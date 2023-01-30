Read full article on original website
Fire at SW Cedar Rapids hotel leaves one dead
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is dead following an afternoon fire at a hotel in southwest Cedar Rapids. At approximately 4:20 pm, Cedar Rapids Firefighters were dispatched to the Rodeway Inn, located at 4011 16th Avenue SW, for a report of a fire. Crews arrived and found heavy...
Fire Damages Rural Manchester Shop Building, Destroys Vehicle
A fire damaged a rural Manchester shop building on Monday morning. The Manchester Fire Department says they were called out to Corey Voelker’s property at 2374 180th Avenue south of town around 6 am. Fire Chief Mike Ryan says a vehicle inside the shop started on fire and spread...
Laundromat Damage Leads to Arrest
A Waterloo man has been arrested for damaging a laundromat in January, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Security camera footage shows 27 year old Dallas Backen inside of Handy Laundry on Melrose Drive for four hours on January 19th. During that time he did not clean any clothes, instead he allegedly attempted to break into vending machines and kicked in two doors, doing more than $1,500 in damage. Backen is also awaiting trial for leading police on a short chase in a stolen Buick Enclave the very next day.
Marion Man Hospitalized After Saturday Day Evening Crash
(Linn County, IA) -- A Marion man is hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash along Highway 1 Saturday night. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says they received reports of the crash around 10:30pm. The Sheriff's office says a pickup was headed north when the driver, 19 year-old Chance Gombert, lost control, veered into the ditch, then got back onto the highway before rolling. Investigators say Gombert was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.
Cedar Falls Police Enforce 48-Hour Snow Ordinance
Cedar Falls Police would like to remind residents of the 48-hour parking ordinance. With the recent snowfall in the metro area, snow plows and salt trucks need to be able to remove snow in all public right-of-ways to help ensure safe travel throughout town. Beginning Wednesday, at 8:00 AM, officers will begin ticketing all vehicles in violation of the 48-hour ordinance. Any vehicle not moved within 24 hours after receiving a citation will be towed at the owner’s expense. Residents are also reminded to clear their abutting sidewalks of snow and ice in accordance with city ordinance. Violators can be fined and charged for the clearing of their sidewalks if it is not completed after a snowfall.
Crossroads Mall | Shopping mall in Waterloo, Iowa
Crossroads Mall is a shopping mall located in Waterloo, Iowa, United States. It was built in 1970 as one of the first malls in Iowa. The mall's sole anchor store is At Home. It has four vacant anchors formerly occupied by Sears, Dillard's, Gordmans, and Younkers. It is owned by Namdar Realty Group. It is located in the heart of a retail hub that includes a 12 screen theater, Best Buy, Super Target (opened 2000), Walmart, Barnes & Noble, Bed Bath & Beyond and many other national tenants.
Cedar Rapids Fire Department warn of ‘apparel’ scam
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Fire Department is warning citizens of a scam that’s hitting social media accounts in the area. Officials say bogus sellers are commenting on community posts and tagging various individuals trying to sell “CRFD shirts and other apparel.” These links are unauthorized spam and potentially dangerous. Officials warn viewers not to click them, and to report them if they are seen.
Church holds GoFundMe for Amish family killed in Grundy County crash
DELHI, Iowa (KCRG) - A Delhi church is hosting a GoFundme in order to help the family of the four people killed after a van rolled over in Grundy County. At around 6:35 a.m. on January 27th, the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash involving a 2002 Chevrolet Express van on U.S. Highway 20 westbound near mile marker 189, or northeast of Wellsburg. Troopers believe that the van lost control, entered the median, and rolled over.
Denver Man Arrested for Impersonating a Police Officer
Cedar Falls — Cedar Falls police arrested a Denver man after he lied to several residents, telling them he was an undercover cop with the Waterloo Police Department. On January 24, officers were called to the Cedar Falls Police Department to speak to Mitchil Thuesen, 21, who claimed to be a victim of an assault.
One person Injured after Friday night crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 11:59 p.m. Friday night Area Ambulance, Linn County Deputies, and West Bertram Fire went to Mount Vernon Road and Wilder Drive due to an accident. At the scene, crews learned that 44-year-old Stephanie Turner had been traveling west on Mount Vernon Road near...
Search for Inmate Who Left Waterloo Facility
Authorities are searching for an inmate who did not return to a Waterloo correctional facility after work release this weekend. 19-year Alexander Joseph Carman did not report to the Waterloo Regional Correctional Facility as required on Friday. Carman was convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and other charges in Dubuque County. He has been at the work release facility since mid-October of 2022. Carman is a white male, 5’6″ and 138 pounds. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact local police.
Pet hospital emergency room closures impact animals in crisis
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cedar Rapids only 24/7 pet hospital has been closing it’s emergency room multiple times a month. The closures are having an impact on area pets. ”BluePearl in Cedar Rapids is an absolutely fantastic facility,” said Jan Erceg, Medical Coordinator at Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids.
Marion man gets plea deal in shooting death staged to look like suicide
The Marion man accused of killing his girlfriend's uncle with an air rifle took a plea deal just days before he was set to go to trial.. Joshua Conklin was previously charged with second-degree murder in the death of Randal Campbell, 44. According to court records, Conklin pleaded guilty last...
Officials identify victims in fatal Grundy County crash
WELLSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - State officials have named the four people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Grundy County on Friday. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Ervin Borntreger, 22, Emma Borntreger, 4, Rebecca Borntreger, 2, and Marlin Borntreger, 1, were killed in the crash. 9 other people were injured. All of the victims were from Delhi.
Former Counselor & Pastor Sentenced
A former counselor and pastor with ties to Waverly has been sentenced for inappropriately touching a teenage girl, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 66 year old Scott Harrison pleaded guilty to one count of Lascivious Conduct with a Minor. Harrison was counseling a 14 year old girl in Cedar Falls in September of 2021 when she mentioned working out and displayed her stomach. Harrison then touched her stomach and her buttocks over her clothes and told the girl that she was turning him on. The girl was able to push his hands away and flee the office to notify her mother. Harrison said there was no excuse for his conduct but provided several including that he was recovering from COVID-19, exhausted, overworked, burnt out and undergoing anxiety. The judge was not swayed, he sentenced Harrison to one year in jail suspended to 30 days. That jail time may be spent through work release or in 48 hour stints. He was also fined $430. Harrison must undergo sex offender treatment and register as a sex offender. He will also be on specialized parole for 10 years and the restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim was extended by five years.
Waterloo, IA is Having a Moment in Hollywood
Over the past couple months, two distinctly different movies have been released into theaters: one is a nerve-wracking thriller, the other is an uncomfortable drama with two Oscar-nominated performances at the center. Of all American cities, both movies make reference to Waterloo, IA. The movies are The Menu and The...
Homicide Investigation in Waterloo
Waterloo Police are continuing a homicide investigation, after a man had been stabbed early Thursday morning. Police were called to a vandalism report in the 500 block of Dawson Street before 2:00AM, when they found the victim. Officers attempted life-saving measures until Waterloo Fire Rescue paramedics arrived on scene. The man was taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital where he later died. The man’s name has not been released at this time. Police say this is being investigated as a homicide. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Waterloo Police at 319-291-4340.
