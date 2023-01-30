Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPhiladelphia, PA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
White House Confirms: FBI Searched the Penn Biden Center Looking for More Classified Docs - Back in NovemberWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game
Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
dallasexpress.com
Eagles, Chiefs Advance to Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will represent the AFC and the NFC in Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, Arizona. Kansas City has been a perennial contender in the AFC for the better part of the last decade, making five consecutive AFC Championship game appearances and advancing to three Super Bowls.
We now know the Eagles' Super Bowl LVII jerseys
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles have revealed what jerseys they'll wear in Super Bowl LVII versus the Kansas City Chiefs.On Tuesday, the Eagles tweeted they'll wear midnight green against the Chiefs in the big game.A video showed patches being sewn on to the jerseys. The last time the Birds were in the Super Bowl in 2018, they also rocked the midnight night green jerseys. The Eagles and their fans are hoping for a repeat in the jerseys. In 2018, the Eagles topped the New England Patriots, 41-33, to win the team's first Super Bowl in franchise history. The Super Bowl between the Eagles and Chiefs will take place on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona, at State Farm Stadium.
Look: Philadelphia Eagles Unveil Super Bowl Uniforms
The Philadelphia Eagles will hope to enjoy a repeat of their improbable Super Bowl LII victory, in which Nick Foles and company topped Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. To that end, the team is using identical uniforms from their historic 2017 upset. Eagles fans will watch their team compete ...
Official Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl fan packages announced
Well, it's official: The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII — and their fans can be right there with them at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Eagle fans are known for how well they travel and take over other teams' stadiums,...
Eagles have 1 historical advantage heading into Super Bowl?
Philadelphia Eagles fans will be crossing their fingers for a repeat of history this year. With the Eagles officially headed to Super Bowl LVII to face the Kansas City Chiefs, an interesting historical fact (shared by The Athletic) went viral this week. It was pointed out that, five seasons ago, the Eagles won the Super... The post Eagles have 1 historical advantage heading into Super Bowl? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: How the Eagles' Super Bowl futures have moved this season
The Philadelphia Eagles have punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII (on FOX and the FOX Sports App)! But what were the odds of this coming true at the start of the season?. Coming into the 2022-23 season, the Eagles were +2200 to take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy. And before the blockbuster trade that sent superstar wide receiver A.J. Brown to the City of Brotherly Love, the team's odds to win it all were even longer at +5000.
atozsports.com
Longtime Eagles star makes statement regarding his future with team
Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Brandon Graham is like a fine wine, he just gets better with age. Graham, who will turn 35 this offseason, has helped turn the Eagles’ defensive front into one of the most feared units in football. Graham’s 11 sacks and 11 tackles for loss each ranked tied for second on the team in the regular season. He’s since added one sack in the postseason as well.
Local Designer Made Jason Kelce’s Mummers Costume, Now Eagles Fans Want Their Own
James May’s shop in Ridley Township mostly turns out bridal gowns, but on the side, he’s also made Mummers costumes for the past 50 years. Now Eagles fans are clamoring for copies of Philadelphia Eagles Jason Kelce’s Mummers hat, writes Eimena Conde for The Philadelphia Inquirer. May,...
Jeffrey Lurie Has Built a Massive Net Worth, Owns the Philadelphia Eagles
After the Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC Championship on Jan. 29, 2023, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie praised all involved in the organization. Lurie, who has owned the Eagles franchise since 1994, has also led an impressive career in film production. Here's a look at Jeffrey Lurie's net worth in 2023.
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Freestyles Over “Hit ‘Em Up” After Eagles Win NFC Championship
Meek Mill had some words for the 49ers fans after the Eagles win on Sunday night. Meek Mill had bars for the 49ers after the Eagles won the NFC Championship on Sunday night. The excitement is real in Philadelphia now that the Eagles have secured their place in the Super Bowl. Many of the city’s most prominent figures, such as Kevin Hart and Lil Uzi Vert, were in attendance. Uzi actually walked the Eagles onto the field ahead of the big game.
allhiphop.com
Chelsea Soccer Star Under Fire For Rapping “N-Word” In A Lil Baby Song
In July 2022, Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk posted a TikTok video of himself shouting the “n-word” while rapping along to a 2017 freestyle by Lil Baby. There are rules. True, some are meant to be broken. But one particular rule is non-negotiable, and Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk is under fire for breaking it. In July 2022, the very white Mudryk posted a TikTok video of himself shouting the “n-word” while rapping along to a 2017 freestyle by Lil Baby, which was recently leaked online. Naturally, Mudryk was chastised for using the racial slur.
Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LVII gear: Shirts, hats, jerseys and more from Fanatics
The Philadelphia Eagles will be flying to Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, in Glendale, Arizona, to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs. Now is the time to gear up as Eagles fans prepare for their second Super Bowl trip in the past six years. Fanatics has released...
Eagles fans hoping for another Super celebration
Eagles fans celebrated Sunday night at Frankford and Cottman avenues and hope to be back at the intersection on the evening of Feb. 12. Thousands of people gathered in Mayfair after the Eagles clobbered the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, in the NFC championship game. Next up is Super Bowl LVII....
allhiphop.com
Snoop Dogg Celebrates Lakers Win But Blames Team For Bad Nerves & High Blood Pressure
Hardcore Lakers fans Snoop Dogg urged the Lakers to “Figure it out and start winning every night,” after their win over the Knicks. Snoop Dogg is celebrating after his beloved Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks 129-123 in overtime on Tuesday night (Jan. 31). The Los...
