Gilbert, AZ

azbigmedia.com

7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.

While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Scottsdale removing unused grass in response to Colorado River water cuts

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As Arizona continues to see less water from the Colorado River, one Valley city is looking to save water wherever possible. After being notified of the impending water cuts from the federal government last year, the city of Scottsdale has saved more than 38 million gallons of water, or 6% of its total water usage.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Testimony to Arizona Senate Election Committee Reveals Thousands of Misdemeanors Allegedly Committed by Maricopa County in 2022 Election

The Arizona Senate’s Election Committee continued the second part of a hearing on Monday that began last week, featuring testimony from election integrity proponents. Shelby Busch, the co-founder of We the People AZ, and Heather Honey of Verify Vote, went over five areas where their team found apparent law violations by Maricopa County in the 2022 election.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Packed Crowd Attends Kari Lake Rally Exposing Voter Disenfranchisement in Maricopa County

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – At a standing-room-only event Sunday, Kari Lake signaled she is not giving up her legal battle to install her as the rightful Arizona governor instead of Democrat Katie Hobbs. Lake held a Save Arizona rally at Orange Tree Golf Club in Scottsdale with over a thousand in attendance, assuring her supporters she intended to fight until the “victorious end.” The mainstream media recently ran stories claiming Lake was switching her focus to running against Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ).
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
East Valley Tribune

MPS board trip tiff gives way to unanimity

A dispute broke out among two Mesa Public Schools Governing Board members Jan. 24 over a taxpayer-funded trip to a conference in Miami, Florida. Member Rachel Walden disagreed with colleagues about whether the district should pay for board member Kiana Sears’ travel to an annual National School Board Association.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

I-10 improvement project to start despite lack of federal funding

PHOENIX — Millions of federal dollars have been awarded to infrastructure projects across the U.S., but Arizona is not among them. The Wild Horse Pass Corridor project was hoping to get hundreds of millions to improve I-10. The Arizona Department of Transportation now says they’ll look for the rest...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

Phoenix May be Growing Up

Partly because of its proximity to the airport, partly because there has always been land to build out horizontally, and partly for any number of other reasons, the Phoenix skyline has never boasted the soaring height and volume of towers that other large cities can claim. That has evolved, somewhat,...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

3 valuable lottery tickets sold across the Valley

PHOENIX — Friday and Saturday's lottery drawings yielded big returns for multiple people who bought tickets in the Valley. Arizona Lottery said three local tickets are now worth $40,000 or more after matching the numbers drawn over the weekend. The three tickets were sold at the following locations:. Carioca...
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Here’s what Valley economists say about possible Phoenix housing market plunge

PHOENIX – Local economists are saying a recent report projecting a 2008-like plunge in the Phoenix housing market is no reason to panic. The New York Post reported Tuesday that Goldman Sachs warned clients that the Phoenix; Austin, Texas; San Jose, California; and San Diego markets “will likely grapple with peak-to-trough declines of over 25%” in 2023.
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

More Election Bombshells: 10K Ballots Not Counted, No Chain Of Custody

Shelby Busch and Heather Honey with We The People AZ Alliance gave more evidence of voter fraud in the 2022 election including 10,000 ballots that weren't counted, Runbeck scanning 35K more ballots than they received from Maricopa County, thousands of voters in line to vote at 7pm left and more. Shelby Busch starts at 18:00.

