Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Wichita Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyWichita, KS
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WichitaTed RiversWichita, KS
Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his carSan HeraldWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
Related
wichitabyeb.com
Yuengling arrives in Wichita in less than a week
Back in October, it was announced that Yuengling Brewery was making their way to the Midwest. “America’s Oldest Brewery”, found mostly on the East Coast, announced they would be arriving in Wichita in early 2023. That arrival is days away. The official drop date for Yuengling in...
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials | February 2023
Welcome to the monthly list of Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials for February. This month’s guide has been sponsored by Hook & Reel. Big thanks to Hook & Reel for making this month’s edition possible. If you’re a restaurant owner and would like to include your happy hours, drink and restaurant specials, you can submit them here.
wichitaonthecheap.com
Date Night Ideas under $20 and under $30 in Wichita
Not all special dates have to be expensive dinners. Here is a list of creative ways to have a special night. Wichita has a lot to offer for couples of all ages and hitting up these local locations makes it much more special. In this article you will find:. 15...
wichitabyeb.com
Who wants a pre-fab diner building for the low price of free? There’s one in Douglass, KS
There is a website called Cheap Old Houses and they scour new real estate listings daily, coast to coast, searching for cheap old homes and buildings for sale for under $120k. They then handpick the most beautiful of the bunch and share them with you. One of the latest listings...
wichitabyeb.com
Newest Sbarro is now open at 37th and Maize
The newest Sbarro has opened inside the 37th and Maize Kwik Shop at 3750 N. Maize Road. It’s the latest location for the national pizza chain that is being placed into Kwik Shops all over the city. If you’ve never been, Sbarro is a chain that used to be...
KAKE TV
Vendors at south Wichita flea market asked to pay thousands to keep their space
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Vendors at a south Wichita flea market are crying foul, now that the new owner has jacked up their rent to several times what they were paying. They say they have no choice but to leave. Vendors at Westway Marketplace say they used to pay a...
Trailer and contents saved after truck fire extinguished north of Wichita
A trailer and its contents were saved after a truck fire was extinguished in Park City Wednesday afternoon.
foxkansas.com
Wichita's Indian Center loses two parking lots due to what's underneath
The two parking lots just west of the Indian Center in downtown Wichita are now closed, taking away around 400 spots the center badly needs ahead of events this year. The city says it had no choice because of what's underneath. The problem is they're built on top of massive water tanks holding millions of gallons of clean city water. So back in August, the city closed part of the parking lot to try to distribute some of that weight.
wichitabyeb.com
Catching a game at Jumbo’s Beef & Brew
We were in northeast Wichita one afternoon and looking for a place to catch a game. It feels like there isn’t a ton of options the farther north you go. For example, north Woodlawn feels pretty deserted. But as we kept driving further north, we passed by Jumbo’s Beef & Brew. It’s a place we’ve been to multiple times, but for whatever reason, we forgot they had a bar and a big television so that’s where we dropped by for some apps, drinks, and a game.
Worker injured at construction site north of Wichita
A worker at a bridge construction site north of Wichita was injured Wednesday morning and rushed to a hospital.
KAKE TV
'They say it's not our problem': Wichita man facing thousands in repairs after AT&T line drilled through sewage pipe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - David Smith has owned a small rental house in a quiet west Wichita neighborhood for 15 years and has never had a problem – until now. "We received a bill from them on sewer problems where they had to clean for the tune of over $450," said Smith.
wichitabyeb.com
The Night We Hired a Chef and Mixologist To Our House for a Private Dinner
I have this constant desire for new and unique experiences. And with Megan’s birthday around the corner, I was thinking about what to do for dinner. Typically, we would have dinner somewhere and call it good. This year, though, I wanted to do something that we’ve never done before. Then the idea hit me, why not have some friends over and hire a chef and mixologist for a private dinner at our house?
Restaurant inspections: Mice, black specks in cheese, dead bugs, grimy grill in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Former Salina Downtown exec hired by Fox Theatre in Hutch
HUTCHINSON — Hutchinson’s Historic Fox Theatre announced Penny Bettles as the new Development Administrator. Penny started Monday and will plan and coordinate all development activities, major fundraising activities, sponsorship programs, and related special projects. Bettles also will also seek out and write grant proposals along with assisting in...
wichitabyeb.com
Señor Burgers closes permanently a week after they open
According to the National Restaurant Association, one in three restaurants won’t survive their first year. After doing more research, I wasn’t able to find any statistical data on restaurants that close in the first week because that’s essentially what Señor Burgers did. The fast food Mexican...
‘Now I’m curious.’ House for sale in Kansas has a startling interior. Check it out
“Would you look at that! Already ready to be a cat cafe!”
foxkansas.com
Check scam moving through Wichita
It looks real, but instead of a little extra money in your pocket, a check in the mail could easily leave you out thousands of dollars. Assistant District Attorney Jason Roach is sounding the alarm on a scam going around Wichita and this one might be hard to spot even for a trained eye. The Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office says there are some clear signs it's a scam.
KAKE TV
Wichita family's missing dog found 8 years later in Idaho
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita family has been reunited with their long lost beagle after a long journey home from Idaho. According to a post in a Facebook group for lost and found pets, one of its members found the older stray dog in Caldwell, Idaho, which is a 1,400-mile drive from Wichita, on January 11 and took him to a shelter to be scanned for a microchip. They were in luck.
Police release name of woman who died when car went off Kellogg
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has released the name of a woman who died after her car went over the wall on Kellogg Sunday. Police say 22-year-old Konstance Harris of Wichita is the victim. She was a local model who was finding success in Los Angeles. The WPD is still investigating what […]
KWCH.com
Victim identified in Sunday’s deadly crash on Kellogg
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police have identified 22-year-old Konstance Harris of Wichita as the victim in Sunday’s crash on Kellogg near Washington. Harris was killed in a one-vehicle crash. She was driving west on Kellogg when she drove into a concrete wall, went over it, and landed on Washington. No other people were involved.
Comments / 0