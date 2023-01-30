ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waylon Jennings Reportedly Thought Garth Brooks Was The “Most Insincere Person I’ve Ever Seen”

Regardless of how you feel about them, it’s undeniable that Waylon Jennings and Garth Brooks are two of the most influential names in the history of country music. Obviously, they were from different eras of country music, and from the time of his meteoric rise in the ’90s Garth was almost immediately hit with criticism of being too “pop” for country. Including (allegedly) from Waylon Jennings. Though he never really confirmed it in public, Waylon was reportedly not the biggest […] The post Waylon Jennings Reportedly Thought Garth Brooks Was The “Most Insincere Person I’ve Ever Seen” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs Featured in 2023 ‘American Currents’ Exhibit at Country Music Hall of Fame

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (CMHOF) continues to examine the current state of country music with the new edition of its American Currents exhibit. American Currents: State of the Music is the latest installment of the museum’s annual exhibit that showcases artists’ contributions that have impacted the genre over the past year. Artists featured in the 2023 exhibit range from modern superstars to legendary acts including Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde, Scotty McCreery, Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Parker McCollum and Sunny Sweeney, with Shania Twain, Reba McEntire and Wynonna Judd representing the country music legends.
Every Episode Of ‘Mean Tweets: Country Music Edition,’ Featuring Willie Nelson, Dolly, Stapleton, Luke Combs & More

Mean Tweets… what a concept. Let’s take a bunch of egotistical, self-absorbed, rich as all hell celebrities, athletes and even politicians, and make them read statements from other people talking shit about them? It’s genius. And while I wouldn’t throw country music in that “egotistical, self-absorbed” category with the rest of Hollywood, I will say that I thoroughly enjoy watching Twitter roast the hell out of everybody in the industry. Over the years there has been a handful of different […] The post Every Episode Of ‘Mean Tweets: Country Music Edition,’ Featuring Willie Nelson, Dolly, Stapleton, Luke Combs & More first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Kelly Clarkson Reunites With Randy Jackson for 'Name That Tune' Challenge

A Jan. 2023 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show reunited the original American Idol winner with one of the series' initial judges, Randy Jackson. To promote Jackson's current gig on the Fox game show Celebrity Name That Tune, he and Clarkson watched as a second guest, Emily in Paris star Kate Walsh, correctly guessed The Bee-Gees' "Stayin' Alive," as interpreted in three notes by the show's house band.
Luke Bryan, Shania Twain, Zac Brown Band set to headline Faster Horses

Faster Horses will celebrate its 10th year July 14, 15 and 16, with country music stars Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band and Shania Twain set to take to the stage. The three-day country music festival on the Michigan International Speedway grounds, 12626 U.S. 12, will also feature a number of familiar and up-and-coming acts on two stages, including Dwight Yoakum, Dustin Lynch, Billy Currington, Tenille Townes, Megan Moroney, Ben Burgess and Pillbox Patti. Daily performance times will be announced ahead of the event.
Kelly Clarkson’s Cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘Better Man’ Is Super Country [Watch]

Kelly Clarkson put her stamp on a song Taylor Swift once wrote for a group of country hitmakers. The talk show host covered "Better Man (Taylor's Version)" this week. "Better Man" was a hit song for Little Big Town in 2016, with Swift saying very little about her solo write at the time. All the country quartet said at the time was that the megastar sent it to them, and they were eager to record it. It'd become a triple-Platinum certified No. 1 hit for Karen Fairchild and company.
Top 40 Country Songs for February 2023 [Power Rankings]

Four new voices shape the Top 5 songs on this month's Top 40. February 2023 is the month for country radio singles meant to power the summer and our chart includes a few of those too. Cole Swindell's "Drinkaby" stands out as a potentially great summer song, but so too...
Kacey Musgraves To Honor Loretta Lynn With Performance Of “Coal Miner’s Daughter” At Grammy Awards On Sunday

I already know this will be one of the best performances of the night. Kacey Musgraves is set to honor the late, great Loretta Lynn at the Grammy Awards this Sunday evening, CBS confirmed to CMT. She’ll sing Mrs. Loretta’s signature song “Coal Miner’s Daughter” during in-memoriam portion of the show, and according to Kacey’s Instagram stories, it looks like she’ll potentially be playing Loretta’s guitar on stage, which will kick it all up another notch: And while, for the most […] The post Kacey Musgraves To Honor Loretta Lynn With Performance Of “Coal Miner’s Daughter” At Grammy Awards On Sunday first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
