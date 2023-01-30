Read full article on original website
CNBC
FedEx is laying off 10% of its officers and directors amid cooling demand
FedEx is cutting 10% of its officers and directors. The corporate job cuts come as the shipping giant tries to reduce costs amid cooling consumer demand. Shares of FedEx were up in midday trading. is cutting more than 10% of its officers and directors, CEO Raj Subramaniam announced Wednesday, as...
Euro area grew in the fourth quarter
Europe dodged recession at the end of last year, eking out a surprising bit of growth in the final three months of the year despite the energy shock delivered by Russia's war in Ukraine. Driving the news: The 20-country currency bloc grew by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, compared to...
NBC Philadelphia
Euro Zone Economy Posts Surprise Expansion in the Fourth Quarter, Curbing Recession Fears
Preliminary Eurostat data released Tuesday showed the euro zone grew 0.1% in the fourth quarter. Economists had pointed to a 0.1% contraction over the same period, according to Reuters. Energy prices cooled off in the latter part of 2022, bringing some relief to the euro zone's broader economic performance. The...
Shoppers fume as iconic mayo brand dropped from country's shelves, 'high inflationary import costs' blamed
Social media is ablaze after news that Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is being withdrawn from South African grocery shop shelves, according to some analysts, because of the war in Ukraine.
Exxon Mobil Posts Record $56 Billion 2022 Profit, Beats Q4 Forecasts As Crude Surges
“While our results clearly benefited from a favorable market, the counter-cyclical investments we made before and during the pandemic provided the energy and products people needed," said CEO Darren Woods.
Motley Fool
Here's Why Snap's Revenue Is Taking a Hit
After posting almost no top-line growth in the fourth quarter of 2022, Snap's revenue is declining year to date. Heated competition from TikTok and Meta are major challenges for Snap. Snap's recent top-line weakness is revealing vulnerability in the business.
CNBC
If January is the barometer it historically has been, stocks could see a very strong year
January's stock market gains may be a good sign for the rest of the year, even though many strategists still expect continued turbulence and possibly a new low before the market recovers into the year-end. "Since World War II, if the market is up in January, it has continued to...
Recession fears pose challenge to energy shares after stellar year
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - A potential U.S. recession and tough comparisons to a stellar 2022 are weighing on the prospects of energy stocks delivering an encore to last year’s stunning run, despite valuations that are seen as still comparatively cheap.
2 Terrific Growth Stocks That Doubled and Could Climb Higher
Both of these stocks are up more than 100% from their 52-week lows, and they could keep on climbing.
Action News Jax
Stocks rise on Wall Street, adding to its strong January
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher on Wall Street Tuesday ahead of what many investors hope will be one of the Federal Reserve’s last economy-shaking hikes to interest rates for a while. The S&P 500 was 0.5% higher and on pace to close out...
Motley Fool
Why Hawaiian Holdings Stock Was Losing Altitude Today
Hawaiian missed on revenue estimates, but beat on the bottom line. First-quarter guidance calls for slower growth than expected.
CNBC
PayPal to lay off 2,000 employees in coming weeks, about 7% of workforce
PayPal on Tuesday announced plans to lay off 2,000 employees, or around 7% of its workforce. President and CEO Dan Schulman wrote in a release that PayPal is working to address the "challenging macroeconomic environment." Schulman said the company has made progress focusing resources on core priorities and rightsizing its...
Euro hits 10 month-high on dollar, as central banks chart divergent courses
SINGAPORE/LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The euro sat at a 10-month high against the dollar on Thursday, ahead of a European Central Bank meeting at which markets expect a half-percentage point rate increase, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve slowed the pace of its rises to 25 basis points.
BBC
What impact has Brexit had on the UK economy?
Like it - or not - it has been three years since the UK left the European Union. Since then there has been a pandemic, swiftly followed by an energy crisis. That has made it hard to decipher exactly what the impact of Brexit has been. The latest data suggest...
CNBC
Apple's expected to post its first revenue decline since 2019 on Thursday
Apple reports December quarter earnings on Thursday, and there are a lot of factors pointing to the company's first year-over-year revenue decline since 2019's March quarter. It was hard to find Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in stores during the holiday shopping season, for example. The...
2 Soaring Stocks to Buy in 2023
The factors driving these stocks higher now will drive even bigger gains for investors down the road.
CNBC
Bank of England hikes rates by 50 basis points, now sees 'much shallower' recession than feared
LONDON — The Bank of England on Thursday hiked interest rates by 50 basis points and dialed back some of its previous bleak economic forecasts. The Monetary Policy Committee voted 7-2 in favor of a second consecutive half-point rate hike, taking the main Bank rate to 4%, but indicated in its decision statement that smaller hikes of 25 basis points may be in the cards in coming meetings. The two dissenting members voted to leave rates unchanged.
CNBC
The 'land grab' for lithium is just getting started with GM deal, says EV materials expert
General Motors' announcement on Tuesday that it plans to invest $650 million into Lithium Americas to secure access to lithium is the first of what surely will be more to come, according to Simon Moores, the CEO of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. "EV companies, especially the auto majors, have learnt the...
Europe's luxury stocks have room to rise, but becoming costly
LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Europe's glittering luxury companies, the region's top stock-market performers in 2023, may see yet more gains driven by a rebound in Chinese spending, but for some the sector is starting to look expensive.
rigzone.com
Exxon Beats Estimates, Posts Record $56B 2022 Profit
Exxon Mobil Corp. surpassed profit expectations for the ninth time in 10 quarters as robust fuel-making margins rounded out the oil giant’s best-ever annual performance. Adjusted fourth-quarter profit of $3.40 a share was 10 cents higher than the median estimate by analysts in the Bloomberg Consensus. Full-year profit of $55.7 billion far exceeded Exxon’s prior record of $45.2 billion in 2008, which at the time marked the biggest in US corporate history.
