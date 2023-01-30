Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Good News on Prescott Regional Airport and Transportation Projects from Mayor Goode
Prescott Regional Airport Received a Certificate of Recognition. As required by law, Council held its annual Open Meeting Law Workshop last Thursday. This discussion and training was presented by the City Attorney’s and City Clerk’s Offices. The Human Resources Department also contributed and went over best practices for encouraging a respectful workplace at City Hall. The information was presented to Council and all members of City Boards, Commissions & Committees.
knau.org
Rural residents in central AZ could soon lose local in-network medical care
Thousands of rural residents in several central Arizona towns and cities could soon lose in-network access to Dignity Health’s Yavapai Regional Medical Center. The facility provides emergency and other care to Prescott, Chino Valley, Paulden and other communities in the region. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and the...
prescottenews.com
City of Prescott Council and Mayor Candidates – City of Prescott
All interested citizens need to schedule an appointment with the City Clerk’s Office in order to review the Candidate Handbook and submit a Statement of Interest before circulating petitions for signature. A minimum of 1000 and a maximum of 2027 signatures are required. The Nomination Filing Period for the...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley To Begin Two Major Road Projects Spring 2023
The Town of Prescott Valley has delayed two major projects until Spring 2023 because of construction costs, labor shortages, and supply chain issues. The Glassford Hill Road resurfacing project, which will improve the road surface from Highway 69 to Panther Path, and the Viewpoint Drive improvement project, which will improve Viewpoint between Long Look and Manley, will begin this Spring and are scheduled for completion by Fall 2023.
knau.org
Townsend-Winona Road near Flagstaff closed after propane truck crash
The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has partially reopened Townsend-Winona Road near Flagstaff following a crash involving a propane truck Tuesday morning. Officials say the driver of an SUV dropped his phone and while reaching down to pick it up drifted across the center line hitting the 2,500-gallon propane tanker, tearing off its rear axle.
Rio Verde Foothills water problems spilling to other communities
The Rio Verde Foothills water battle with the city of Scottsdale is now spilling into neighboring communities.
knau.org
Earth Notes: African Americans in Arizona’s Timber Industry
In the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, the timber industry was drawn to the Colorado Plateau’s extensive pine forests. And African Americans played a big part in that industry. People of African descent had already come to the Southwest as early as the 1500s, with the Spaniards. After...
flagscanner.com
⚠️MAJOR ALERT: Official update from Flagstaff Police regarding MEMS incident
FLAGSTAFF, Az. – On January 30, 2023, Mount Elden Middle School (MEMS) was placed in a Lockdown, transitioning to a Shelter in Place at the school’s administrator’s direction. The Flagstaff Police Department responded to the campus due to a report involving a student allegedly assaulting another student using a knife, causing an injury.
Sedona Red Rock News
Two suspects arrested in Prescott Valley for Garland’s jewelry theft
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a theft of $5,100 worth of gold and silver from Garland’s Navajo Rugs on Nov. 23. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Valley Police Department and Sedona Police Department took 29-year-old Danut Perianu, of Fontana, Calif., and 24-year-old Aurel Dumitru, a transient, into custody on charges of the sale of fraudulent gold jewelry and theft in Yavapai County.
ycsoaz.gov
YCSO REPORTS BUSY WEEKEND WITH DISASTERS AVERTED
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (January 30, 2023) –Wildland Fire in Paulden Quickly Contained. On Saturday January 28, 2023, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) Deputies responded the report of a wildland fire in Paulden. The initial report stated a burn pile got out of control and grew to 2 acres. Thanks to the quick action of nearby neighbors who used hand tools and a tractor, as well as the swift response from fire personnel, the fire was quickly contained. The fire grew to about 5 acres but fortunately no structures were damaged and only a small number of tools and equipment on an adjacent property were affected.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott, AZ News-Bomb Threat Leads To Arrest
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (January 27, 2023) –Yesterday at approximate noontime, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Police Department, and Yavapai-Prescott Tribal Police Department responded to a parking lot next to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott for a report of a bomb threat. Dispatchers informed responding Officers and Deputies that a female contacted 911 to state a 'white van is in front of the building' and that the male subject in the van told her not to move otherwise he would 'blow her up'. Dispatch described the vehicle as a white van with tubes on the top. Yavapai Prescott Tribal Police Department was en route with a Bomb detection dog.
AZFamily
More snow coming to northern Arizona, cooler temperatures ahead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Sunday, everyone! It’s been a nice weekend, but we do have some changes on the way. A low-pressure system off the coast of California will shift eastward into the region early Monday morning, bringing a change in our weather pattern through Tuesday. Snow will begin early Monday in northern Arizona, and a better chance for eastern Arizona Tuesday. Throughout the next 48 hours, we are expecting three to five inches possible in areas like Flagstaff and Williams and around an inch near the White Mountains.
theprescotttimes.com
Suspects Wanted after Armed Robbery of Taxi Driver
On January 29, 2023 at approximately 10:25 A.M. Prescott Police Officers responded to the report of an armed robbery of a Taxi driver. Through the course of the investigation, it was reported that the suspects entered the Taxi in the 100 block of N. Arizona Street. The male suspect pointed a handgun at the female Taxi driver who was instructed to drive while still at gunpoint. The victim was directed to pull into a parking lot in the 500 block of 6th Street where she was ordered out of her vehicle. The suspects then drove away in the vehicle along with the victims’ personal belongings.
theprescotttimes.com
Barricaded Suspect leads to SWAT Callout
On 01/31/2023 at approximately 2:33 am, Yavapai County Dispatch received a 911 text message. The person sending the message stated Scot Haynes, age 49, who they have an active order of protection against, was at their residence and strangled them. Chino Valley Police Officers responded to the 100 block of...
