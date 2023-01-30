Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Australia to Replace Monarch on Banknote With Design Honouring Indigenous Culture
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia will replace the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II on its A$5 banknote with a new design to reflect and honour the history of its Indigenous culture, the country's central bank said on Thursday. The decision follows consultation with the federal government, which supports the change, the Reserve...
Lula's Amazon Pledge Looks Distant as Brazil Battles Deforestation
URUARA, Brazil (Reuters) - Brazil's environmental enforcement agents set out in January on their first mission this year to combat illegal deforestation, with renewed energy after the election of a president who has promised to stop surging Amazon rainforest destruction. But, after years of dwindling funding and staff at the...
Oil Steady as Dollar Slumps and Russian Oil Products Ban Looms
LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices were steady on Thursday after tumbling in the previous session as a weaker dollar boosted sentiment, though looming sanctions on Russian oil products added uncertainty over supply. Brent crude futures fell 10 cents, or 0.1%, to $82.74 a barrel by 0937 GMT while West Texas...
