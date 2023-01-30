Athlete of the Week: Reagan McGowan
This week’s Athlete of the Week is Reagan McGowan.
McGowan is a senior on the Yellow Jackets girls basketball team.
Through 18 games this season, McGowan leads the Yellow Jackets in nearly every major statistical category, but it’s her eye-popping 29 points and 9 rebounds per game that stand out.
McGowan’s stellar play is the reason Lebanon is 12-6 this season and on pace to win 20 or more games for a second straight season.
Once more, congrats to this week's Athlete of the Week, Reagan McGowan of Lebanon High School.
