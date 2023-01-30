Read full article on original website
Wrap Cardigan Knitting Pattern
I’ve knit a lot of different kinds of sweaters in my years as a knitter (and am actually crocheting my first sweater right now!) but I have never made a wrap cardigan before. This style of sweater is typically made with triangular fronts that overlap each other. The fronts...
Free Pattern – Cabled and Shell Pattern
As a crocheter, I am always on the lookout for new and challenging patterns to try out. That’s why I was excited to discover the Cabled & Shell Throw pattern from Mary Maxim. This free pattern allows you to crochet a stunning throw that is both elegant and cozy, perfect for adding a touch of warmth and style to any room in your home.
Intro to basics of hand sewing
Hand sewing is a useful skill for repairing clothing and creating handcrafted items such as stuffed toys, curtains, and pillowcases. To get started with hand sewing, you need a few essential tools: needle, thread, and fabric. It’s important to choose the right needle for the fabric you are working with, as different fabrics require different types of needles. For example, lightweight fabrics like silk and chiffon require sharps needles, while heavier fabrics like denim and canvas require stronger needles like tapestry or upholstery. The thread you choose should also be appropriate for your fabric, with strong thread recommended for heavier fabrics and lighter thread for lighter fabrics.
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
sneakernews.com
“Pure Platinum” And Red Accents Coat The Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus
Toward the tail end of its first year in rotation, the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus fell into a consistent rhythm of indulging in more propositions than its predecessor. And while the last few months of 2022 saw the silhouette fall back into obscurity with an extremely reserved number of offerings, the retooled Air Max Plus is returning in 2023 with overwhelming authority.
sneakernews.com
“Black/University Blue” Coats The Nike Air Max 95
“Black/University Blue” has taken over the Beaverton brand’s Air Max cushioned series throughout the winter season. Having harkened the darkened composition across the Air Max Plus and Air Max 90, the Sergio Lozano design now indulges in the widely-attributed seldom bright blue accent. As the first near-clad effort...
sneakernews.com
“Wheat” And “Tan” Dominate This Tonal Nike Air Trainer 1
Following its 35th anniversary, the Nike Air Trainer 1 has proffered a selective yet efficient revitalization with a slate of all-new casts and compositions. Continuing the late-80s aesthetic with refreshed outlooks, a tonal ensemble fit with vibrant “Wheat” accents lays claim to the Bo Jackson-endorsed silhouette. From the...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Penny Is Cool And Calm With “Pure Platinum”
Alongside the collaborative aid of Social Status, Penny Hardaway’s Nike Air Max Penny has been privy to a raucous revitalization alongside the return of OG casts and hues. From the 90s-concocted pair’s iconic “Home”, “All-Star” and “Orlando” scheme, an unbeknownst greyscale composition extends over Hardaway’s first signature silhouette impersonating that of a 2005 release.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Goadome Is Now Available In “Deep Burgundy”
The Nike Air Max Goadome has been delivering outdoors-ready function and street-appropriate style for twenty years. And while the Nike Boot (shoutout Wale!) in an all-“Black” look remains a staple in closets across Washington D.C., New York, and other cities, the silhouette continues to experiment with color combinations. Case in point?: A newly-surfaced pair in “Deep Burgundy” and “Gum Medium Brown.”
sneakernews.com
An Oceanic Wash Accents The GS Nike Dunk High
With the silhouette’s raucous revitalization in the rearview, The Swoosh has capitalized off of the Nike Dunk’s newfound appreciators by resuming the pair’s dominance throughout 2023. Continuing its divergence from the 1980s-harkened “Be True To Your School” collection, varying grayscale shades lay claim to the silhouette’s latest grade school-exclusive proposition.
sneakernews.com
Stüssy Unveils A Third Tan And Black Style Of Its Nike Air Penny 2 Collaboration
Stüssy has been an a roll with its solo and collaborative efforts over the last few years. At the end of 2022, the streetwear godfather launched two styles of the Nike Air Penny 2 to notable success. Recently, a third style of the Nike Basketball classic surfaced. Built with...
sneakernews.com
Patterns Cover Every Part Of This Women’s Nike Air Max 1
Having recently delivered an “Ugly Duckling” inspired nod to CO.JP, the Nike Air Max 1 certainly ended 2022 on quite the high note. And now that 2023 is officially underway, the Swoosh is beginning to reveal some of the year’s upcoming colorways, such as this newly-revealed, women’s exclusive.
sneakernews.com
Multi-Color Cotton Candy Coats The Nike Vapormax Plus
Inspired by the iconic Nike Air Max Plus, the modernized Vapormax Plus has effectively cemented itself within the cushioned sneaker community in under half a decade. Maintaining its widely-adorned appreciation through a reinvigorated slate of offerings, yet another colorful gradient coats the silhouette’s plush neoprene mimicking the multi-color cotton candy found at ballparks.
Mother-Daughter Quilting: Making Modern and Traditional Quilts
Sue Nickels, a traditional quilter, and her daughter Ashley, a modern quilter, provide two fun projects in this online quilt class. Even though they used the same fabrics, their quilts have distinct appearances due to the different motifs on Sue’s scrappy quilt and Ashley’s clean geometric quilt. You will appreciate learning about quilting from Sue and Ashley, regardless of your preference.
Forever Friends Crochet ePattern
The Leisure Arts Forever Friends Crochet ePattern is the perfect way to bring joy and laughter to a child’s life. These cheerful friends, which stand at approximately 15″ tall, are sure to bring a smile to any young one’s face. The pattern includes a materials list and complete instructions for crocheting these adorable dolls using size 4 medium-weight yarn and a US size G crochet hook.
hypebeast.com
Nike ACG’s Mountain Fly GORE-TEX "Khaki" Is Being Reissued
Nike’s ACG umbrella is reissuing its Mountain Fly GORE-TEX hiker silhouette and it is soon to be available once again in an earthy “Khaki” colorway. Since debuting the model in October 2020, the waterproof sneaker has been a regular option for avid hikers due to its durable rubber and grippy outsole. Additionally, the shoe is also highly performance-driven with the enhanced uppers featuring two differentiating grid patterns to prevent water or snow slush from seeping into the wearer’s socks.
GW Hatchet
Look no further than your wardrobe to follow the most fashionable trends of 2023
2023 is the year of closet couture. Investing in the new year’s fashion trends doesn’t mean you have to overhaul your wardrobe. In fact, everything you need to stay in style might already be in your clothing collection. From repurposing preloved denim to raiding your family and friends’...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Next Nature Prepares For Valentine’s Day With A Touch Of Pink
As the Move To Zero initiative has progressed, Nike’s approach to recycled offerings has changed dramatically. And while it may seem like your average pair at a glance, this upcoming Air Force 1 Next Nature is equally sustainable — yet much more romantic — when compared to previous efforts.
Yarn Makers Embrace DIY Trend With Tactile, Sparkling, Fuzzy Threads for Spring 2024
FLORENCE — How can yarn spinners top 2022 performances this year as the market plateaus and uncertainties loom? That was the hurdle industry operators pondered during the three-day textile trade fair Pitti Filati that unveiled spring 2024 collections. The fair, which closed here on Jan. 27, listed 105 exhibitors and drew 2,850 visitors, 40 percent of which hailed from abroad.More from WWDBrands at the Who's Next, Impact and Bijorhca Trade ShowsA Look Back at Pitti Uomo's 100 Editions of Men's FashionPitti Uomo: The Mecca of Men's Street Style Answers were unanimous as textile executives do not expect to report a similar level...
Embroider a pair of Love bugs
Aside from being a term of endearment for someone we love, love bugs are real insects! They spend their time creating the next generation and live for about 4-5 days. That’s a short life!. And since life is short for all of us, allow yourself some quiet time to...
