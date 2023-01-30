Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
utoledo.edu
Freshman Biology Student Restarts Humanitarian Student Organization
Most first-year students take a semester or two to acclimate to college life. Haroon Lughmani was ready to make a difference right away. Lughmani, a freshman biology student from Sylvania, rebooted Humanity First, a student organization at UToledo that is a chapter of the larger, international human development organization in 62 countries. Humanity First helps millions of people by alleviating poverty, improving standards of living, refining health resources and promoting quality education to vulnerable communities through their various programs.
utoledo.edu
Students: Apply to Serve on Board of Trustees by Feb. 24
Students interested in joining The University of Toledo Board of Trustees to represent their peers need to apply by the Friday, Feb. 24, deadline. The student trustee appointment is a two-year term in which the student attends board meetings, including corresponding committee meetings, and reports information to Student Government. “This...
utoledo.edu
Office of Undergraduate Research Accepting Summer 2023 Proposals
The Office of Undergraduate Research, which offers funding to support undergraduate research and creative activity in all areas of scholarship at UToledo, is now accepting proposals for the 2023 First Year Summer Research Experience (FYSRE) and the Undergraduate Summer Research and Creative Activity Program (USR-CAP). Applications are due by 11:59...
Beacon
Beacon Publisher announces retirement after 40 years
From its humble beginnings in February of 1983, The Beacon has had but one purpose…publish and distribute a community newspaper for Port Clinton, Catawba Island, Marblehead, the Lake Erie Islands and Oak Harbor designed to help people live here better. The marketing philosophy:. Distribute this community newspaper throughout the...
thevillagereporter.com
Swanton Schools Honor Distinguished Alumni For 2022
INDUCTEES … Ben Gombash (left) and Linda (Novak) Chambers (right) stand following their introductions at the luncheon. They stand holding their plaques that will be put into the Swanton Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Swanton School District congratulated their new inductees on Friday,...
utoledo.edu
Feb. 27 Deadline to Nominate Outstanding Teachers, Advisors
Nominate someone at The University of Toledo who has provided exceptional support for their students for the 2023 Outstanding Teacher Award and the 2023 Outstanding Advisor Award. Both nomination forms are available online via the Office of the Provost Office website: 2023 Outstanding Teacher Award and 2023 Outstanding Advisor Award.
13abc.com
Former TPD Chief takes new role with state narcotics intelligence center
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that former Toledo Police Chief George Kral is coming out of retirement to serve as the administrator of statewide forensics and northern operations for the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center. DeWine and Kral made the announcement at the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence...
Nazi Homeschool Network Under Investigation by Ohio’s Department of Education
The Department of Education in Ohio is investigating the openly antisemitic and racist Nazi homeschooling group with thousands of members being operated by a couple from Upper Sandusky, Ohio, an official at the department told VICE News. On Sunday, VICE News and the Huffington Post reported that Logan and Katja...
13abc.com
Fairview High School student asked to change after wearing a dress
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fairview student Dameion Mseis wore a dress to a school basketball game and was met by resistance from school officials. In fact, the Athletic Director Paul Yunker asked him to change or leave. “Mr. Yunker started walking over to us. He was like on the left...
utoledo.edu
UToledo Med Student Helps Yale Psychiatrist Turn Brush with Blindness into Art
Beauty, as they say, is in the eye of the beholder. And so it was, quite literally, when Dr. Andrés Martin reached out to Nealie Ngo, a University of Toledo medical student and amateur illustrator of comics and graphic novels. Martin, a psychiatrist and professor at the Yale School...
sciotopost.com
Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition
OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
13abc.com
Otters spotted at Metroparks, among multiple species coming back
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Otters have been spotted on the banks of the Maumee River. It’s a rare sight, one that’s virtually unheard of since the 1930s, when habitat loss and overhunting decimated otter populations. “Otters are still relatively rare here,” said Metroparks Master Interpreter Kim High. “I...
utoledo.edu
Throwback Thursday
The area’s recent snow was a reminder of Toledo’s great blizzard, Jan. 25, 1978, which closed The University of Toledo campus for four days. The Collegian, UToledo’s student newspaper, published this photo of a student trudging through thigh-high snow in front of the East Parking ramp on Feb. 2 of that year, a full week after the blizzard.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG mayor and 3 council members to face challengers in General Election
As of today’s 4 p.m. filing deadline at the Wood County Board of Elections, four challengers have turned in petitions to run against the incumbent Bowling Green mayor and city council members. The board of elections has scheduled a meeting Thursday at 1:30 p.m. to certify those candidates who...
waste360.com
Sunny Farms Landfill in Toledo Permit Denied Despite No Violations
Despite satisfactory inspections, Sunny Farms landfill in Toledo may have to close. WIN Waste, who operates the landfill, is fighting the recent denial of the permit. There are no outstanding violations at the landfill over the last two years. Residents say the landfill is polluting their groundwater, but the Ohio EPA says Sunny Farm is meeting "substantial compliance."
What's driving the growing number of car washes in northwest Ohio?
TOLEDO, Ohio — It has been the buzz around town. An adjacent car wash wants to buy Uncle John's Pancake House to level the restaurant and build an area for car vacuums. The potential uprooting of an iconic Toledo restaurant of nearly 60 years has many questioning: Why there are so many new car washes in the area?
Faith, family & the future of the Black Church
Toledo's oldest Black church was established in 1847. Community leaders explain why it continues to be relevant today. Origins of the Black Church Changing the narrative. The customs and traditions you’d find in predominantly Black churches today have a deep-rooted history. The University of Toledo’s Director of Africana Studies,...
Zillow ranks Bowling Green third-most popular college town in US
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Popular real estate site Zillow rated Bowling Green as the third most popular college town in America. Some residents say it personally ranks even higher. "It's definitely number one in my heart for sure," Tim Emmerich, owner of downtown staple Call of the Canyon Cafe...
TPD: Hoax call at Bowsher High School leads to lockdown Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to Bowsher High School Saturday morning at approximately 11:10 a.m. after receiving a Crime Stoppers tip that two men had been seen in the parking lot with weapons. According to a police report, the caller claimed the two suspects were loading weapons into...
13abc.com
Findlay rolls out details for annexation plan
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Findlay is rolling out a plan to annex nearly 400 properties into its city limits. The plan will include the following properties: properties that are surrounded by city corporations that have not been previously annexed, properties that are contiguous to the city’s corporation limits, and properties that have an existing annexation agreement.
Comments / 2