Read full article on original website
Related
KLEM
Sandy Puterbaugh – Citizen of the Day
Sandy Puterbaugh is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Sandy is the owner of Duckies Road Side Café in Merrill, formerly Emma Raes. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
KLEM
Doris Mortenson
Doris Mortensen, 89, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Orange City Area Health System in Orange City, Iowa. Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Le Mars. Reverend Christian Meier will officiate. Interment will be at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church. Visitation will resume following the service during a time of lunch and fellowship at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
KLEM
Lawrence “Larry” T. Mullally
Lawrence “Larry” T. Mullally, age 77, of Storm Lake, Iowa died Sunday, January 29, 2023 at the St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. A Funeral Mass will take place Friday, February 3, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial will take place at a later date in the Elk Township Cemetery in Alta, Iowa. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 2, 2023 from 4-7:00 p.m. with a Prayer Vigil beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
KLEM
KLEM News for Monday, January 30, 2023
SCHIPPER – HYDRANTS. It’s been several years since we’ve seen this much snow, and that’s creating hazards outside and inside. Le Mars Fire Rescue Chief Dave Schipper says one problem from the snow is that fire hydrants become buried. With so many hydrants to clear, Chief...
KLEM
Eric Allan Kunkel
Eric Allan Kunkel from Des Moines, IA formerly of Remsen, IA left this world on Thursday, January 26, 2023. He was 36 years young. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen, IA with Fr. Timothy Pick officiating and Deacon Doug Heeren assisting. Burial will follow at the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Remsen, IA. Visitation with family present will be 4 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, there will be a vigil prayer service at 5 p.m. all at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen, IA. Visitation will resume on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Services have been entrusted to the Fisch Funeral Home & Monument of Remsen. Online condolences can be sent at www.fischfh.com.
kiwaradio.com
Boyden Fire Department Called To Grinding Tower On Fire In Feed Mill
Boyden, Iowa — The Boyden Fire Department was called out on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 for a call in Boyden. According to Boyden Fire Chief Chris Starkenburg, at about 6:35 a.m., the Boyden Fire Department was called to the report of a grinding tower on fire at the Farmers Coop Society Feed Mill in Boyden.
siouxlandnews.com
Family sues Mercy Medical Center for alleged wrongful death
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit alleging medical negligence against Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City. Trial lawyers say in a release that Michael Dreckman died in the ICU after he flatlined and staff did not respond for over five minutes. According to...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Sioux City hospital
The family of Michael Dreckman are suing Mercy Medical Center and services for his alleged wrongful death.
KELOLAND TV
Inwood community center damaged
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The roof of a community center in Inwood was damaged, according to Facebook posts from city of Inwood. The city is asking residents to stay away from the community center as it cleans up. The library and community center are closed until further notice.
pureoldiesspencer.com
City of Spencer and School District Agree To Move Shared Use Tennis Courts
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It appears as though the shared use tennis courts between Spencer Community Schools and the City of Spencer will be moving to a new location following some lengthy discussion. The thoughts of at least replacing the current courts at Fairview Park began some time ago after...
KLEM
Help Clear Hydrants
It’s been several years since we’ve seen this much snow, and that’s creating hazards outside and inside. Le Mars Fire Rescue Chief Dave Schipper says one problem from the snow is that fire hydrants become buried. With so many hydrants to clear, Chief Schipper is asking for...
Vehicle crashes into Sioux City Pronto Express gas station
Sioux City police officers were alerted of the incident at Pronto Express on Business Highway 75 around 11:41 a.m.
more1049.com
Three Men Sentenced on Buena Vista County Convictions
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Three men have been sentenced for various crimes in separate Buena Vista County cases. 49-year-old Chad Wadsley of Fort Dodge originally pled guilty in December to felony forgery. He was given to five years behind bars by District Court Judge Nancy Whittenburg last week. 45-year-old...
Another bout of snow hits Sioux City
With two major snow events in just over a week, there's a lot of white powder all around city roadways.
nwestiowa.com
Le Mars man arrested for OWI near Sibley
SIBLEY—A 20-year-old Le Mars man was arrested about 5:10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, near Sibley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control of his vehicle. The arrest of Matthew Dean Hicks stemmed from a deputy finding a 2013 Ford Focus in the...
Morning fire causes damage to Sioux City businesses
Large flames engulfed Opa Time on Hamilton Boulevard on Sunday morning. Officials say other spaces of the building also sustained damage
newscenter1.tv
Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of former state Representative and state court Judge John Jones
PIERRE, S.D. — On Tuesday, Gov. Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in honor of former state Representative and state court Judge John Jones. Jones served in the South Dakota State Legislature from...
siouxlandnews.com
Supervisors declaring "emergency" over structural integrity of county building
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is declaring an emergency regarding the structural integrity of a county building. Structural engineers say the south wall of the Trosper-Hoyt building at 9th and Douglas St. is bowing outward and is in imminent danger of collapse. The county...
kwit.org
New Sioux City School Superintendent Outlines His Vision for the District
The newly chosen Sioux City Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Rod Earleywine, says he has one major concern as the leader of one of the state’s largest public districts. “At the end of the day, we're here for students, and that has to be our focus.”. Earleywine met with the...
stormlakeradio.com
Albert City Man Receives Probation Sentence in BV District Court
An Albert City man received a probation sentence last week in Buena Vista County District Court for firearm and methamphetamine possession. According to the BV County Attorney's Office, 58-year-old Todd Romo pleaded guilty in October to Possession of a Firearm or Offensive Weapon by a Felon, and Possession of Methamphetamine 3rd or Subsequent Offense, both class D felonies. The State argued for a prison sentence, but the Court suspended the five year terms, and Romo was placed on probation to the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period of two years.
Comments / 0