Some Don't Believe Goldman Sachs Report that Phoenix Will Experience a 2008 Real Estate CrashMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Local Coffeeshop Review: Cup of JoeySuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Heroic Man Saves Dog and Injured Owner Trapped in a Frigid Canal in ArizonaAnthony JamesScottsdale, AZ
Great Arizona Puppet Theater Bringing Oral Health Programming Statewide Thanks to Delta Dental of ArizonaABSEESITALLArizona State
Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis Opening 2 Restaurants in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Four new counties? It could happen as Republicans propose breaking up Maricopa County
PHOENIX — Maricopa is Arizona's most populous county – and by a lot. But two proposals from House Republicans could see Maricopa County carved into four separate pieces. If passed, the proposals would shrink Maricopa County's borders to cover the bulk of Phoenix and surround it with three new counties.
azbigmedia.com
7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.
While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
AZFamily
FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
AZFamily
Scottsdale removing unused grass in response to Colorado River water cuts
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As Arizona continues to see less water from the Colorado River, one Valley city is looking to save water wherever possible. After being notified of the impending water cuts from the federal government last year, the city of Scottsdale has saved more than 38 million gallons of water, or 6% of its total water usage.
arizonasuntimes.com
Testimony to Arizona Senate Election Committee Reveals Thousands of Misdemeanors Allegedly Committed by Maricopa County in 2022 Election
The Arizona Senate’s Election Committee continued the second part of a hearing on Monday that began last week, featuring testimony from election integrity proponents. Shelby Busch, the co-founder of We the People AZ, and Heather Honey of Verify Vote, went over five areas where their team found apparent law violations by Maricopa County in the 2022 election.
arizonasuntimes.com
Packed Crowd Attends Kari Lake Rally Exposing Voter Disenfranchisement in Maricopa County
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – At a standing-room-only event Sunday, Kari Lake signaled she is not giving up her legal battle to install her as the rightful Arizona governor instead of Democrat Katie Hobbs. Lake held a Save Arizona rally at Orange Tree Golf Club in Scottsdale with over a thousand in attendance, assuring her supporters she intended to fight until the “victorious end.” The mainstream media recently ran stories claiming Lake was switching her focus to running against Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ).
East Valley Tribune
MPS board trip tiff gives way to unanimity
A dispute broke out among two Mesa Public Schools Governing Board members Jan. 24 over a taxpayer-funded trip to a conference in Miami, Florida. Member Rachel Walden disagreed with colleagues about whether the district should pay for board member Kiana Sears’ travel to an annual National School Board Association.
ABC 15 News
I-10 improvement project to start despite lack of federal funding
PHOENIX — Millions of federal dollars have been awarded to infrastructure projects across the U.S., but Arizona is not among them. The Wild Horse Pass Corridor project was hoping to get hundreds of millions to improve I-10. The Arizona Department of Transportation now says they’ll look for the rest...
Phoenix real estate market falls out of the top 10
For the fifth straight month, the Case Shiller index for the Phoenix market has fallen. Even with the most recent fall, home prices are still higher than at the same time last year.
kjzz.org
New AZ Senate bill will let Maricopa County voters decide on transportation tax
A bill that would let Maricopa County voters decide whether to extend a transportation tax for another 20 years has been introduced in the Senate. If approved, the election would take place in November 2024. Mesa Republican Dave Farnsworth sponsored the bill. "The bill was written in what I felt...
ABC 15 News
Breaking barriers: The first Black students to integrate Chandler High School
CHANDLER, AZ — When it comes to dismantling segregation in our schools, there are several key moments many of us think of: The Little Rock Nine, Ruby Bridges, and Brown vs. Board of Education. But years before any of that, there was a group of students here in the...
Phoenix New Times
Advisory Board ‘Outraged’ Over Treatment by Sheriff Paul Penzone
Since Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone was cited for contempt of court more than two months ago, tensions have been building between the sheriff's office and a court-ordered board meant to provide public input and oversight. The conflict came to a head on Friday during a hearing in Melendres v....
kawc.org
Yuma gun dealer among 5 in Arizona who say they aren't responsible for violence in Mexico
PHOENIX -- Attorneys for five Arizona gun dealers, including one in Yuma, are asking a federal judge to toss out a claim by the Mexican government that they are responsible for violence in that country. In a new court filing, the team of lawyers say nothing in the complaint alleges...
azbex.com
Phoenix May be Growing Up
Partly because of its proximity to the airport, partly because there has always been land to build out horizontally, and partly for any number of other reasons, the Phoenix skyline has never boasted the soaring height and volume of towers that other large cities can claim. That has evolved, somewhat,...
Phoenix sees largest drop in home price growth nationwide
Phoenix is experiencing the largest decline in home price growth among the nation's largest metro areas.
3 valuable lottery tickets sold across the Valley
PHOENIX — Friday and Saturday's lottery drawings yielded big returns for multiple people who bought tickets in the Valley. Arizona Lottery said three local tickets are now worth $40,000 or more after matching the numbers drawn over the weekend. The three tickets were sold at the following locations:. Carioca...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Here’s what Valley economists say about possible Phoenix housing market plunge
PHOENIX – Local economists are saying a recent report projecting a 2008-like plunge in the Phoenix housing market is no reason to panic. The New York Post reported Tuesday that Goldman Sachs warned clients that the Phoenix; Austin, Texas; San Jose, California; and San Diego markets “will likely grapple with peak-to-trough declines of over 25%” in 2023.
iheart.com
More Election Bombshells: 10K Ballots Not Counted, No Chain Of Custody
Shelby Busch and Heather Honey with We The People AZ Alliance gave more evidence of voter fraud in the 2022 election including 10,000 ballots that weren't counted, Runbeck scanning 35K more ballots than they received from Maricopa County, thousands of voters in line to vote at 7pm left and more. Shelby Busch starts at 18:00.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Tempe loses court battle to keep major lakeside development deal off ballot
The fate of a massive $1.8 billion development on Tempe Town Lake may soon be decided at the ballot box, after an Arizona Court of Appeals panel ruled Thursday that Tempe can’t block voters from weighing in on the long-planned project. The ruling was a setback to city officials...
Police: 3-year-old dies after ingesting fentanyl pill in Apache Junction
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — A 3-year-old boy has died after he allegedly ingested a pill containing fentanyl, police said. The Apache Junction Police Department said Monday the young boy was taken to the hospital by his family and was given Narcan before the child was flown to another hospital, where he died from an overdose.
