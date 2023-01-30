Read full article on original website
mynews4.com
Winter weather prompts school delays in northern Nevada, Lake Tahoe Basin
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A number of schools and college campuses across northern Nevada will be on a two-hour delay on Monday, January 30 due to winter weather. All Washoe County schools, including those in Incline Village, will start two hours later. In addition to the delay, all winter bus stops will be in effect.
2news.com
RTC Flips Switch on New Traffic Signal at S. Meadows and Wilbur May Pkwy.
The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County activated a newly installed traffic signal at the intersection of South Meadows Parkway and Wilbur May Parkway on Monday. City of Reno Councilmember Naomi Duerr helped flip the switch to activate the new signal. Drivers are encouraged to use extra caution in...
sparkstrib.com
Snowy sidewalks are inconvenient. For those with disabilities, they can be impassable
Getting from place to place in Northern Nevada is often complicated by winter weather. It’s not easy to dig out a car, put chains on tires, scrape the windows and then brave the snow with other drivers on slick roads. It is even harder when you don’t — or...
2news.com
Pedestrian Hit, Killed by Truck on I-580 South Near Steamboat Bridge, Police Say
Nevada State Police troopers have identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a truck on I-580 south near Steamboat Hill Bridge last Tuesday. The crash happened just after 6:15 p.m. north of mile marker 13 in Washoe County. NSP says a red Chevrolet Colorado pickup was heading south towards a...
2news.com
WCSD holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new expansion at Swope Middle School
Washoe County School District (WCSD) staff, students and families held a ribbon cutting at the newly expanded Darrel C. Swope Middle School on Monday. The Swope Middle School project includes a new gym, basketball courts, a two-story classroom building, expansion of the administrative offices and entryway, a new kitchen and renovations to the older section of the building including an updated HVAC system.
2news.com
Spread the Word Nevada hosting 2nd annual Teacher Appreciation Night
Washoe County is celebrating educators in our local community. On Monday, January 30 from 3pm-5pm 'Spread the Word Nevada' is hosting their 2nd Annual Teacher Appreciation Night at their office (290 Gentry Way, Suite 6, Reno) Teachers can stop by to pick up FREE teacher resources, school supplies, gifts, classroom...
Burning Man sues BLM over clean energy project near Black Rock City
"I think they'll find that Nevadans don't like to be stepped on."
kkoh.com
Washoe County Animal Services Looking For Woman And Dog Involved in Attack
Washoe County Regional Animal Services is asking for the public’s help finding a woman and her dog who were allegedly involved in an attack. Animal services said the woman is Heather Brashear, described as white in her 30s and possibly homeless. The dog, Bandit, is a tan-and-white pit bull mix. The attack happened last Thursday at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno. The person who was attacked suffered severe injuries.
