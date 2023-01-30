ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Winter weather prompts school delays in northern Nevada, Lake Tahoe Basin

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A number of schools and college campuses across northern Nevada will be on a two-hour delay on Monday, January 30 due to winter weather. All Washoe County schools, including those in Incline Village, will start two hours later. In addition to the delay, all winter bus stops will be in effect.
WCSD holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new expansion at Swope Middle School

Washoe County School District (WCSD) staff, students and families held a ribbon cutting at the newly expanded Darrel C. Swope Middle School on Monday. The Swope Middle School project includes a new gym, basketball courts, a two-story classroom building, expansion of the administrative offices and entryway, a new kitchen and renovations to the older section of the building including an updated HVAC system.
Spread the Word Nevada hosting 2nd annual Teacher Appreciation Night

Washoe County is celebrating educators in our local community. On Monday, January 30 from 3pm-5pm 'Spread the Word Nevada' is hosting their 2nd Annual Teacher Appreciation Night at their office (290 Gentry Way, Suite 6, Reno) Teachers can stop by to pick up FREE teacher resources, school supplies, gifts, classroom...
Washoe County Animal Services Looking For Woman And Dog Involved in Attack

Washoe County Regional Animal Services is asking for the public’s help finding a woman and her dog who were allegedly involved in an attack. Animal services said the woman is Heather Brashear, described as white in her 30s and possibly homeless. The dog, Bandit, is a tan-and-white pit bull mix. The attack happened last Thursday at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno. The person who was attacked suffered severe injuries.
