dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,312,307,240,798 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Eye-Popping Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto trader is suddenly moving more than 3 trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) ahead of the blockchain project’s planned major upgrade. According to new data from the whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, a crypto whale abruptly shifted a staggering 3,312,307,240,798 SHIB, valued at $38,257,148 at time of writing, from one unknown wallet to another.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Surges 204% in Just One Month, Votes To Burn Nearly 5,000,000,000,000 Tokens
One of Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) biggest rivals just voted to burn nearly 5 trillion of its tokens, which is about half of its total supply. Floki (FLOKI) is a Dogecoin (DOGE) and SHIB competitor that was created when tech mogul and crypto enthusiast Elon Musk said he was naming his puppy “Floki.”
u.today
Shiba Inu: Pro Ripple Lawyer Comments on How Long It Might Take to Burn Enormous SHIB Supply
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Social Security update: Direct SSI payment worth $914 coming in February
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their next payment worth $914 on Feb. 1 after not receiving a payment this month.
AOL Corp
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute
Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in on Oct. 1, 2022 and will run through Sept. 30, 2023, which will help SNAP recipients offset rising food costs.
Social Security update: Direct $914 SSI payment arriving in just five days for millions
The month of February is almost here, and with it comes the monthly payment that Supplemental Security Income recipients will receive.
AOL Corp
Food Stamps: What To Know About SNAP Payments in January
For the more than 42 million Americans who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly food stamps, there may be some questions on top of mind this New Year — like when will this month’s payments come in, and when do emergency allotments end?. SNAP is...
Tesla's set to cash in on a $1 trillion market for delivery robots that's on its way, according to Cathie Wood's Ark
Cathie Wood's Ark predicts the market for delivery robots to grow to $1 trillion by 2030. Tesla is well positioned to expand into the technology, and that should boost the stock toward Ark's 2026 price target of $4,600, the fund said. Ark alluded to Elon Musk's comments at Tesla's earnings...
Food Stamps Schedule: When To Anticipate February 2023 SNAP Payments
February's food stamp payments, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, are scheduled to go out soon. SNAP is the nation's most important anti-hunger program, helping...
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin? Over 60% Choose...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In March
Best Buy, a major electronics retailer, is closing down several stores across the United States. Retailers have been facing tough times for the past few years, with many companies opting to close down stores to reduce costs. This year, Best Buy, a major electronics retailer, is also closing down several stores across the United States. In this article, we take a closer look at the Best Buy store closures in 2023.
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Will Take 1,157,174 Years To Reach 100 Billion Tokens, Analyst Says
On Monday, 30 January, crypto YouTuber Jeff at OnTheChain.io revealed on Twitter the number of years it might take Shiba Inu to reduce its supply to 100 billion tokens. The crypto analyst identified that Shiba Inu has a quadrillion tokens. He said if the crypto were to burn 1 million tokens per day, then it would take about 1,157,174 years to reduce its entire supply to 100 billion tokens.
Elon Musk's reported payments plan for Twitter sends dogecoin skyrocketing 10%
Elon Musk is looking at adding a payments system to Twitter, according to the Financial Times. Dogecoin climbed as much as 10% on speculation the meme coin could be a part of Twitter's revenue stream. Dogecoin has surged more than 30% so far in 2023 amid a broader crypto rally.
Ethereum Whales Are Buying These 3 Cryptocurrencies Hand Over Fist
One of the three has been a big winner so far this year.
CoinDesk
Binance Partners With Mastercard to Launch Crypto Card in Brazil; The Debate Over NFTs on Bitcoin
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. "The Hash" hosts hash out today's hot topics, including Binance partnering with Mastercard to launch a prepaid crypto card in Brazil; Amazon's rumored push into Web3; why are NFTs being allowed on Bitcoin is sparking heated debate online; and why the English Premier League link up with digital trading card platform Sorare.
SNAP Benefits: Are there changes in payment schedules?
SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, recipients will shortly get their January payment, which includes the approved cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) of 12.5% for the fiscal year 2023. The COLA began on October 1, 2022, and will continue until September 30, 2023, assisting SNAP recipients with rising food expenses. SNAP...
Rent Is Dropping the Fastest in These 8 States
While many states are experiencing an increase in rental costs, some are seeing more affordable rates.
CoinDesk
NFT Marketplace Sudoswap Airdrops Tokens to Liquidity Providers and 0xmon Holders
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Popular non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Sudoswap on Monday issued and airdropped its sudo tokens to users based on predetermined criteria. Airdrops are the unsolicited distribution of a cryptocurrency token or coin, usually for free,...
CoinDesk
Secret Blockchain Suffers Departures as Foundation Head's $2M-Plus Dividend Sparks Outcry
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Secret Network, a privacy-focused blockchain, has seen a growing number of validators halt their services, after the head of an affiliated foundation took out more than $2 million in dividends and an upgrade led to technical problems.
