CNBC

FedEx is laying off 10% of its officers and directors amid cooling demand

FedEx is cutting 10% of its officers and directors. The corporate job cuts come as the shipping giant tries to reduce costs amid cooling consumer demand. Shares of FedEx were up in midday trading. is cutting more than 10% of its officers and directors, CEO Raj Subramaniam announced Wednesday, as...
Axios

Euro area grew in the fourth quarter

Europe dodged recession at the end of last year, eking out a surprising bit of growth in the final three months of the year despite the energy shock delivered by Russia's war in Ukraine. Driving the news: The 20-country currency bloc grew by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, compared to...
NBC Philadelphia

Euro Zone Economy Posts Surprise Expansion in the Fourth Quarter, Curbing Recession Fears

Preliminary Eurostat data released Tuesday showed the euro zone grew 0.1% in the fourth quarter. Economists had pointed to a 0.1% contraction over the same period, according to Reuters. Energy prices cooled off in the latter part of 2022, bringing some relief to the euro zone's broader economic performance. The...
Motley Fool

Here's Why Snap's Revenue Is Taking a Hit

After posting almost no top-line growth in the fourth quarter of 2022, Snap's revenue is declining year to date. Heated competition from TikTok and Meta are major challenges for Snap. Snap's recent top-line weakness is revealing vulnerability in the business.
Action News Jax

Stocks rise on Wall Street, adding to its strong January

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher on Wall Street Tuesday ahead of what many investors hope will be one of the Federal Reserve’s last economy-shaking hikes to interest rates for a while. The S&P 500 was 0.5% higher and on pace to close out...
Motley Fool

Why Hawaiian Holdings Stock Was Losing Altitude Today

Hawaiian missed on revenue estimates, but beat on the bottom line. First-quarter guidance calls for slower growth than expected.
HAWAII STATE
CNBC

PayPal to lay off 2,000 employees in coming weeks, about 7% of workforce

PayPal on Tuesday announced plans to lay off 2,000 employees, or around 7% of its workforce. President and CEO Dan Schulman wrote in a release that PayPal is working to address the "challenging macroeconomic environment." Schulman said the company has made progress focusing resources on core priorities and rightsizing its...
BBC

What impact has Brexit had on the UK economy?

Like it - or not - it has been three years since the UK left the European Union. Since then there has been a pandemic, swiftly followed by an energy crisis. That has made it hard to decipher exactly what the impact of Brexit has been. The latest data suggest...
CNBC

Apple's expected to post its first revenue decline since 2019 on Thursday

Apple reports December quarter earnings on Thursday, and there are a lot of factors pointing to the company's first year-over-year revenue decline since 2019's March quarter. It was hard to find Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in stores during the holiday shopping season, for example. The...
CNBC

Bank of England hikes rates by 50 basis points, now sees 'much shallower' recession than feared

LONDON — The Bank of England on Thursday hiked interest rates by 50 basis points and dialed back some of its previous bleak economic forecasts. The Monetary Policy Committee voted 7-2 in favor of a second consecutive half-point rate hike, taking the main Bank rate to 4%, but indicated in its decision statement that smaller hikes of 25 basis points may be in the cards in coming meetings. The two dissenting members voted to leave rates unchanged.
rigzone.com

Exxon Beats Estimates, Posts Record $56B 2022 Profit

Exxon Mobil Corp. surpassed profit expectations for the ninth time in 10 quarters as robust fuel-making margins rounded out the oil giant’s best-ever annual performance. Adjusted fourth-quarter profit of $3.40 a share was 10 cents higher than the median estimate by analysts in the Bloomberg Consensus. Full-year profit of $55.7 billion far exceeded Exxon’s prior record of $45.2 billion in 2008, which at the time marked the biggest in US corporate history.
TEXAS STATE

