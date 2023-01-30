ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

u.today

Shiba Inu: Pro Ripple Lawyer Comments on How Long It Might Take to Burn Enormous SHIB Supply

AOL Corp

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
HAWAII STATE
AOL Corp

Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute

Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in on Oct. 1, 2022 and will run through Sept. 30, 2023, which will help SNAP recipients offset rising food costs.
ILLINOIS STATE
AOL Corp

Food Stamps: What To Know About SNAP Payments in January

For the more than 42 million Americans who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly food stamps, there may be some questions on top of mind this New Year — like when will this month’s payments come in, and when do emergency allotments end?. SNAP is...
GEORGIA STATE
Ty D.

Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In March

Best Buy, a major electronics retailer, is closing down several stores across the United States. Retailers have been facing tough times for the past few years, with many companies opting to close down stores to reduce costs. This year, Best Buy, a major electronics retailer, is also closing down several stores across the United States. In this article, we take a closer look at the Best Buy store closures in 2023.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
bitcoinist.com

Shiba Inu Will Take 1,157,174 Years To Reach 100 Billion Tokens, Analyst Says

On Monday, 30 January, crypto YouTuber Jeff at OnTheChain.io revealed on Twitter the number of years it might take Shiba Inu to reduce its supply to 100 billion tokens. The crypto analyst identified that Shiba Inu has a quadrillion tokens. He said if the crypto were to burn 1 million tokens per day, then it would take about 1,157,174 years to reduce its entire supply to 100 billion tokens.
CoinDesk

Binance Partners With Mastercard to Launch Crypto Card in Brazil; The Debate Over NFTs on Bitcoin

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. "The Hash" hosts hash out today's hot topics, including Binance partnering with Mastercard to launch a prepaid crypto card in Brazil; Amazon's rumored push into Web3; why are NFTs being allowed on Bitcoin is sparking heated debate online; and why the English Premier League link up with digital trading card platform Sorare.
AUSTIN, TX
Blogging Big Blue

SNAP Benefits: Are there changes in payment schedules?

SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, recipients will shortly get their January payment, which includes the approved cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) of 12.5% for the fiscal year 2023. The COLA began on October 1, 2022, and will continue until September 30, 2023, assisting SNAP recipients with rising food expenses. SNAP...
ILLINOIS STATE
CoinDesk

NFT Marketplace Sudoswap Airdrops Tokens to Liquidity Providers and 0xmon Holders

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Popular non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Sudoswap on Monday issued and airdropped its sudo tokens to users based on predetermined criteria. Airdrops are the unsolicited distribution of a cryptocurrency token or coin, usually for free,...
AUSTIN, TX

