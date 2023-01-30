Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kwayradio.com
Probation for Breaking Into Neighbor’s Place
A Waterloo man has been sentenced to probation after breaking into his neighbor’s apartment in July, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The victim had recently moved in to an upstairs apartment when her neighbor, 39 year old Joseph Roster, changed the lock on her door to match the lock to shared front door without the owner’s consent. Then on July 18th, the victim called police to report someone was in her living room while she was in the bedroom. She reported that she found her living room window unlocked and items below the window were disturbed. There was also blood near the window and the bells she had placed on the front door to alert her were missing. Police also found a ladder leading up to the window outside the building. When officers knocked on Roster’s door they heard bells jingling, those turned out to be the victim’s. Roster’s DNA also matched the blood found in the victim’s apartment. Roster also had a previous conviction for breaking into his estranged wife’s home in Elk Run Heights in 2015 and stealing a tv.
cbs2iowa.com
Marion man gets plea deal in shooting death staged to look like suicide
The Marion man accused of killing his girlfriend's uncle with an air rifle took a plea deal just days before he was set to go to trial.. Joshua Conklin was previously charged with second-degree murder in the death of Randal Campbell, 44. According to court records, Conklin pleaded guilty last...
kwayradio.com
Laundromat Damage Leads to Arrest
A Waterloo man has been arrested for damaging a laundromat in January, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Security camera footage shows 27 year old Dallas Backen inside of Handy Laundry on Melrose Drive for four hours on January 19th. During that time he did not clean any clothes, instead he allegedly attempted to break into vending machines and kicked in two doors, doing more than $1,500 in damage. Backen is also awaiting trial for leading police on a short chase in a stolen Buick Enclave the very next day.
cbs2iowa.com
Denver Man Arrested for Impersonating a Police Officer
Cedar Falls — Cedar Falls police arrested a Denver man after he lied to several residents, telling them he was an undercover cop with the Waterloo Police Department. On January 24, officers were called to the Cedar Falls Police Department to speak to Mitchil Thuesen, 21, who claimed to be a victim of an assault.
KCRG.com
Sentencing rest for Go Cedar Rapids fraud case
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two executives who defrauded a bank in putting on a failed festival that bankrupted Go Cedar Rapids will be sentenced February 16th. Former Go Cedar Rapids CEO Aaron McCreight and financial director Doug Hargrave pleaded guilty to a federal bank fraud charge stemming from the failed NewBo Evolve music festival. McCreight and Hargrave inflated ticket sales reports and falsified financial projections in order to get a $1.75 million dollar loan for the festival.
cbs2iowa.com
Inmate escapes work release program
WATERLOO, Iowa — Alexander Joseph Carman, convicted of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and other charges in Dubuque County, failed to report to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility as required Friday. Carman is a 19-year-old white male, height 5' 6", and weighs 138 pounds. Anyone with information on Carman's...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Clayton County inmate death from November officially ruled homicide
“I will not tolerate anyone from my team being treated this way. In fact, I won’t tolerate anyone in the state being treated this way,” Green said during an interview with Hawaii News Now. Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances. Updated: moments ago.
kwayradio.com
Former Counselor & Pastor Sentenced
A former counselor and pastor with ties to Waverly has been sentenced for inappropriately touching a teenage girl, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 66 year old Scott Harrison pleaded guilty to one count of Lascivious Conduct with a Minor. Harrison was counseling a 14 year old girl in Cedar Falls in September of 2021 when she mentioned working out and displayed her stomach. Harrison then touched her stomach and her buttocks over her clothes and told the girl that she was turning him on. The girl was able to push his hands away and flee the office to notify her mother. Harrison said there was no excuse for his conduct but provided several including that he was recovering from COVID-19, exhausted, overworked, burnt out and undergoing anxiety. The judge was not swayed, he sentenced Harrison to one year in jail suspended to 30 days. That jail time may be spent through work release or in 48 hour stints. He was also fined $430. Harrison must undergo sex offender treatment and register as a sex offender. He will also be on specialized parole for 10 years and the restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim was extended by five years.
kwayradio.com
Woman Guilty of Stabbing Boyfriend
A Waterloo woman has been found guilty of lesser charges after stabbing her boyfriend in the leg in 2021, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 25 year old Aaliyah Wright stabbed her boyfriend, Quentin Bradley, in the leg after he disappeared for two days. Bradley was left with nerve damage from the stabbing. It was brought up at trial that while Bradley went to the hospital Wright ordered herself McDonald’s Door Dash. The defense argued that Wright was acting in self defense after Bradley hit her. Wright was convicted of Simple Assault and misdemeanor Domestic Assault Causing Bodily Injury. She will be sentenced at a later date.
Cedar Falls Man Charged With Pig Neglect Pleads In Fraud Case
A Cedar Falls co-op manager has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to bank fraud. Nolan Otto DeWall was the manager and shareholder for the Black Hawk County grain cooperative. On top of that, he was also part owner of a trucking company in Dike. According to reports, in...
KCRG.com
Fire at SW Cedar Rapids hotel leaves one dead
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is dead following an afternoon fire at a hotel in southwest Cedar Rapids. At approximately 4:20 pm, Cedar Rapids Firefighters were dispatched to the Rodeway Inn, located at 4011 16th Avenue SW, for a report of a fire. Crews arrived and found heavy...
KCRG.com
Church holds GoFundMe for Amish family killed in Grundy County crash
DELHI, Iowa (KCRG) - A Delhi church is hosting a GoFundme in order to help the family of the four people killed after a van rolled over in Grundy County. At around 6:35 a.m. on January 27th, the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash involving a 2002 Chevrolet Express van on U.S. Highway 20 westbound near mile marker 189, or northeast of Wellsburg. Troopers believe that the van lost control, entered the median, and rolled over.
kwayradio.com
Man Allegedly Beat Girlfriend Again
A Waterloo man on probation for beating up his girlfriend has been arrested for allegedly beating up his girlfriend again, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 26 year old Jakwone Watkins was arrested on Thursday and charged with third degree Kidnapping, Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury, Domestic Assault, and Violation of a No Contact Order. Authorities say that Watkins and his girlfriend got into an argument from which she tried to walk away. Watkins allegedly grabbed her hair and threw her to the ground, he then punched her in the head and kicked her. When she tried to run away, Watkins allegedly jumped on top of her and bit her face, arms and back. A neighbor was able to stop the attack and the woman was taken to the hospital. While she was there Watkins allegedly damaged another woman’s Kia Sorento. Watkins’ girlfriend was later dropped off back at her home to nurse her injuries. He then showed up at her house demanding to talk to her. When she tried to convince him to leave he snatched her, however police were able to step in at a Kwik Star a couple blocks away. In June Watkins punched the same woman and stepped on her ankle, breaking it. In May he punched her and bit her after kicking in a door.
KCRG.com
Atkins city clerk responsible for more than $51K in improper payments, report finds
ATKINS, Iowa (KCRG) - State Auditor Rob Sand released a report Wednesday detailing improper financial transactions processed by former Atkins City Clerk Amber Bell. City officials requested the investigation due to concerns over the transactions. Bell, who was hired to serve as city clerk in 2015, was placed on paid administrative leave during a city council meeting in November 2020.
[UPDATE] Victim In Ongoing Waterloo Homicide Case Identified
These are the latest details concerning a homicide as of 11:00 AM on January 27th, 2023. Authorities are currently investigating a homicide that took place in Northeastern Iowa. An unfortunate tragedy took place in the city earlier this week that left one man dead. On the morning of Thursday January...
iheart.com
Marion Man Hospitalized After Saturday Day Evening Crash
(Linn County, IA) -- A Marion man is hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash along Highway 1 Saturday night. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says they received reports of the crash around 10:30pm. The Sheriff's office says a pickup was headed north when the driver, 19 year-old Chance Gombert, lost control, veered into the ditch, then got back onto the highway before rolling. Investigators say Gombert was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.
kchanews.com
Shawver Steps Into New Role as Chickasaw County Sheriff
It’s the second full week on the job for Ryan Shawver in his new role as Chickasaw County Sheriff. Shawver was the Chief Deputy under former Sheriff Marty Hemann, who retired January 19th. Monday, Jan. 23, Shawver was appointed to take over and serve out the remainder of Hemann’s term as Sheriff, which runs through the end of 2024.
kwayradio.com
Lotto Ticket Theft Arrest
A Waterloo store clerk has been arrested for allegedly stealing lottery tickets while on the job, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 39 year old Chasidy Zweck was arrested on Saturday and charged with six counts of Lottery Fraud. She worked at Broadway Liquor when, on September 28th, she removed and played Perfect Gift, Lucky Number Game Book, and Cash Blast. Zweck has been released pending trial.
tourcounsel.com
Crossroads Mall | Shopping mall in Waterloo, Iowa
Crossroads Mall is a shopping mall located in Waterloo, Iowa, United States. It was built in 1970 as one of the first malls in Iowa. The mall's sole anchor store is At Home. It has four vacant anchors formerly occupied by Sears, Dillard's, Gordmans, and Younkers. It is owned by Namdar Realty Group. It is located in the heart of a retail hub that includes a 12 screen theater, Best Buy, Super Target (opened 2000), Walmart, Barnes & Noble, Bed Bath & Beyond and many other national tenants.
Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9
Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash in northern Iowa that also injured the nine other passengers Friday morning.
Comments / 0