What’s Up with Those Mysterious Mounds in Indiana?
How tight a schedule do you put yourself on when you're on a road trip? For example, do you leave yourself some room for incidental entertainment...something you didn't plan?. I always do. If there's something fascinating enough on the side of the road, I gotta check it out. I'm thinking that's a genetic trait; my dad was the exact same way. That's why he drove into Mitchell SD in 1963 and took a picture of the Corn Palace, a structure made entirely--you guessed it--out of corn. I took a picture of it, too, 48 years after he did and from the same location.
Things to Do in Richmond, Indiana
Places to visit in Richmond, IN. Richmond, Indiana, is situated in eastern Indiana, close to the Ohio border. Richmond is the county seat of Wayne County, Indiana, and had a population of 35,817 in the 2021 census. This Midwestern city offers a plethora of things to do and see. In addition, you’ll find several attractions that are fun for the whole family.
Misti Foust-Cofield: An Empathetic Thoughtful Leader Facilitating C.A.R.E—Courtesy, Attitude, Respect, and Enthusiasm
Success in every field depends on leadership. Great leaders combine inspiration, communication, insight, and direction to bring about effective management of organizations. When it comes to nursing, those characteristics are particularly crucial. Team members who receive support find it easier to manage the pressures that arise from everyday challenges. Good...
Magic, love, and acceptance: the saga of 1470 West.
For LGBTQ+ Gen-Xers (and late stage Baby Boomers), the nightclub 1470 West was and is massively important. Life saving to many. It was not only a safe haven for queer folks from the Miami Valley (and beyond), but one of the hottest night spots of any kind in Ohio. The original location was in Kettering in the Hills and Dales shopping center. 1470 West moved from its Hills and Dales location at 1470 West Dorothy Lane in Kettering on May 24th, 1997 and soon relocated to Downtown Dayton at 34 North Jefferson Street.
Celebrated Columbus restaurant opening Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A restaurant that was named the best new eatery in Columbus the year it opened is coming to Cincinnati. Kitchen Social is opening its first Cincinnati-area restaurant at the $150 million Montgomery Quarter development. The goal is to open this September. Subscribers to the Cincinnati...
Greater Cincinnati golf course for sale, listed at $2.7 million
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Greater Cincinnati golf course was put on the market earlier this month. Grand Oak Golf Course, located in West Harrison, Ind., has a listing price of $2.7 million. The 18-hole course was designed by golf course designer and architect Michael Hurdzan. Situated on 192 acres, the...
This Hamilton Home is Full of Historic Details and Charm
From the picturesque porches to original pocket doors, this historic home has charming details throughout. The post This Hamilton Home is Full of Historic Details and Charm appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Yellow Springs, Ohio a crossroad of diversity.
It’s A Saturday in late January around noon, with snow on the ground from prior days of snow, in the mid-’40s. Yellow Springs, Ohio is a unique experience every time you visit, it is known for many things and many nicknames in the region, growing up about 25 minutes from it most of my life, I have visited many times. it is known perhaps for Glen Helen's nature preserve, but also its incredibly diverse culture, this is a place where everyone is accepted and greeted with open arms. Many people here are those who in many communities could be viewed as different or unequal. This is not the case as everyone is equal, both morally and under the law. Nevertheless, we know this is not always the case, Yellow Springs has a high population of LGBTQ, alternative religions, peace supporters, and war protestors, and unlike many cities in the area a very active and busy downtown area.
BREAKING: Dayton-based Mikesell's announces closure of operations
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Dayton icon is closing its doors after more than 112 years. Mikesell's said today it is liquidating its assets and will "transition all Mikesell's brand and IP rights to another quality snack food manufacturer, as soon as possible." The company said Mike-Sell's Inc. is beginning...
Norcold plant in Sidney closes
The Sidney plant is one of two factories that the company closed in the past two months. The Gettysburg plant closed in December 2022.
Mercy Health-Springfield to build employee housing
Mercy Health — one of Ohio’s largest health care employers — has proposed building a new housing complex in Springfield to address commuting challenges for its employees. The 50 housing units will be on the old Mercy Hospital site on North Fountain Boulevard. Adam Groshans is the...
ODOD to tear down hundreds of buildings in Montgomery County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- More than 200 buildings will be torn down in Montgomery County after the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD) announced the third round of a statewide demolition program. According to ODOD, the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program has already had two rounds of planned demolitions. On January 27, Ohio Governor Mike […]
News Update: Yellow Springs doctor faces lawsuit; Xenia school levy back on ballot
Yellow Springs Doctor Faces Civil Lawsuit - Donald Gronbeck, a previous employee of his, and Kettering Health's Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, are named in a civil lawsuit filed by a patient. It comes as Gronbeck's criminal trial on 50 charges in connection with alleged sex crimes is scheduled to begin in September. WYSO's Chris Welter reports.
INDOT ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR NORTH A STREET RESURFACING
(Richmond, IN)--INDOT on Tuesday released plans for another major local road project. It’s not the I-70 widening or the new bridge over the Depot District in Richmond. This one is a plan to repave North A Street. A $3 million contract has been awarded to Milestone Contractors for asphalt resurfacing of North A from 16th Street west to 3rd Street. The work is expected to begin in a couple of months and continue through late fall. INDOT says that at least one of three of North A’s lanes will remain open through construction.
Apartment complex renovated by Dayton nonprofit now available for rent
Community Gain was formed in 2021 with a goal to rehabilitate blighted and nuisance residential properties. They utilize a provision in the Ohio Revised Code not many people know about.
House Infested with over 200 rats
This is an older story that I posted to a small audience on social-media and I decided to make it available to a wider range of peoplSome information in sources has been redacted by me, not the involved agencies. In this case, names are not necessary to tell this story as there are ages, health conditions, and ethics to consider. Mary Scerba, a Springfield, Ohio resident came to me about a rat-infested neighbor’s home. When speaking with her on December 31, 2022, she stated they could still see many rats from the property located at 413 Rice St after initially reporting it in September 2022. Her dogs were still being bitten, and she did not feel the City of Springfield was doing anything about it. This was even after Assistant Mayor Rob Rue visited her personally to address the issue. I contacted Springfield City Code Enforcement Manager Kim Fultz and she advised of the following record for 413 S Race St.: The property was issued orders for junk & trash to the property owner on September 20, 2022. The violation was brought into compliance and the case was closed. On October 18, 2022, Code Enforcement received an additional complaint, orders were issued to the property owner on October 27, 2022. The accumulations were removed, and the violation was brought into compliance. She then advised me the rat infestation was sent to the Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) for investigation and follow-up and provided contact information.
See bright flashes in the Cincinnati sky? Here's what happened
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – Many across the Tri-State reported seeing flickering green lights in the sky on Tuesday night. It was not an alien invasion, rather a fire at the Duke Energy substation in Anderson Township. It happened around 7:30 p.m. The Anderson Township Fire Department arrived near...
Strange lights on Cincinnati’s East Side? Here’s what they are
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Flashes of light appeared in the sky on the Tri-State’s east side Tuesday night. The strobing pulses appeared blue against the cloudy night sky and could be seen from Mariemont to Anderson and into Clermont County. The Anderson Fire Department says firefighters are at the scene...
TELL US: Where is your favorite place to get soup in Dayton?
On a cold day like today, there’s nothing better than a warm bowl of soup. 🍲. Sipping up spoonfuls of savory broth, meat and vegetables really just heats the bones and the soul. From Blind Bob’s pickle soup to Coco’s Bistro’s tomato bisque, there are several places around the city that take soup to the next level.
Fire Destroys Home on State Road 350
The fire took place Friday morning. Photo by the Ripley County Sheriff's Office. (Ripley County, Ind.) - A home was a complete loss following a fire last Friday morning. Delaware Fire responded to the home on State Road 350 around 8:45 a.m. Upon arrival, the home was found fully involved.
