BBC
Caterham dog attack: Natasha Johnston named as victim
A woman who was mauled to death while walking a group of dogs has been named as Natasha Johnston. Ms Johnston, 28, from London, was set upon in Caterham, Surrey, at a dog walkers' spot on 12 January. Her name has been listed on the Surrey Coroner's Court website, and...
BBC
Gareth Thomas: Former Wales rugby star settles HIV case with ex
Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas has settled a legal dispute with an ex-partner who accused him of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to him. Ian Baum alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status and "failed to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on. The former British and...
BBC
Searches continue for Ben Nevis walker Harvey Christian
Searches have continued for a walker who went missing after setting out to walk up Ben Nevis. Harvey Christian, 42, from Cambridgeshire, was thought to have been on Britain's highest mountain on Friday. Mountain rescue teams, search dogs and a coastguard helicopter have been involved in the effort to find...
BBC
German Masters: Jimmy White reaches last 16 with win over Peng Yisong
Jimmy White has become the first player aged 60 or over to reach the last 16 of a ranking event since Eddie Charlton's run at the 1992 British Open. Former Masters and UK Championship winner White hit five half-century breaks in a 5-1 win over China's Peng Yisong at the German Masters in Berlin.
BBC
Nicola Bulley: Missing dog walker's parents speak of their dread
The parents of a missing mother-of-two have spoken of their "dread" at the thought of never seeing her again as the search continued for a seventh day. Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen walking her dog next to the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, at about 09:15 GMT on Friday.
BBC
HS2 tunnels under the Chilterns reach halfway point
Two of HS2's longest tunnels have reached the halfway point of excavation, the rail company said. Giant tunnelling machines have been excavating the high speed rail project's route under the Chilterns in Buckinghamshire for the past 18 months. The machines are half way through the 10-mile tunnel and have excavated...
