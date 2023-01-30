Read full article on original website
Sparks Police: Recent Traffic Stop Reveals Multiple Firearms, Illegal Contraband
The Sparks Police Department says a recent traffic stop by deputies found that a registered felon was in possession of multiple firearms and illegal contraband. The police department says deputies on their weekend graveyard team conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle related to a domestic disturbance investigation. The driver...
3 Reno Police Officers Nominated for Rise Awards
On November 26, 2022, three Reno PD officers jumped into freezing water to help two citizens after they were involved in a crash. The three officers, Officers Peralta, Muhlenberg, and Schmidt, have been nominated to receive an award from Axon which is the company that services our body cameras and cameras across the country.
Deputies Still Asking For Help Solving Anna Scott’s Homicide
Scott’s family and the community held a celebration of life for her at her gravesite in Nixon. The 23-year-old's body was found inside a burnt car on I-580 south on the Galena Creek Bridge on February 3, 2022.
Two men arrested for allegedly stealing a car by force in Spanish Springs
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says two men were arrested for allegedly stealing someone's car through the use of force last month. On January 12, 2023, deputies in Silver Springs took a "robbery" report, in which the victim's vehicle was taken from him through the use of force. The two...
Reno to consider $250K settlement for wrongly shooting BLM protest observer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Reno is scheduled Wednesday to consider a $250,000 legal settlement after police shot a Black Lives Matter protest legal observer in Reno three times with a non-lethal weapon called pepper balls. The Reno City Attorney’s Office recommends that the Reno City Council approve the...
Fernley Man Booked on Multiple Charges after Five Hour Standoff
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has identified the man who barricaded himself in his Fernley home after shooting a firearm in the street multiple times earlier this week. Lakhvir Singh was booked with discharging a weapon where people were present, attempted home invasion, resisting a police officer with a...
Three U-Haul Box Vans Intentionally Set on Fire, RFD says
Reno firefighters knocked down a fire at a U-Haul facility on Silverada Blvd. The call came in at 8:40 p.m. One RFD chief on scene told our crew that three U-Haul box vans did catch on fire and are likely a total loss. The fire did not reach the U-Haul building itself.
Police ask for help in search for missing Carson City woman
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help searching for a missing woman. Erica Kay Weigle was last seen by her family in Carson City on January 17 in the area of 900 East Long Street. Her family and friends told...
Carson City Sheriff’s Office Seeks Help In Locating Missing Woman
Ericka Kay Weigle was last seen around 900 East Long Street in Carson City. Erica was last seen around the 900 East Long Street in Carson City during the second week of January.
Barricaded Suspect Taken into Custody, Shelter in Place still in effect
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has taken into custody a man in his 30s that barricaded himself in his Fernley home after shooting a firearm in the street multiple times. The shelter in place order will be removed after deputies clear the area. LCSO issued a shelter in place...
Sheriff Brad Pope Gives Update on Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Restructure
During a Board meeting in Lyon County on Thursday, February 2, Sheriff Brad Pope provided an update on the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office patrol zone restructure. As a result of the restructure, January 2023 response times significantly improved across the county compared to January 2022. Sheriff Pope noted response...
WCSO Detectives Continue Investigating Anna Scott’s Murder, Asking for Public’s Assistance
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are putting out another call for anyone who may have information regarding the February 2022 homicide of Anna Scott of Reno. On February 3, 2022, the body of Scott, 23, was located inside a burned vehicle on southbound I-580. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Scott’s cause of death was homicide.
Reno Fire Department Seeking Information for Arson Investigations
Reno Fire investigators have released the cause of three separate fire incidents that occurred in Reno yesterday, Thursday, February 2, 2023. They are currently seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects. Firefighters responded and extinguished fires at the following times and locations:. 10:41 a.m. at 1595 Sky Mountain Drive:...
Reno police officers who saved 2 after crash nominated for award
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three Reno Police Department officers have been nominated to receive a RISE award for their rescue of two people involved in a crash in November. The award is being given out by Axon, the company who makes the department’s body cameras. On Nov. 26, Officers...
Carson City’s Carmine St. shooting: gang rivalry set up
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -It was, by all evidence, a surprisingly violent end to a gathering of local youth at the dark dead end of Carmine Street on Carson City’s northwest side early on the evening of January 24th. As many as 17 shots were fired, some hitting vehicles...
Carson City man killed when struck outside his disabled vehicle on I-580
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was killed in Washoe County when he was hit by a truck while outside his disabled vehicle on I-580. The Nevada State Police responded to a reported crash at the location of southbound I-580, north of mile marker 13 in Washoe County around 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 24.
Staff at local church report anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Staff at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd say their church was the victim of an act of anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism. They say that when they arrived at church Sunday morning, they saw their pride flag had been ripped down and stolen, and an anti-LGBTQ sign was left at the front door of the church.
Residents displaced after Reno apartment fire tears through several units
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Residents from at least three apartment units are without a place to live after a structure fire broke out near Kietzke Lane late Thursday night. The fire broke out at a complex off the 2300 block Orange Lane just before 8...
Lyon County rollover claims 22-year-old
A 22-year-old man died Jan. 29 in a rollover crash in Lyon County, according to the Nevada State Police. Leo Alexander Camarena Nunez died at the scene of the crash on Interstate 80 near mile marker 53, a NSP news release said. He was the third fatality of 2023 reported by the NSP, Highway Patrol-Northern Command West.
Sparks Police warn locals of phone scam
The Sparks Police Department has been made aware of citizens receiving calls from our dispatch number advising them they had a warrant and asking them for their personal information. Please remember, the Sparks Police Department will never call and ask for money or your personal information. If you get a...
