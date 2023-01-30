ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Adani accuses short-seller Hindenburg of attacking India

By KRUTIKA PATHI
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03MEiz_0kVnh4eR00
FILE- Dried branches of a tree stand outside Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. India’s Adani Group, run by Asia’s richest man, has hit back at a report from U.S.-based short-seller Hindenburg Research, calling it “malicious”, “baseless” and full of “selective misinformation.” (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki, File)

NEW DELHI, India (AP) — India’s Adani Group, run by Asia’s richest man, has hit back at a report from U.S.-based short-seller Hindenburg Research, calling it “malicious,” “baseless” and full of “selective misinformation.”

Shares in the conglomerate have suffered massive losses since Hindenburg issued its report alleging fraud and other malfeasance. In trading Monday, the company’s Adani Enterprises gained 4.8% but shares in other Adani listed companies fell between 5% and 20%.

Adani’s 400-page rebuttal issued late Sunday accused Hindenburg of attacking India and its institutions and of breaking securities and foreign exchange laws. Adani has also accused Hindenburg, which said it was betting against the group’s companies, of trying to derail a share sale originally expected to bring in about $2.5 billion.

“This is not merely an unwarranted attack on any specific company but a calculated attack on India, the independence, integrity and quality of Indian institutions, and the growth story and ambition of India,” Adani’s statement said.

Hindenburg denied the accusations and said Adani’s response largely confirmed its findings and failed to address key questions. It said the group was trying to conflate its rise with the success of India itself.

Business

Will Europe's ban on Russian diesel hike global fuel prices?

“We believe India is a vibrant democracy and emerging superpower with an exciting future. We also believe India’s future is being held back by the Adani Group,” Hindenburg said in a statement. “We also believe that fraud is fraud, even when it’s perpetrated by one of the wealthiest individuals in the world.”

Gautam Adani and his family have built a vast fortune mining coal to fuel energy-hungry India’s fast-growing economy. Businesses in the conglomerate include infrastructure, ports, data transmission, media, renewable energy, defense manufacturing and agriculture. Adani’s own net worth has skyrocketed nearly 2,000% in recent years.

His net worth reached nearly $125 billion late last year, surpassing Amazon boss Jeff Bezos to briefly make him the world’s second-richest man, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index. After last week’s losses, the Bloomberg index ranked him seventh richest in the world with a fortune worth $92.7 billion.

The report from Hindenburg said it judged the seven key Adani listed companies to have an “85% downside, purely on a fundamental basis owing to sky-high valuations.”

Hindenburg said its report, “Adani Group: How the World’s 3rd Richest Man is Pulling the Largest Con in Corporate History,” followed a two-year investigation. It listed 88 questions it invited the company to answer. Most of the allegations involved concerns about the group’s debt levels, activities of its top executives, use of offshore shell companies and past investigations into fraud.

Investors began dumping Adani-linked shares on Wednesday, wiping out some $48 billion in market value.

Over the weekend, Adani said it would carry on with its share sale in Adani Enterprises as scheduled, despite the value of its shares falling well below the price range of the offering. On Monday, Adani Enterprises was trading at 2,892.85 rupees ($35.50), up 4.8%, but well below the band of 3,112 to 3,276 rupees initially set for the offering, which closes Tuesday.

In its response to Hindenburg, the Adani Group said none of the 88 questions was “based on independent or journalistic fact finding.” It rejected numerous questions as baseless, misleading or biased. In response to other questions, the group attached documents and tables of data and said it had followed local laws.

Adani also dismissed concerns over its debt-fueled growth, saying the “leverage ratios of Adani portfolio companies continue to be healthy and are in line with the industry benchmarks of the respective sectors.”

In an interview with CNBC TV-18 on Monday, Adani chief financial officer Jugeshinder Singh said the group’s gross debt was $30 billion, out of which $9 billion was with Indian banks.

Hindenburg said only 30 pages in Adani’s response focused on issues it raised and the rest consisted of court records, general information, company financials and “irrelevant corporate initiatives.” Adani failed to specifically answer 62 of the 88 questions it had posed, it said.

Late Thursday, Jatin Jalundhwala, head of the Adani group’s legal department, said the group was considering legal action against Hindenburg. Hindenburg said it stood by its report and would welcome legal action by the Adani group.

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Tiger Cuts Man's Body in Half Amid Renewed Fatal Attacks in Northern India

A tiger attack occurred during the weekend as locals found a man's half-eaten body earlier this week, as part of renewed fatal tiger attacks in Northern India. The country has witnessed a wave of increased attacks in recent years, wherein tigers are getting closer to human settlements due to the latter's expansion.
Quartz

Uganda’s troubled China railway contract

Zimbabwean philanthropist Tsitsi Masiyiwa has not forgotten what people used to tell her father: “Poor Dixon, father of five daughters. Who will take care of you when you are old?” As the last of five girls, not even her own parents’ support and belief that they were just as good as sons could shelter them from gendered social norms. Norms that, Masiyiwa says, do not reflect social realities.
The Hill

Company controlled by Asia’s richest person loses $51 billion in value in one week

The Adani Group, controlled by Asia’s richest person, Gautam Adani, lost more than $51 billion in value this week after a short seller accused the company of engaging in a “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme.” The company’s stocks began plummeting on Tuesday following the release of the report from Hindenburg Research and it…
The Associated Press

Adani $2.5B share sale pushes through amid fraud claims

NEW DELHI (AP) — The closely watched $2.5 billion share sale launched by Asia’s richest man, Gautam Adani, was fully subscribed on Tuesday, bucking expectations after a turbulent week in which the conglomerate’s shares plunged in a tussle with a U.S. short seller. By the time trading closed on Tuesday, the Indian group’s flagship Adani Enterprises share sale drew nearly 51 million bids, going beyond the 45.5 million on offer to the public, according to the Bombay Stock Exchange. While the shares of some Adani-linked companies went up, three were still down between 5% and 10%. The share sale and its success were seen as a crucial test of investor confidence in Adani, whose sprawling empire shed tens of billions of dollars within a week after Hindenburg Research accused the conglomerate of stock market manipulation and fraud. Adani, 60, has since slid on Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index from being the world’s third richest person to the 11th, as his net worth shrank more than $30 billion to an estimated $84 billion.
Vox

Where will all the laid-off tech workers go?

Rani Molla is a senior correspondent at Vox and has been focusing her reporting on the future of work. She has covered business and technology for more than a decade — often in charts — including at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. Tech layoffs have become a...
POLITICO

Biden turns to Africa to counter China

The U.S. effort to wrest control of the supply chain for electric car batteries from China is playing out in African mines, where reports of child abuse and forced labor are rampant, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter David Iaconangelo. Zambia and Congo are major sources of cobalt and copper,...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
632K+
Post
671M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy