reportedly not the biggest […] The post Waylon Jennings Reportedly Thought Garth Brooks Was The “Most Insincere Person I’ve Ever Seen” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Waylon Jennings Straight Up Asked Alan Jackson, “What The Hell Is A Chattahoochee?” In 1992
You can always count on Waylon Jennings to tell is like it is. A country music legend and pioneer of the “Outlaw Country” movement (even though he thought that title was pretty corny), when “Chattahoochee” hit country radio in 1992, he couldn’t help but ask Alan Jackson… what the hell is a “Chattahoochee?”
George Strait’s Net Worth: It Pays To Be The King Of Country Music
Newsflash: Being The King of country music pays pretty damn well. George Strait’s net worth comes in at a staggering $300 million, according to Money Inc., making him one of the richest country singers in the business. Of course, he has 60 #1 singles to his name (the most...
Super Bowl 2023 entertainment lineup: Halftime, pregame, national anthem, deaf performers, how to watch
Super Bowl LVII is upon us, as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Which entertainers will help build the hype this year?. How to watch Super Bowl LVII pregame, halftime entertainment. You can watch it all on...
Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs Featured in 2023 ‘American Currents’ Exhibit at Country Music Hall of Fame
The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (CMHOF) continues to examine the current state of country music with the new edition of its American Currents exhibit. American Currents: State of the Music is the latest installment of the museum’s annual exhibit that showcases artists’ contributions that have impacted the genre over the past year. Artists featured in the 2023 exhibit range from modern superstars to legendary acts including Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde, Scotty McCreery, Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Parker McCollum and Sunny Sweeney, with Shania Twain, Reba McEntire and Wynonna Judd representing the country music legends.
Wynonna Judd Wrote a Song About Grieving Naomi Judd’s Death
When she opens up to fans about her grief process surrounding the April 2022 death of her mother Naomi, Wynonna Judd has used the phrase "broken and blessed" to describe how her heartbreak and anguish coexist with the gratitude and love of her experience on the Judds Final Tour. Now, that phrase is finding its way into a brand-new song.
Every Episode Of ‘Mean Tweets: Country Music Edition,’ Featuring Willie Nelson, Dolly, Stapleton, Luke Combs & More
Mean Tweets… what a concept. Let’s take a bunch of egotistical, self-absorbed, rich as all hell celebrities, athletes and even politicians, and make them read statements from other people talking shit about them? It’s genius. And while I wouldn’t throw country music in that “egotistical, self-absorbed” category with the rest of Hollywood, I will say that I thoroughly enjoy watching Twitter roast the hell out of everybody in the industry. Over the years there has been a handful of different […] The post Every Episode Of ‘Mean Tweets: Country Music Edition,’ Featuring Willie Nelson, Dolly, Stapleton, Luke Combs & More first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Kelly Clarkson Reunites With Randy Jackson for 'Name That Tune' Challenge
A Jan. 2023 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show reunited the original American Idol winner with one of the series' initial judges, Randy Jackson. To promote Jackson's current gig on the Fox game show Celebrity Name That Tune, he and Clarkson watched as a second guest, Emily in Paris star Kate Walsh, correctly guessed The Bee-Gees' "Stayin' Alive," as interpreted in three notes by the show's house band.
George Jones celebration concert in Alabama adds 2 more country legends
Travis Tritt and Wynonna have been added to a star-studded, sold-out concert celebrating one of country music’s biggest legends, “Still Playin’ Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones.”. Set for April 25 at Huntsville, Ala. arena Von Braun Center, the lineup also boasts previously announced artists Brad...
Budweiser Unveils 2023 Super Bowl Commercial Featuring Return of Iconic Tagline
Fans of the NFL and beer are getting a sneak peek at Budweiser’s Super Bowl LVII advertisement. The commercial has... The post Budweiser Unveils 2023 Super Bowl Commercial Featuring Return of Iconic Tagline appeared first on Outsider.
Luke Bryan, Shania Twain, Zac Brown Band set to headline Faster Horses
Faster Horses will celebrate its 10th year July 14, 15 and 16, with country music stars Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band and Shania Twain set to take to the stage. The three-day country music festival on the Michigan International Speedway grounds, 12626 U.S. 12, will also feature a number of familiar and up-and-coming acts on two stages, including Dwight Yoakum, Dustin Lynch, Billy Currington, Tenille Townes, Megan Moroney, Ben Burgess and Pillbox Patti. Daily performance times will be announced ahead of the event.
Brittany Mahomes shares sweet family videos and pics from Patrick’s big win
Patrick Mahomes is heading to the Super Bowl — and no one is more excited than the NFL star's wife and kids. After the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 27, led his team to victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship game on Jan. 29, his wife, Brittany Mahomes, celebrated by posting a recap video the following day on Instagram.
Kelly Clarkson’s Cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘Better Man’ Is Super Country [Watch]
Kelly Clarkson put her stamp on a song Taylor Swift once wrote for a group of country hitmakers. The talk show host covered "Better Man (Taylor's Version)" this week. "Better Man" was a hit song for Little Big Town in 2016, with Swift saying very little about her solo write at the time. All the country quartet said at the time was that the megastar sent it to them, and they were eager to record it. It'd become a triple-Platinum certified No. 1 hit for Karen Fairchild and company.
Top 40 Country Songs for February 2023 [Power Rankings]
Four new voices shape the Top 5 songs on this month's Top 40. February 2023 is the month for country radio singles meant to power the summer and our chart includes a few of those too. Cole Swindell's "Drinkaby" stands out as a potentially great summer song, but so too...
36 Facts About the 36 Songs on Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’ Album
Morgan Wallen has already released a quarter of his massive new One Thing at a Time album, and he's leaked four additional tracks. You can listen to each those songs right here. The "You Proof" singer's third album is a monster. The 36 tracks feature 49 songwriters, four collaborations and...
Shania Twain Joins the Roster of 2023 Grammy Awards Presenters
Shania Twain is headed to the Grammy Awards. The star is part of a diverse lineup of acts scheduled to present awards at the 2023 ceremony, which will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday (Feb. 5). According to an announcement from the Recording Academy, Twain is part of a...
Kacey Musgraves To Honor Loretta Lynn With Performance Of “Coal Miner’s Daughter” At Grammy Awards On Sunday
I already know this will be one of the best performances of the night. Kacey Musgraves is set to honor the late, great Loretta Lynn at the Grammy Awards this Sunday evening, CBS confirmed to CMT. She’ll sing Mrs. Loretta’s signature song “Coal Miner’s Daughter” during in-memoriam portion of the show, and according to Kacey’s Instagram stories, it looks like she’ll potentially be playing Loretta’s guitar on stage, which will kick it all up another notch: And while, for the most […] The post Kacey Musgraves To Honor Loretta Lynn With Performance Of “Coal Miner’s Daughter” At Grammy Awards On Sunday first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
101.5 KNUE
Tyler, TX
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1