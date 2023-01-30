Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Listen to Inhaler’s emotive new song, ‘If You’re Gonna Break My Heart’
Inhaler have today (February 1) unveiled an emotive new track called ‘If You’re Gonna Break My Heart’ – check it out below. It’s the third single to be released from their upcoming second album, ‘Cuts & Bruises’, released on February 17. Prior to this, the band had shared two more tracks from the album, ‘Love Will Get You There‘ and ‘These Are The Days‘.
NME
Watch Kelly Clarkson cover Arctic Monkeys ‘Do I Wanna Know’ on ‘Kellyoke’
Kelly Clarkson has covered Arctic Monkeys’ ‘Do I Wanna Know’ on the latest edition of her ‘Kellyoke’ segment. Watch the moment below. The cover featured on the latest edition of The Kelly Clarkson show and was a faithful rendition of the original song, which was released by Arctic Monkeys in 2013 and taken from their album ‘AM’.
NME
James Acaster’s Temps collective launch debut album with new single
Temps, the international music collective put together and produced by comedian James Acaster, have announced their debut album. The record is called ‘PARTY GATOR PURGATORY’ and is due to arrive on May 19 via Bella Union. The 40-strong collective’s track ‘no,no’, which was released at the end of last year, serves as the album’s lead single. As well as producing the album, Acaster drew the album artwork himself using three highlighter pens.
NME
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter shares ‘L’Accouchement’, first song from forthcoming solo album
Daft Punk‘s Thomas Bangalter has shared the first track from his forthcoming solo album, ‘Mythologies’. The sprawling ‘L’Accouchement’ is the 10th of 23 pieces that make up the orchestral ‘Mythologies’. The 90-minute album was originally commissioned by choreographer and Ballet Preljocaj founder Angelin Preljocaj for a ballet of the same name.
NME
‘The Last Of Us’ viewers react to episode three: “One of the greatest episodes of TV ever made”
Viewers of The Last Of Us have reacted to the show’s third episode, with many heaping huge praise on it. Debuting last night (January 29) on HBO in the US, ‘Long Long Time’ shifted focus on new characters Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). We are...
talentrecap.com
Seal, Kelly Clarkson Miserably Failed to Remember Their Duet Song Years Ago
America’s Got Talent guest judge Seal and Kelly Clarkson recently reflected on their performance together over a decade ago. Apparently, while they knew how amazing the moment was, they couldn’t recall the song they sang at the time. Seal, Kelly Clarkson Couldn’t Remember The Song They Sang Together...
Lainey Wilson Becomes First Female Artist In Over A Decade To Have Multiple Songs Charting In Top 10 At Country Radio
Lainey Wilson’s momentum just keeps growing. After releasing her Bell Bottom Country album last year, to a new role as Abby on Yellowstone and even a couple big award show wins in 2022, she’s well on her way to potentially have TWO #1 singles early this year. As...
BET
65th Annual Grammy Awards: 5 Quintessential Songs By Future
The 46th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony is fast-approaching, and in preparation for this year’s big event, we’re getting folks geared up and ready for their favorite artists to take home some hardware. It’s music that ties everyone together, and sometimes, you just need a little trip down memory...
NME
Eva Green says B-movie made by “shitty peasants” could have “killed my career”
Eva Green has said a B-movie made by “shitty peasants” could have killed her career. The Casino Royale star was due to to play the lead role in A Patriot, but the project collapsed in October 2019 after failing to secure funding. Green is now suing production company...
NME
Ed Sheeran reveals “turbulent” time in his life stopped him engaging with social media
Ed Sheeran has explained why he’s been absent from social media for the past few years, and has promised to resume posting. The pop star said in a video shared on his Instagram account yesterday (January 31) that he “didn’t really feel like being online” when he was experiencing “some turbulent things” in his personal life.
NME
Why is ‘Warrior Nun’ the most-talked about TV show on the internet?
When you drive by Netflix’s swanky headquarters on Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, you are met by a large, impossible-to-ignore billboard. But since last week, instead of an ad pushing their latest hit, a neon-splattered notice demands in huge white letters that the streamer “#SaveWarriorNun”. Reader, the billboard has been hijacked.
NME
Epik High – ‘Strawberry’ review: an irreverent, bite-sized beginning to a new chapter
On the final song of their last release, ‘Epik High Is Here 下, Part 2’, Tablo declares, ominously: “Epik High was here.” Later, in an interview with NME, he explained he was strangely OK with the idea of the album being their swansong. “It just sounds right. You don’t know with life. So, if that becomes literally the outro of my last work, I would like people to remember that Epik High was here,” he said at the time.
NME
Richard Madeley apologises after using wrong pronouns in Sam Smith discussion
Richard Madeley issued an apology to Sam Smith on TV after using the wrong pronouns when talking about the singer. Smith has gone by the pronouns they/them since 2019 after revealing that they were non-binary. However, in a segment on this morning’s Good Morning Britain (January 30), Madeley referred to the ‘Unholy’ singer as he and him [as per the Independent].
NME
Donald Glover’s new TV show is like a “sister to ‘Atlanta'”, inspired by Beyoncé and Martin Scorsese
Donald Glover has announced details about his next TV project after Atlanta called Swarm, which is inspired by Martin Scorsese. The Amazon Prime Video series follows the story of Dre (played by Dominique Fishback), a young woman who is obsessed with a fictional pop star. According to Vanity Fair, the source of Dre’s obsession shares similarities with Beyoncé.
NME
Eve Hewson turned down her dad Bono’s singing advice for new movie
Eve Hewson has said she turned down advice from her dad and U2 frontman Bono for singing scenes in Flora And Son. The actor plays the lead role in the musical comedy-drama film, written and directed by John Carney. Set in Dublin, the film follows single mother Flora (Hewson) as she attempts to connect with her troubled teenage son Max (Orén Kinlan) through music.
Husband review – family-man study is Made in Chelsea meets Curb Your Enthusiasm
Docu-comedy follows married directors Josh Appignanesi and Devorah Baum to New York in a subtle follow-up to The New Man
NME
Rosalía, Lil Nas X, Fever Ray join Blur and more at Roskilde Festival 2023
Roskilde Festival has today (January 31) announced a new wave of acts who will perform at this year’s festival. Back in November, it was revealed that artists including Blur, Queens Of The Stone Age and Christine And The Queens would perform at Roskilde. It marks Blur’s first appearance at the festival for 20 years.
NME
Never-before-heard music by Jeff Beck and Paul McCartney discovered in archive
A lost song written by Jeff Beck and Paul McCartney has been discovered in the latter’s archive. The track was recorded in 1994 and features a spoken pro-environmentalist message recorded by Beck, which opens with him asking: “Why are they cutting down the rainforest?” The message was later used in a US 13-part radio series presented and created by Paul called ‘Oobu Joobu’. The show featured rehearsals, demos, unreleased recordings, conversations and cameos from many of McCartney’s friends, and highlighted campaigns o issues he felt were important, such as vegetarianism.
NME
KISS announce support act for final UK tour
KISS have announced the support act for their final UK tour, which is set to take place this summer. The legendary rockers have been on a farewell tour dubbed ‘End Of The Road’ since 2018. They’d announced at the time that they’d be embarking on one final tour before hanging up their iconic costumes.
NME
Pete Waterman on the thing he learned from The Specials’ Terry Hall
Legendary producer and songwriter Pete Waterman has revealed the lessons he learned from Terry Hall, saying The Specials frontman taught him “about the quality of performance rather than just the voice”. Waterman spoke of Hall, who passed away last month, as part of NME’s Does Rock ‘N’ Roll...
Comments / 0