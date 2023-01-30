Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Las Vegas Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLas Vegas, NV
Rare 1908 Harley-Davidson Sells at Auction for $850,000Douglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Compton High School Class of 1973 to celebrate "Golden" Reunion in August 20232UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Former 'RHOC' Daughter Reported Missing in Las Vegas [UPDATED]AMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitudeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Volunteers needed for 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The NFL’s biggest game is set to make its mark on Las Vegas for the first time ever next year. In order for the city to host the NFL championship, the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee is in need of volunteers. According to...
KOLD-TV
Super Fail! Inaccurate photos of Phoenix and State Farm stadium get roasted online
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With the nation’s eyes turning towards Arizona as Super Bowl LVll nears, Phoenix and State Farm Stadium in Glendale have taken center stage. Unfortunately, some of the heavily edited depictions sent out by the City of Phoenix and the NFL of the Valley have been...well...interesting.
Yardbarker
Ready for the Las Vegas A's? Relocation speculations heat up
With Oakland Athletics executives heading to Las Vegas this week, Sin City seems likely to soon be home to a Major League Baseball team. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, A’s owner John Fisher and president Dave Kaval will meet with resort operations along the Strip. Previous discussions have been held about a potential site for a retractable dome stadium in Vegas that would serve as home to the A's.
chatsports.com
Pilots continue WCC play at San Diego, Pepperdine
Portland Pilots (11-13, 3-6 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (10-13, 3-6 WCC) Portland Pilots (11-13, 3-6 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-16, 0-9 WCC) • Portland heads to Southern California for a pair of road games.
Dylan Raiola, nation's No. 1 prospect in 2024, confirms transfer to Pinnacle (Arizona)
Dylan Raiola has found a home — at least for his senior high school season. The nation's top rated prospect nationally in the class of 2024 confirmed rumors that he will transfer to Pinnacle High School from Chandler, 247 Sports' Steve Wiltfong reported on Tuesday. Chandler is located around ...
KTAR.com
Here’s how much it’ll cost Eagles and Chiefs fans to attend Super Bowl LVII in Glendale
PHOENIX — Coming to metro Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs? You better have deep pockets. Fans can expect to spend at least five figures on game tickets, flights and lodging during the big weekend — and that’s not including other costs that will drive up the credit card bill.
Fox5 KVVU
RebZone Sports Show Special: UNLV Signing Day 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s a big day for UNLV and FOX5!. Barry Odom and his 10 coaches were in the studio for the RebZone national signing day show. Odom joined the FOX5 sports team to break down his 2023 signing class of 14 high school football players, seven FBS transfers and four junior college additions.
All-girls flag football team from Hawaii set for big stage
Island Empire will play at halftime of the 2023 East-West Shrine Game on Thursday.
College Basketball Odds: San Diego State vs. Nevada prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/31/2023
The San Diego State Aztecs take on the Nevada Wolf Pack. Check out our college basketball odds series for our San Diego State Nevada prediction and pick. Find out how to watch San Diego State Nevada. The Nevada Wolf Pack were heading in the right direction. They were squarely on...
No. 22 Aztecs Fall to Nevada
A day after returning to the AP Top-25, the No. 22 San Diego State Aztecs fell 75-66 to the Nevada Wolfpack on Tuesday evening in Reno, Nev.
Western Midget Racing Opens New Era With Southwest Region Debut This Saturday at Adobe Mountain
The new Southwest Region of Western Midget Racing fires off for its inaugural championship chase on Saturday night from the Adobe Mountain Speedway in Glendale, Ariz. The one-fifth mile dirt track hosts its first of seven appearances for WMR in 2023, part of a 13-race slate for the drivers in the Southwest championship.
