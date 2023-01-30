Read full article on original website
Shoppers fume as iconic mayo brand dropped from country's shelves, 'high inflationary import costs' blamed
Social media is ablaze after news that Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is being withdrawn from South African grocery shop shelves, according to some analysts, because of the war in Ukraine.
Unanet Wraps 2022 With More Customers Switching From Legacy Providers, Product Innovation and Industry Recognition
Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions, reported that in 2022 customers continued to switch away from incumbent and legacy software providers, to Unanet’s modern, flexible solutions for government contractors (GovCon) and architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) firms. The company enters 2023 with momentum, having rolled out dozens of new product enhancements, won a variety of national awards and reinforced its longstanding position as an industry leader in customer satisfaction and value.
SenecaGlobal Realizes 400% New Customer Revenue Growth in 2022
Growth Catalyzed by Innovation Outsourcing in SecurityTech, FinTech, HealthTech and Enterprise Resource Planning. SenecaGlobal, a leader in innovation outsourcing for complex software development and managed services, announced a 400% increase in new customer revenue growth and overall year-over-year revenue growth of 22% in 2022. Our recent customer traction is reflective...
GEP Signs Extended Procurement Services Agreement With Macy’s Inc. To Help Drive Cost Savings at the Iconic National Retailer
GEP, a leading provider of procurement software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that its contract has been renewed by Macy’s Inc., one of the nation’s premier retailers, to provide procurement consulting and contracting services, under a multiyear agreement. GEP, first selected in...
After Accelerated Growth and Momentum in 2022, Searchspring Solidifies Its Position As the Ultimate Shopper Experience Platform
Last year, the company advanced its product portfolio, acquired 250 new customers, secured a growth investment from PSG, and added new senior team members. Searchspring, a global leader in site search, product merchandising, and ecommerce personalization, today announced several accomplishments from the last year. Driven by the goal of creating the ultimate shopper experience, Searchspring invested in its product, process, and team in 2022. The company’s strategic approach to growth paid off as Searchspring signed over 250 new customers and secured a strategic growth investment from PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate their growth. These efforts received recognition from industry award programs worldwide.
Zilliant Announces Strong Financial Growth; Continues to Transform Price & Revenue Software Industry
Zilliant reported significant growth from new and existing customers in 2022 and anticipates rapid acceleration in 2023. Annual recurring revenue growth of 17% and net dollar retention of 108%. Subscription revenue growth a healthy mix of new business and expansion. Pascal Yammine, former senior vice president and general manager of...
FROGED Continues to Build Strong Momentum with their Product Success Platform with 369% Growth in the US Market
FROGED the award-winning Product Success Platform announced that they have successfully grown their client base in the US market by 369 % with the traffic growth by 60% in 2022. This European based female led startup has created a tool focused on Customer Success and Support departments to increase retention and reduce churn rate in SaaS business models.
OSF Digital Acquires Original Shift to Expand Its Multi-Cloud Capabilities
OSF establishes a Salesforce Revenue Cloud practice and strengthens its position in the high-tech industry. OSF Digital, an award-winning provider of digital transformation services to companies worldwide, announced the acquisition of Original Shift, a U.S.-based Salesforce partner with expertise in Salesforce CPQ and Billing and a focus on the high-tech industry. This acquisition establishes a Salesforce Revenue Cloud practice for OSF, expands its multi-cloud capabilities, strengthens OSF’s position in the communications, media, and technology vertical, and adds to OSF’s robust portfolio of products and services. The terms of the deal are not being disclosed.
Redslim and Interrodata Announce a Partnership That Will Accelerate Insight-led Sales Growth for the CPG Industry
Redslim, specialising in solutions that turn fragmented data into analytic-ready datasets, and Interrodata, the software company providing next-generation analytic & guidance solutions, announced a partnership agreement. The partnership will allow players in the CPG and Retail industry to grow sales more quickly by giving each manager a personalized view of their business performance and opportunities, drawing insight from multiple data sources.
Unravel Data Named Representative Vendor in Gartner Market Guide for DataOps Tools
Unravel Data, the first data observability platform built to meet the needs of modern data teams, announced that it was recognized as a Representative Vendor in the DataOps Market in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for DataOps Tools. “In recent years, organizations have witnessed significant increases in the number of...
DealHub Partners with Gong to Power Deal Execution and Revenue Predictability
Together, DealHub and Gong provide sales teams with deep and holistic intelligence on buyer intent and deal sentiment. DealHub.io, the Next-Gen CPQ Platform, announced a partnership with Gong, the Reality Platform, to combine customer conversation and activity data from Gong with DealHub’s buyer journey insights. The partnership delivers a more complete picture of buyer engagement and sentiment throughout the sales process.
Descartes’ Study Reveals 65% of Companies Plan to Accelerate Supply Chain and Logistics Innovation Investment
Descartes Systems Group, the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, released findings from its study Supply Chain and Logistics Innovation Accelerates, but Has Long Way to Go, which examined how technology innovation is changing supply chain and logistics operations and executives’ plans for continued investment. The report found that 59% of companies surveyed accelerated the pace of innovation investment and deployment over the last two years. Moreover, 65% plan to increase their technology spending over the next two years; however, 87% indicated they still face internal inhibitors to supply chain and logistics innovation.
WorkWave Reaches Over $400M in 2022 Revenue, Exceeding Yearly Growth Expectations
The company continues to show impressive growth and customer retention despite challenging economy. WorkWave, a leading provider of SaaS software solutions that support every stage of a field service business’s life cycle, closed out an exceptional Fiscal Year 2022 with 84% revenue growth year-over-year (YoY) and a net retention rate of 119%.
CRN Recognizes Informatica as a Cloud 100 Company for 2023
Informatica announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Informatica to its annual Cloud 100 list for the second consecutive year. Innovative cloud technology providers are recognized on CRN’s annual list of the Coolest Cloud Companies in five major categories: infrastructure, monitoring and management, software, storage, and security.
AVANT Amplifies Focus on Vendor Engagement in 2023 to Drive Greater Success for Trusted Advisors
Additional investments in people, processes, and technology work to elevate the alignment between AVANT, its Trusted Advisors and vendor partners. AVANT, a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier Technology Services Distributor, today announced more investments are being made in people, processes and technology to net greater efficiencies, add more value and increase alignment between its Trusted Advisors and vendor partners.
Logiwa and eHub Partner to Deliver Unparalleled Ecommerce Shipping Experience within the Digital Supply Chain
Logiwa, the leading cloud fulfillment platform for high-volume direct-to-consumer (DTC) businesses, announced the launch of a new strategic partnership with eHub, a platform that provides streamlined shipping functions for 3PLs and high growth DTC merchants. “Partnering with eHub provides customers with a range of tools that will get orders on...
Annual Square Report Reveals Canadian Businesses All-In on Automation and Tech Innovation in 2023
53% of Canadian retailers are creating entirely separate marketing approaches to target Generation Z. 89% of restaurants plan to expand non-core offerings such as retail goods, meal kits and cooking classes. More is better when it comes to sales channels, as 85% of Canadian businesses plan to add even more...
Wrike Helps inDrive Keep Up With Pace And Complexity Of Work Driven By Ride-share Demand
Popular Ride-hailing Company Reduces Meetings and Emails by 2-3x, Manages Increased Demand, and Forecasts Project Conditions with Versatile, Scalable, Automated Work Management Platform. Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, announced that global mobility and urban services platform, and one of the world’s fastest growing ride-hailing services, inDrive, uses Wrike...
Nasuni Surpasses $100 Million in Annual Recurring Revenue with 52% Growth in New Customers
File Data Services Leader Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Ex-Juniper Networks Executive Kim Perdikou. Nasuni Corporation, a leading provider of file data services, announced record results for its fiscal year ending on December 31, 2022, with the company surpassing $100M in annual recurring revenue and delivering 52% growth in the number of new customers acquired in 2022 as compared to 2021.
ValueSelling Associates Congratulates Clients Named as Finalists in the 2023 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service
Finalists Demonstrate Outstanding Results Using the ValueSelling Framework. ValueSelling Associates, Inc., a leading global sales training company and the creator of the ValueSelling Framework sales methodology, congratulates all of the finalists in the 17th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. ValueSelling Associates’ clients have been named as...
