ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Early-week cold snap follows weekend snowstorm

WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IqGv3_0kVnw7Br00

Residents in the north portions of the Chicago area spent much of their Sunday digging out after a major snowfall. Total accumulations ranged from as much as 6 to 10 inches across the far northern areas straddling the Wisconsin state line to as little as an inch or less in far southern sections of the region south of I-80, where glazing was much more of a problem than snow, a result of freezing rain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bCdi8_0kVnw7Br00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gvBvh_0kVnw7Br00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oqWcO_0kVnw7Br00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44x5Sa_0kVnw7Br00

Colder weather will take up residence in the wake of the snow! Highs holding in the teens both Monday and Tuesday, following very cold subzero nights, especially in snow-covered areas. ..

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X3YbK_0kVnw7Br00

An end to the gloom

One positive change will be the return of sunshine to the region starting Monday afternoon, following a seemingly endless stretch of sunless weather dating back to December…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rhP7n_0kVnw7Br00

What about the cold?

Warmer weather promises to return to the area by next weekend as the mercury finally breaks the freezing mark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1feSEk_0kVnw7Br00
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

After mild cloudy January here, ice storm hits southern U.S.

TUESDAY MORNING — COLDEST IN 5 WEEKS Tuesday morning temperatures dropped below zero over a large portion of the Chicago area – generally west and north of the city with single-digit readings elsewhere. After the mild start to the year that saw the average daily temps above normal for the first 25 days of January, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Monday Forecast: Temps in mid teens with brutally cold wind chills

CHICAGO — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. Monday for areas in southern Chicagoland due to patchy freezing drizzle and icy spots on the roads. Very cold conditions with some light morning snow showers and freezing drizzle is expected. Decreasing clouds later for all of us. Winds: NW 10-15, G20 mph. High: 15.
CHICAGO, IL
MyWabashValley.com

Cold start to the week, storm track looks to stay south

Winter Weather Advisory for Illinois counties from 6 Sunday night to 9 am Monday CST. Wintry mix, light snow and light ice. Travel could become slick. Winter mix tonight with a low in the mid-to-upper 20s. Early mixed precipitation Monday with a high in the upper 20s to low 30s.
ILLINOIS STATE
WTVF

Storm 5 Alert through midday Wednesday(1.31.23)

This Afternoon: Cloudy, Rain/Freezing Rain Returns |High: 38|N 5-10 Tonight: Cloudy, Rain/Freezing Rain |Low: 29| N 5-10 Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, AM Rain/Freezing Rain, PM Shower Chance |High: 40| N 5-10 In Depth:. The second round of rain and winter weather will arrive this afternoon from the southwest; then, it'll spread...
MyStateline.com

Slick travel with mostly to completely snow-covered roads Sunday morning

Yesterday was the fourth day in a row with measurable snow falling across the Stateline. For the most part, the area is sitting under 3-6″ of snow cover. A few areas up near the border is sitting under 6-8″. Snowfall reports through midnight include 8.0″ in South Beloit, 7.8″ in Janesville, 5.0″ in Freeport, 6.4″ at the station, and 4.9″ at the Chicago Rockford International Airport.
ROCKFORD, IL
WREG

MDOT prepares for another round of ice storms in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The roads were slick and slushy in DeSoto County Tuesday as residents grabbed last-minute essentials before another round of ice storms hit the Mid-South. At one point, there was a lot of freezing rain, which not only made the roads dangerous but also led to power outages. We saw accidents in the […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WGN TV

Snow storms continue, winter warning in effect

It’s a cloudy Saturday with accumulating light snow throughout the day. Light mixed precipitation more south later to come with northwest wind gusts up to 10-15 mph. A SEVERE Winter Storm Warning is in effect for McHenry and Lake counties until 3:00 a.m. Sunday. Gust winds could cause blowing...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
KTLO

Winter weather causes unsafe driving conditions

Freezing rain, sleet, and snow have created unsafe driving conditions on local roadways. While local and state crews work diligently to clear streets and highways residents need to exercise caution when traveling.According to IDrive Arkansas and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT), the major highways in north central Arkansas and south central Missouri roads are covered in ice.
ARKANSAS STATE
kjluradio.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of mid-Missouri, extends to most of southeast

Parts of mid-Missouri, along with most of the southeastern part of the state is under a winter weather advisory. The National Weather Service issued an advisory that went into effect Sunday and lasts until 9:00 a.m. Monday for the following counties: Miller, Maries, Camden, Pulaski, Phelps, Dallas, Laclede, Texas and Dent. A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet, and light snow is possible. Snow and sleet accumulations of half an inch are possible, with ice accumulation of less than one-tenth of an inch. Roads may be slick, especially on bridges and overpasses.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS 58

Several inches of snow expected Saturday into Saturday Night

Southeast Wisconsin has been nickel and dimed all week with snow, building up to what will be a larger and more impactful snowfall to start the weekend. Saturday morning starts out dry, so you'll have a few hours to get errands done before snow overspreads the area between 10am-12pm. Widespread...
WISCONSIN STATE
koamnewsnow.com

RAW: NV: RARE SNOWFALL IN LAS VEGAS AREA

Rare snow blankets parts of Las Vegas valley. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How old is too old to shovel snow?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Each winter in Illinois brings heavy snowfall, but doctors warn that shoveling snow over a certain age could lead to a heart attack. According to USA Today, a study estimated that nearly 200,000 people were sent to the emergency room for snow-shoveling-related health incidents over a 17-year period, or roughly 11,500 […]
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

12 Things You SHOULD and SHOULDN’T Do When It’s Below Zero in Illinois

I have lived in Illinois all my life so I really don't mind the winter, except when I have to drive on snowy roads or it gets so cold my face feels like it will freeze off as soon as I step outdoors. Since we happen to be smack in the middle of the stupid cold part of an Illinois winter, I think a reminder of what things we should and shouldn't be doing to make it through is something we may all need right now.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is Illinois expecting a major earthquake?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — With February being National Earthquake Awareness Month, the Illinois Emergency Management System believes it is a great time to remind Illinoisians to prepare for a potential earthquake. “Illinois sits between the New Madrid Fault Zone and the Wabash Valley Seismic Zone,” explained Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “I […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

WGN News

42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy