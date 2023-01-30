Police have found a key witness in the search for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley.The 45-year-old mother of two was last seen by a member of the public at 9.15am on Friday as she walked on a footpath by the river off Garstang Road in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.Officers from Lancashire Constabulary said on Tuesday morning they were looking to talk to an elderly male dog walker who was seen in the area at the time of Ms Bulley’s disappearance.In the evening they put out a statement saying: “He has since been located and is currently being spoken...

5 DAYS AGO