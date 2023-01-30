ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

SFGate

Calif. sinkhole swallows third car as drivers ignore 'ROAD CLOSED' sign

California Highway Patrol officers are tired. For weeks they have been working to keep motorists safe from a giant sinkhole, closing the nearby road, erecting barricades and putting up signs that read "ROAD CLOSED." And yet, they say, the motorists keep on coming. Three vehicles have fallen into the sinkhole...
SAN JOAQUIN, CA
SFGate

Woman with gun killed by deputies in California mountains

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies responding to a domestic violence call shot and killed a woman they said was armed with a handgun on a hiking trail near a home in Southern California mountains, authorities said. Deputies called to a residence in rural Sugarloaf, near Big...
SUGARLOAF, CA
SFGate

3 adults found shot to death at home in Southern California

MONTCLAIR, Calif. (AP) — Authorities were investigating Tuesday after three people were found shot to death at a home in inland Southern California. Deputies responded around 9 p.m. Monday to the two-story house near Montclair, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said. All three victims were...
MONTCLAIR, CA
SFGate

California county to pay $32M in child welfare settlement

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — Central California's Tulare County will pay $32 million to settle a lawsuit alleging its child welfare agency failed to respond to reports of abuse involving an infant boy who was hospitalized for malnutrition and suffered brain damage, plaintiffs' attorneys said Monday. Under the terms of...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Ex-California solar firm executive sentenced for $1B fraud

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A former executive of a California solar power company was sentenced Tuesday to 6 1/2 years in prison and ordered to pay nearly $620 million in restitution for his role in a $1 billion fraud scheme, federal prosecutors said. Ryan Guidry, 45, of Pleasant Hill...
PLEASANT HILL, CA

