Sparks, NV

2news.com

Sparks Police: Recent Traffic Stop Reveals Multiple Firearms, Illegal Contraband

The Sparks Police Department says a recent traffic stop by deputies found that a registered felon was in possession of multiple firearms and illegal contraband. The police department says deputies on their weekend graveyard team conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle related to a domestic disturbance investigation. The driver...
2news.com

3 Reno Police Officers Nominated for Rise Awards

On November 26, 2022, three Reno PD officers jumped into freezing water to help two citizens after they were involved in a crash. The three officers, Officers Peralta, Muhlenberg, and Schmidt, have been nominated to receive an award from Axon which is the company that services our body cameras and cameras across the country.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno to consider $250K settlement for wrongly shooting BLM protest observer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Reno is scheduled Wednesday to consider a $250,000 legal settlement after police shot a Black Lives Matter protest legal observer in Reno three times with a non-lethal weapon called pepper balls. The Reno City Attorney’s Office recommends that the Reno City Council approve the...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Fernley Man Booked on Multiple Charges after Five Hour Standoff

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has identified the man who barricaded himself in his Fernley home after shooting a firearm in the street multiple times earlier this week. Lakhvir Singh was booked with discharging a weapon where people were present, attempted home invasion, resisting a police officer with a...
FERNLEY, NV
2news.com

Three U-Haul Box Vans Intentionally Set on Fire, RFD says

Reno firefighters knocked down a fire at a U-Haul facility on Silverada Blvd. The call came in at 8:40 p.m. One RFD chief on scene told our crew that three U-Haul box vans did catch on fire and are likely a total loss. The fire did not reach the U-Haul building itself.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Police ask for help in search for missing Carson City woman

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help searching for a missing woman. Erica Kay Weigle was last seen by her family in Carson City on January 17 in the area of 900 East Long Street. Her family and friends told...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

WCSO Detectives Continue Investigating Anna Scott’s Murder, Asking for Public’s Assistance

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are putting out another call for anyone who may have information regarding the February 2022 homicide of Anna Scott of Reno. On February 3, 2022, the body of Scott, 23, was located inside a burned vehicle on southbound I-580. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Scott’s cause of death was homicide.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Reno Fire Department Seeking Information for Arson Investigations

Reno Fire investigators have released the cause of three separate fire incidents that occurred in Reno yesterday, Thursday, February 2, 2023. They are currently seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects. Firefighters responded and extinguished fires at the following times and locations:. 10:41 a.m. at 1595 Sky Mountain Drive:...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno police officers who saved 2 after crash nominated for award

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three Reno Police Department officers have been nominated to receive a RISE award for their rescue of two people involved in a crash in November. The award is being given out by Axon, the company who makes the department’s body cameras. On Nov. 26, Officers...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City’s Carmine St. shooting: gang rivalry set up

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -It was, by all evidence, a surprisingly violent end to a gathering of local youth at the dark dead end of Carmine Street on Carson City’s northwest side early on the evening of January 24th. As many as 17 shots were fired, some hitting vehicles...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Staff at local church report anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Staff at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd say their church was the victim of an act of anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism. They say that when they arrived at church Sunday morning, they saw their pride flag had been ripped down and stolen, and an anti-LGBTQ sign was left at the front door of the church.
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Lyon County rollover claims 22-year-old

A 22-year-old man died Jan. 29 in a rollover crash in Lyon County, according to the Nevada State Police. Leo Alexander Camarena Nunez died at the scene of the crash on Interstate 80 near mile marker 53, a NSP news release said. He was the third fatality of 2023 reported by the NSP, Highway Patrol-Northern Command West.
LYON COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Sparks Police warn locals of phone scam

The Sparks Police Department has been made aware of citizens receiving calls from our dispatch number advising them they had a warrant and asking them for their personal information. Please remember, the Sparks Police Department will never call and ask for money or your personal information. If you get a...
SPARKS, NV

