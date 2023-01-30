ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Fox11online.com

Missing Wrightstown teen's body found; likely froze to death

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports a tragic ending to a nearly two-day search for a missing teen in Brown County. Authorities say 17-year-old Daniela Velazqeuez's body was found Tuesday morning in a rural area in the Town of Wrightstown, and it’s believed she died of hypothermia.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay police make arrest after weapons call

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they made an arrest following a weapons call on Green Bay’s east side. There was a heavy police presence at the corner of Baird and Eliza streets before 6 o’clock Tuesday night. Police didn’t release details except to say the incident...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man found dead on side of the road in Door County

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Sturgeon Bay found a man dead on the side of the road early Tuesday morning. According to the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, officers responded to a call about an unconscious middle-aged man on the 100 block of South Lansing Avenue at around 6:45 a.m.
STURGEON BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Oconto Schools Locked Down After Report of Suspicious Activity at High School

OCONTO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — All Oconto schools were locked down Wednesday afternoon after police received a report of two suspicious men at Oconto High School. The Oconto school district posted on Facebook later Wednesday, saying that a staff member reported seeing “suspicious activity” at the back of the building.
OCONTO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Person of interest in Green Bay double homicide identified

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who is a person of interest in a double homicide on Green Bay’s east side and was arrested in Arkansas has been identified. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old Richard Sotka is facing four charges after allegedly tossing his electronic monitoring device. Sotka is the man who was taken into custody in Arkansas as a person of interest in a double homicide on Green Bay’s east side.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton Shooting Incident Now Being Investigated as a Homicide

The Appleton Police Department has given an update on the shooting incident on January 22nd. The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Paul A Rhoads, who was found dead in the middle of the road in the 1200 block of North Briarcliff Drive. An autopsy is being conducted by the...
APPLETON, WI
94.3 Jack FM

94.3 Jack FM

94.3 Jack FM

Preliminary Hearing Set for Teen Charged in Fentanyl Overdose Death

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 13 for a teen charged with delivering a fatal dose of drugs. Maylia Julieanna Paige Sotelo, 15, is charged in adult court with first-degree reckless homicide. In Wisconsin, those ages 10 and older charged with certain...
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crews free one from vehicle following crash on highway just south of Fond du Lac

SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person needed to be removed from a vehicle after a serious-looking crash on Friday on STH 164. The Slinger Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about a crash that happened in the area of STH 164 over Sherman Road. Authorities say the call was for a two-vehicle accident that involved injuries.
SLINGER, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Person allegedly exposing themselves in a vehicle near Luxemburg-Casco Primary School arrested

LUXEMBURG-CASCO, Wis. (WFRV) – A person was arrested after being caught allegedly engaging in ‘inappropriate behavior,’ including being exposed in their vehicle near the Luxemburg-Casco Primary School. According to a letter sent to parents and guardians from the Luxemburg-Casco School District, a caregiver who was picking up...
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man killed in Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A man from Berlin is dead and another person is hospitalized following a crash involving multiple snowmobiles in Gogebic County. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Wakefield Post and deputies from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department were sent to a snowmobile crash in Wakefield Township at approximately 1:30 a.m. Central on Sunday, January 29.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
WBAY Green Bay

Surgeon testifies in Oshkosh West High School attack trial

An autopsy needs to confirm the identity of a body found Tuesday, but Brown County officials think their search came to a sad end. Prosecutors explain how they knew Richard Sotka was at the scene of the murders -- and how police knew where to find him in Arkansas. Updated:...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fuhrman’s former girlfriend testifies in school resource officer attack trial

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The trial continued Monday with testimony from Grant Fuhrman’s former girlfriend, Marissa Martin. Martin, who dated Fuhrman on and off in 2019, testified that the day before the incident she and Fuhrman communicated several times throughout the evening via Snapchat and text message. Martin says she stopped by his house the night before to drop off Fuhrman’s sweatshirts because they had broken up.
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Autumn J. Czechanski, 23, Two Rivers, Possess w/ Intent/Deliver Narcotics on 12/1/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of five (5) years and six (6) months. That’s two (2) years and six (6) months initial confinement and three (3) years extended supervision. This sentence to run concurrent current sentence in 18CF70 and is to commence immediately. Conditions of Extended Supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Departments assessment process; 2) Reimburse Drug Metro unit $200 for buy money 3) Maintain absolute sobriety, except prescriptions as prescribed; 4) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination; 5) Pay court costs; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Provide DNA sample 8) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; Defendant is found eligible for challenge incarceration and substance abuse programs.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

