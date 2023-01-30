ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

wymt.com

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: More active weather looms

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Models continue to be rather inconsistent when it comes to the forecast later this week, but the possibility for showers and even a bit of wintry weather remains possible as we head through this week. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Yet more active weather is possible as...
WBIR

Icy night conditions expected into Wednesday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As we get later in Tuesday night, temperatures are going to drop and icy conditions will become likely for parts of the Cumberland and Northern plateau. Because of the inclement conditions that could roll over into Wednesday, multiple counties have delayed or canceled schools for Feb. 1, including Cumberland, Claiborne and Campbell counties. You can check the latest school closings by clicking here.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

‘We’re like a phoenix rising out of the ashes’: EKY business reopens following flood

ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Six months following the historic flood that washed away countless businesses across the region, one Letcher County staple has reopened. After the Isom Vendors Mall was destroyed by flood water in late July, the mall’s owners and workers did not know when they would be up and running again, but on Wednesday, the business opened its doors to welcome customers.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Yes, the Hazard Huddle House is coming back

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have exciting news for lovers of one Eastern Kentucky restaurant. The Hazard Huddle House is set to reopen later this year. The restaurant caught fire in late 2020. Those with the restaurant told WYMT they are looking for workers in management and other store positions.
thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement

ASHLAND, Ky. (February 1, 2023)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
ASHLAND, KY
wbontv.com

Multiple Estill County houses destroyed in early morning structure fires

The Estill County Fire Department was hard at work early Tuesday morning, battling two separate house fires. According to Fire Chief Derek Muncie, the first call came in around 1:15 a.m. regarding a structure fire at 1058 Wisemantown Road. This house had previously burned in 2014 and had since been abandoned. Authorities are still not sure of who owns this property.
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Missing woman found dead

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Coroner’s Office say they have located the body of Angelia Satterfield. Satterfield was last seen around noon on Jan. 23 at the Cumberland Fall State Resort Park. On Jan. 28, London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials said rescue units pulled a...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

EKY residents experience high electric bills

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures are dropping, and power bills are rising, leaving some electric customers with sticker shock when they get their monthly bills. According to Electricity Local, Kentucky’s residential electricity consumption ranks 7th in the nation. The average residential bill is $138 a month in the Commonwealth,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

‘That’s the baby that came from the flood’: EKY family reflects on experience with historic flood

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For the Dunn family of Breathitt County, July 27, 2022 started as a regular day, but as July 28 came, their lives would be forever changed. “We just never expected that it would flood here because I’ve lived here my entire life,” said Breathitt County native Chelsey Dunn. “I literally stayed late at work helping get all of our little clients from our homeless shelter to safety, and once I pulled up here, it was already too late to pull to my driveway.”
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Issues and Answers: Scott McReynolds with the Housing Development Alliance

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sits down with Scott McReynolds, Executive Director of the Housing Development Alliance. As the region approaches the six month anniversary of last summer’s deadly flooding, the HDA has been at...
wymt.com

Johnson County officials looking for missing person

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Johnson County are looking for a missing person. Nina Hitchcock was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Sitka community. She was wearing green scrub pants and leaving her home in a silver SUV with two men. If you have any information,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Pikeville LB signs with Kentucky

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a big National Signing Day in Pikeville, with not only several Pikeville Panthers signing to play at the next level at UPIKE, but another taking his talents to Lexington. Pikeville linebacker Carson Wright signed his letter of intent Wednesday with the University of Kentucky.
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

8th grader killed in Floyd County crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ/WYMT) – An eighth grader died Monday morning during a crash in the Allen community. According to the Principal at Betsy Layne Elementary, Jose Daniel Vazquez had been a member of the school family since preschool and was known by teachers as a respectful, sweet student.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY

