30 Years Ago: Garth Brooks Sings the National Anthem at Super Bowl XXVII
Thirty years ago today (Jan. 31, 1993), Garth Brooks took his turn at one of the most coveted performance slots of all time: singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. But according to former NFL executive director Don Weiss' book, The Making of the Super Bowl: The Inside Story of the World’s Greatest Sporting Event, fans filling the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, Calif., as well as the 91 million people watching from home, were unaware of how close the Oklahoma native came to not taking the stage.
Remember When Faith Hill Sang the National Anthem at the Super Bowl?
On Jan. 30, 2000, just before the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Tennessee Titans at Super Bowl XXXIV with a score of 23–16, Faith Hill sang the National Anthem, and she killed it. The Rams captured their first Super Bowl win and first NFL championship since 1951 that year,...
Dolly Parton Brags on Miley Cyrus’ New Song: ‘I Am Just So Proud’
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
35 Years Ago: Randy Travis’ ‘Always & Forever’ Goes Double Platinum
Thirty-five years ago, on Jan. 29, 1988, Randy Travis achieved a new career milestone: It was on that date that the singer-songwriter earned his first double-platinum album, signifying sales in excess of 2 million copies, with his disc Always & Forever. Always & Forever, Travis' sophomore release, came out in...
45 Years Ago: ‘Here You Come Again’ Becomes Dolly Parton’s First Gold Single
On Feb. 1, 1978, Dolly Parton's "Here You Come Again" became her first gold single. At the time of the song's release, Parton was making a big push to break into the pop world. That's certainly evident from "Here You Come Again": Written by songwriting legends Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil -- who had penned hits for the Righteous Brothers and the Drifters, among others -- and produced by Gary Klein (Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell), the song had recently appeared on a BJ Thomas LP.
Kelly Clarkson Lands Historic Hosting Role at the 2023 NFL Honors
Kelly Clarkson has a landmark hosting gig on the books. The singer is set to host the 2023 NFL Honors ceremony, an annual event that celebrates stand-out players within the National Football League (NFL). As host, Clarkson is a trailblazer: She's the first woman to ever helm the show since...
Kacey Musgraves Will Pay Tribute to Loretta Lynn With 2023 Grammy Awards Performance
Kacey Musgraves has been tapped to help celebrate the life and music of Loretta Lynn during this Sunday's 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony. Earlier today (Feb. 1), CBS revealed that the Texas native will perform a rendition of "Coal Miner's Daughter" during the live telecast's in memoriam segment. Other performers set...
Top 40 Country Songs for February 2023 [Power Rankings]
Four new voices shape the Top 5 songs on this month's Top 40. February 2023 is the month for country radio singles meant to power the summer and our chart includes a few of those too. Cole Swindell's "Drinkaby" stands out as a potentially great summer song, but so too...
Cole Swindell Announces New Deluxe Album, ‘Stereotype Broken’
Cole Swindell is set to give his fourth studio album Stereotype the deluxe treatment. Featuring three new songs, Stereotype Broken will drop on April 28. “My 4th studio album has done so much for us this past year. I felt we had a few more songs that deserved to [be] part of the project and I can’t wait for y’all to hear them,” he writes on Instagram.
Report: The 2023 Grammy Awards Might Include a Loretta Lynn Tribute
As details continue to roll in about the 2023 Grammy Awards, it seems like more exciting news for country fans might be on its way. Variety reports that an all-star tribute to Loretta Lynn, who died last fall, is expected to take place during the show. According to the outlet,...
Kelly Clarkson Covers Hailey Whitters’ Feel-Good ‘Everything She Ain’t’ [Watch]
Global superstar Kelly Clarkson put her spin on Hailey Whitters’ bouncy “Everything She Ain’t” on the Jan. 26 installment of her namesake talk show's Kellyoke segment. Donning a flowy floral dress fitting for the Whitters aesthetic, Clarkson opened the track with the first verse, before transitioning to the singalong chorus, bridge and chorus once again.
Lainey Wilson Among the Honorees at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards
On the heels of a massive 2022, Lainey Wilson is scheduled to receive another massive accolade. She's among the honorees at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards, which will take place on March 1, 2023. Wilson will receive the Rulebreaker Award during the show. The category celebrates female artists...
Caroline Jones Recruits Alyssa Bonagura for 90s-Inspired Love Song ‘Keep It Safe’ [LISTEN]
Caroline Jones and Alyssa Bonagura give a nod to the infectious and joyful love songs that dominated the airwaves in the 90s with their energizing new track "Keep It Safe." Released today (Jan. 27), the song explores the overwhelming excitement and nervousness that arise as a new relationship begins to bloom. The pair's sweet, perfectly blended vocals and driving percussion help drive the tune forward, creating a fresh yet nostalgic sound.
36 Facts About the 36 Songs on Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’ Album
Morgan Wallen has already released a quarter of his massive new One Thing at a Time album, and he's leaked four additional tracks. You can listen to each those songs right here. The "You Proof" singer's third album is a monster. The 36 tracks feature 49 songwriters, four collaborations and...
Jo Dee Messina’s Greatest Hits Are Coming to Vinyl for the First Time
Attention all Jo Dee Messina fans: you'll soon be able to enjoy some of her biggest hits in a brand new way. Set for release on March 10 via Curb Records, Heads Carolina, Tails California: The Best of Jo Dee Messina features 11 of the country star's most beloved tracks from throughout her accomplished career. The limited-edition, 180-gram clear vinyl with blue and orange flecks includes early No. 1 hits "Bye, Bye" and "Stand Beside Me," alongside 2000s cuts like "My Give a Damn's Busted."
The Chicks’ ‘Wide Open Spaces’ Tracks, Ranked
The Chicks' major-label debut album, Wide Open Spaces, turns 25 on Jan. 27, 2023. Formed in 1989 by Laura Lynch, Robin Lynn Macy and sisters Martie and Emily Erwin (these days, they're Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer), the band known as the Dixie Chicks until the summer of 2020 released three albums as an independent band, in 1990, 1992 and 1993, before signing a developmental deal with Sony Music Nashville, then an official record deal with Sony's newly revived Monument Records imprint.
Remember When the Chicks Released Their Debut Album?
The Chicks were well into their musical career by the time they released their major-label debut album, Wide Open Spaces, on Jan. 27, 1998. The band had started out as a four-piece in 1989, when Laura Lynch, Robin Lynn Macy and sisters Martie and Emily Erwin (now Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer) got together. But by the time they signed their record deal with Sony Music Nashville's Monument Records, Lynch and Macy were gone, and spitfire singer Natalie Maines was heading up the group, then called the Dixie Chicks, as a trio.
Blake Shelton’s Career Would Look Completely Different Without ‘The Voice’
Blake Shelton will bid farewell to The Voice after Season 23 -- after serving as a coach on the show since its very first season -- and move on to new endeavors, like opening up more locations of his bar and venue Ole Red and helming his own television show, Barmageddon. But the singer is walking away with a hefty dose of gratitude for the Voice, and how it helped earn him the exposure he needed to pursue all these new and exciting endeavors in the first place.
Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow + The White Stripes Among 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees
Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Warren Zevon and The White Stripes are among this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees. The 2023 roster of artists, selected by a group of over 1000 music industry members, also includes Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners, and A Tribe Called Quest.
Lauren Alaina Just Crushed This Cover of Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ [Watch]
Lauren Alaina has put her vocal chops to one of the most popular songs in the world right now. While warming up for a recent performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, the one-time Idol star opted for an acoustic cover of "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus. "I can buy myself...
