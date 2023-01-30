In a recent interview with 98Rock 97.9 Baltimore, Tony Khan took exception to the comparison between himself and Vince McMahon arising from MJF’s promo from last year (via Wrestling Inc). Fans have drawn parallels to MJF’s stance and that of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin when facing off against McMahon during WWE’s Attitude Era. Khan, for his part, feels that the role of storyline antagonist is better played by actual wrestlers and that, unlike McMahon’s character, he keeps the best interests of the company and the fans at the forefront. You can read a few highlights from Khan and listen to the complete interview below.

