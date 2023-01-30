Read full article on original website
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
The Devastating Impacts of the Cincinnati Police Department’s Gun Range on the Communities NearbyChristopher ShanksCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCincinnati, OH
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
4 Bengals most to blame for AFC Championship loss to Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was a bit of a shock. The Bengals were one of the hottest teams in the league, winning their last 10 games in a row. Plus, Patrick Mahomes was hurt, Joe Burrow was 3-0 in his first three Bengals-Chiefs games, and the team decimated the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills just a week ago. And if none of that convinced you the Bengals were going to win, all you had to do is ask them (or the Mayor of Cincinnati), and they would tell you the team was going to win at “Burrowhead.” Despite all that, the Bengals lost 23-20 to the Chiefs. After that L knocked Cincinnati out of the playoffs, there is plenty of blame to go around, from Burrow at the top all the way down to Eli Apple.
Look: Bengals Player Apologizes For What He Did After Loss
A Cincinnati Bengals player has apologized for what he said after his team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Sunday night, the Bengals fell to the Chiefs, 23-20, thanks in part to a critical late-hit penalty on Cincinnati defensive player Joseph Ossai. ...
Bengals fans react to team returning to Cincinnati after AFC Championship game
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals returned home early Monday morning after the AFC Championship game in Kansas City, Missouri. Fans gave the players a warm welcome when they returned to Paycor Stadium early Monday morning. >>Bengals hurt by penalties in AFC Championship loss to Chiefs. “Man I’m so proud....
Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs star, has one last troll for the Bengals after AFC Championship
Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, had a parting shot for the Cincinnati Bengals after the AFC Championship.
atozsports.com
Kansas City Chiefs’ social media account fires back at Cincinnati Bengals
There was plenty of trash talk between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs leading up to the AFC Championship game this past Sunday. Much of that trash talk revolved around Cincinnati’s “Burrowhead” and “they gotta play us” comments that were all over social media last week.
WKRC
Die-hard Bengals fans greet players as they return to Paycor Stadium
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals returned to Cincinnati in the early morning hours Monday after their heartbreaking loss in the AFC Championship in Kansas City. Some dedicated fans still showed up to Paycor Stadium overnight in the rain to welcome the team home. They waived and cheered as the players...
Chiefs stock watch: Which players impressed during AFC championship vs. Bengals
The Kansas City Chiefs will play in Super Bowl LVII after a thrilling victory over the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Defeating the Bengals after last year’s devastating loss with crucial plays from stars and rookies on both sides of the ball. Here’s a look at how the stock is trending for some players after the AFC Championship game; check it out:
Chiefs fan mocks Bengals’ loss on the House floor: ‘The Bungles’
Rep. Mark Alford ripped the Cincinnati Bengals for penalties that cost them the AFC Championship Game on Sunday and mocked Cincinnati Mayor "Jabroni."
