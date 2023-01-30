ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, MO

Athlete of the Week: Reagan McGowan

By Chris Pinson
 3 days ago

This week’s Athlete of the Week is Reagan McGowan.

McGowan is a senior on the Yellow Jackets girls basketball team.

Through 18 games this season, McGowan leads the Yellow Jackets in nearly every major statistical category, but it’s her eye-popping 29 points and 9 rebounds per game that stand out.

McGowan’s stellar play is the reason Lebanon is 12-6 this season and on pace to win 20 or more games for a second straight season.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete, as well as, pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com

Again, that’s Dlucy@kolr10.com

Once more, congrats to this week’s Athlete of the Week, Reagan McGowan of Lebanon High School.

