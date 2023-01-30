Read full article on original website
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: More active weather looms
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Models continue to be rather inconsistent when it comes to the forecast later this week, but the possibility for showers and even a bit of wintry weather remains possible as we head through this week. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Yet more active weather is possible as...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Second round of wintry mix moves through the region, some tricky travel possible
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our second round of wintry mix is slowly exiting the region, but icy spots will remain possible into your morning commute. We are also monitoring the potential for a third round of wintry mix late tonight and early Thursday. Wednesday through Thursday. Our Winter Weather Advisory...
Icy night conditions expected into Wednesday morning
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As we get later in Tuesday night, temperatures are going to drop and icy conditions will become likely for parts of the Cumberland and Northern plateau. Because of the inclement conditions that could roll over into Wednesday, multiple counties have delayed or canceled schools for Feb. 1, including Cumberland, Claiborne and Campbell counties. You can check the latest school closings by clicking here.
‘We’re like a phoenix rising out of the ashes’: EKY business reopens following flood
ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Six months following the historic flood that washed away countless businesses across the region, one Letcher County staple has reopened. After the Isom Vendors Mall was destroyed by flood water in late July, the mall’s owners and workers did not know when they would be up and running again, but on Wednesday, the business opened its doors to welcome customers.
Yes, the Hazard Huddle House is coming back
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have exciting news for lovers of one Eastern Kentucky restaurant. The Hazard Huddle House is set to reopen later this year. The restaurant caught fire in late 2020. Those with the restaurant told WYMT they are looking for workers in management and other store positions.
ARH Foundation begins ‘Hearts for Hope’ to assist those affected by July floods
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In July 2022, flooding impacted many Eastern Kentuckians across the region. Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) was one of many organizations who soon after reached out a helping hand. “ARH has distributed over 6.5 million pounds of supplies since the advent of the flood, and we...
Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
ASHLAND, Ky. (February 1, 2023)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Multiple Estill County houses destroyed in early morning structure fires
The Estill County Fire Department was hard at work early Tuesday morning, battling two separate house fires. According to Fire Chief Derek Muncie, the first call came in around 1:15 a.m. regarding a structure fire at 1058 Wisemantown Road. This house had previously burned in 2014 and had since been abandoned. Authorities are still not sure of who owns this property.
COVID-19 cases up 20 percent in Kentucky River district, experts say
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Bell, Harlan, Letcher, Pike and Wolfe Counties are listed as “high” on the COVID-19 community levels map. Kentucky River District Public Health Department Director Scott Lockard said they are seeing plenty of COVID-19 cases. ”We have COVID fatigue, we want to have life...
Missing woman found dead
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Coroner’s Office say they have located the body of Angelia Satterfield. Satterfield was last seen around noon on Jan. 23 at the Cumberland Fall State Resort Park. On Jan. 28, London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials said rescue units pulled a...
EKY residents experience high electric bills
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures are dropping, and power bills are rising, leaving some electric customers with sticker shock when they get their monthly bills. According to Electricity Local, Kentucky’s residential electricity consumption ranks 7th in the nation. The average residential bill is $138 a month in the Commonwealth,...
‘That’s the baby that came from the flood’: EKY family reflects on experience with historic flood
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For the Dunn family of Breathitt County, July 27, 2022 started as a regular day, but as July 28 came, their lives would be forever changed. “We just never expected that it would flood here because I’ve lived here my entire life,” said Breathitt County native Chelsey Dunn. “I literally stayed late at work helping get all of our little clients from our homeless shelter to safety, and once I pulled up here, it was already too late to pull to my driveway.”
Issues and Answers: Scott McReynolds with the Housing Development Alliance
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sits down with Scott McReynolds, Executive Director of the Housing Development Alliance. As the region approaches the six month anniversary of last summer’s deadly flooding, the HDA has been at...
From healthcare to hope: Emergency room staff works to get fire victim back on his feet
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - When 82-year-old Gary Frank lost everything in a house fire, he never expected a visit to the hospital to open so many new doors. Frank’s Prestonsburg home caught fire after an issue with his wood-burning stove, taking with it all of his personal belongings. He...
Johnson County officials looking for missing person
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Johnson County are looking for a missing person. Nina Hitchcock was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Sitka community. She was wearing green scrub pants and leaving her home in a silver SUV with two men. If you have any information,...
Pikeville LB signs with Kentucky
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a big National Signing Day in Pikeville, with not only several Pikeville Panthers signing to play at the next level at UPIKE, but another taking his talents to Lexington. Pikeville linebacker Carson Wright signed his letter of intent Wednesday with the University of Kentucky.
Body found in lake in Laurel County near London Dock
The London-Laurel Rescue Squad was called to London Dock after a body was found in the water.
Missing Laurel County teen found safe
Authorities in Laurel County are asking for help locating a runaway teenager.
8th grader killed in Floyd County crash
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ/WYMT) – An eighth grader died Monday morning during a crash in the Allen community. According to the Principal at Betsy Layne Elementary, Jose Daniel Vazquez had been a member of the school family since preschool and was known by teachers as a respectful, sweet student.
