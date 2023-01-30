ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 critically injured in crash on I-670 just west of I-35

By Addi Weakley
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
One person was critically injured in a two-vehicle collision around 6:45 p.m. Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.

As a white Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling westbound on Interstate 670 just west of Interstate 35 northbound, a brown Chevrolet Malibu struck the Tahoe.

The Malibu was traveling eastbound on the westbound lanes of I-670 at the time of the head-on collision.

KCMO police report the Tahoe driver was taken to an area hospital in stable condition while the Malibu driver was taken for treatment in critical condition.

Investigation into whether impairment was a factor is ongoing.

KSHB 41 Action News

