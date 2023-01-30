With Oakland Athletics executives heading to Las Vegas this week, Sin City seems likely to soon be home to a Major League Baseball team. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, A’s owner John Fisher and president Dave Kaval will meet with resort operations along the Strip. Previous discussions have been held about a potential site for a retractable dome stadium in Vegas that would serve as home to the A's.

