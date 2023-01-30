Read full article on original website
WTHI
Three arrested for night hunting from a road in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The people are facing charges in Sullivan County after officials said they were night hunting from the road. Indiana DNR arrested Indianapolis residents Biak Sang, Hrang Lian and Ro Hmung Lian. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00. DNR said they received complaints about...
wbiw.com
Mitchell man arrested after police spot him driving erratically
OOLITIC – A Mitchell man was arrested Monday afternoon after Lawrence County Central Dispatch reported an erratic driver in a burgundy Jeep Cherokee traveling north on State Road 37 near Trogdon Lane. Oolitic Town Marshal James Harrington was driving back from dropping off evidence at the Indiana State Police...
Knox Co. saturation patrol leads to 5 arrests
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Knox County Indiana Sheriff’s Office carried out a saturation patrol that resulted in 40 warnings, 10 citations, and 5 arrests. On January 27 between 9 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. Knox County law enforcement set up a saturation patrol with three canine units along US 41. A saturation patrol refers […]
vincennespbs.org
Tools stolen in Sullivan County
The Sheriff in Sullivan County is looking for a thief. Sheriff Jason Bobbitt reports that several tools have been taken from a Sullivan Housing Authority maintenance truck. A blue Toyota Camry was seen driving from the east and turning into an alley behind the Court Plaza Housing Unit in Sullivan.
Wanted man flees courthouse, injures deputy in process
MARTIN CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a press release from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, a Shoals man is wanted after fleeing from law enforcement at the local courthouse and injuring a Sheriff’s deputy in the process. Zane Sanders, 23, was approached by Sheriff’s Deputy Cherie Pressley on Jan. 26 around 3:30 p.m. at […]
wbiw.com
Springville man sentenced to prison after fatal crash
BEDFORD – Dakota Sykes, 22, of Springville, was sentenced by Lawrence County Superior Court Judge John Plummer III to 10 years in prison Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death. Sykes will serve 8 years in prison and the remaining two years on...
wbiw.com
Police arrest two after discovering drugs while seeking wanted woman
MITCHELL – Two people were arrested Monday after Mitchell Police officers responded to Camelot Courts to arrest 41-year-old Kathy Martin, who was wanted on a warrant. When police arrived at 4:32 p.m. they knocked on the door and asked if Martin was at the residence. A female told motioned for officers to follow her inside to a bedroom.
wbiw.com
Two arrested after child witnesses their physical domestic fight
BEDFORD – Two people were arrested Monday after Bedford Police officers were called to 1714 C Street at 8:05 p.m. after a report of a physical domestic fight. When officers arrived they met with 22-year-old Amber Kast. Kast told police that 37-year-old Todd Voorhies had left on foot and was last seen walking south on C Street.
vincennespbs.org
Vehicle search reveals drugs and handgun
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department released details of a Sunday arrest. At 10-am that morning, a pickup was clocked at 102 miles an hour going south on US 41. A traffic stop was made and probable cause was established and the vehicle was searched. Sixty grams of marijuana, narcotics...
Crash on US 41 in Vigo County sends one to hospital
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash left a vehicle on its side on US 41 in southern Vigo County. Officials with Honey Creek Fire Department said the call came in at 8:15 a.m. Monday morning of a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of US 41 and […]
Man wanted in Vincennes shooting arrested in Tennessee
WEST MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WTWO/WAWV) — The U.S. Marshals have announced the capture of a man wanted in Knox County after police accused him of shooting a family member during a domestic dispute. According to U.S. Marshal David Jolley of the Eastern District of Tennessee, the Marshals Service Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force received a tip […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Vilson Hilaire, 42, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated-Refusal and Resisting Law Enforcement. Bond was set at $5,000 and bond was posted. Mitchell Bath, 28, of Washington was arrested on counts of Stalking and Invasion of Privacy. Bond was set at $5,000 and bond...
Feds: Bloomington man ordered, tracked fentanyl via Snapchat
INDIANAPOLIS – A judge sentenced a Bloomington man to more than five years in federal prison for ordering fentanyl pills on Snapchat and receiving them through the mail. On Nov. 1, 2021, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service found a suspicious package with a nonexistent return address from California. That package was addressed to the home […]
Indiana Daily Student
Car crashes into Bloomington Hardware Tuesday afternoon
A car crashed into Bloomington Hardware at 2700 E. Covenanter Drive Tuesday afternoon. Both the driver and the employees of the store are unharmed, according to a Facebook post from the store. “These are the most important things today,” the post read. “This could have been so much worse.”...
wbiw.com
Stolen items recovered during search warrant with one arrest made
WEST BADEN – On Saturday, at 7:20 p.m. deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, with the assistance of Indiana State Police troopers and West Baden Springs Police Department, executed a search warrant at a home-made shack owned by Devan Dickey, near the area of Upper Sandhill Road.
Snow and ice causing morning accidents in the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Your Weather Authority forecasted sleet and freezing rain Monday night into Tuesday morning and mother nature brought plenty of the wintry mess making the morning drive tough. According to Indiana State Police Sergeant Todd Ringle, shortly after 7am, the morning drive accidents began. He listed the following crashes on his Twitter: […]
WTHI
Search continues for wanted Martin County man
MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The hunt is still on for a man officers believe injured a deputy while fleeing from police. The Martin County Sheriff's Office says officers tried to arrest Zane Sanders. Police say sanders fled and that he hurt a deputy in the process. The sheriff's office...
bcdemocrat.com
POLICE: Man, woman face drug charges following traffic stop
HAMBLEN TWP. — A man and woman from Martinsville, 39-year-old Jessey Richardson and 26-year-old Miranda Cooper, face multiple charges for possession of illegal substances and paraphernalia following a traffic stop last month. On Jan. 15, Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Schonfeld was field training Deputy Derek Frensemeier in a...
wbiw.com
Intoxicated man arrested after crashing into a utility pole and fleeing the scene
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested early Friday morning after Bedford Police officers responded to Ace Pawn on 5th Street after a report of an accident. When police arrived at 3:26 a.m. they found the vehicle a 2013 Fiat 500 blocking the eastbound lane of 5th Street, unoccupied and that the vehicle had struck a utility pole.
wbiw.com
Arrest made when concerned citizen calls police about man slumped over his steering wheel on Spice Valley Road
BEDFORD – A Mitchell was arrested on Saturday after Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a request to conduct a welfare check on a male who was possibly unconscious, slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle in the 1000 block of Spice Valley Road. Before police arrived dispatch received...
