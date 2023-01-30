Doris Mortensen, 89, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Orange City Area Health System in Orange City, Iowa. Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Le Mars. Reverend Christian Meier will officiate. Interment will be at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church. Visitation will resume following the service during a time of lunch and fellowship at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

LE MARS, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO