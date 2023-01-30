Read full article on original website
With a brighter screen, a larger battery, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 power, the Galaxy S23 promises to be Samsung's best compact Galaxy S flagship yet.Read full review... Matching the upgraded internals and refreshed design of the smaller release, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus goes even bigger with a stunning 6.6-inch AMOLED display. Running the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and packing an even bigger battery than its predecessor, expect solid endurance and performance for the duration of its extensive software support promise.Read full review... Powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 as the smaller models in the series, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra offers larger storage capacities and a whopping 200MP camera. S Pen support and a 6.8-inch display make the Ultra ideal for note-takers on the go.Read full review...
The Galaxy S23 series is about refinement over revolution. Samsung officially announced the Galaxy S23 series today at its Galaxy Unpacked event. In this article, we take an on-paper look at what’s new with the Galaxy S23 series. This includes design changes, new colors, improved specs, and much more. If you’re looking for deeper thoughts and impressions, you can take a closer look at our Samsung Galaxy S23 series hands-on coverage.
Today on TDA, we talk Huawei's latest woes, ChatGPT, and the latest in Australia's search for a tiny radioactive capsule. 🌞 Good day all! It’s a busy, busy day here at Android Authority preparing for Galaxy Unpacked and the Samsung Galaxy S23 launch later. We’re expecting a full flagship smartphone lineup that could include a new Galaxy Book, too. Be sure to tune in at 1:00 PM ET today for the latest.
It's your time to tell us how you really feel about the Samsung Galaxy S23 phones. Today, Samsung officially unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, and we even spent some hands-on time with the Galaxy S23. As expected, most of the leaks we reported over the past months were true. The phones carry many spec and design elements from previous years while adding in some new flourishes. Galaxy S23 pricing also remains the same, at least in the United States.
Looking to buy a top-tier Android flagship? Here are your options. For the past decade, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8-series processors have been leading the charts for Android performance flagships. If you want to get the absolute best-performing Android flagship, you have to look at the phones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Since the chip was launched in November 2022, we’re still waiting on many popular smartphone lineups to refresh with updated hardware. But until then, these are the best Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 smartphones that you can get! We’ve also selected some upcoming phones with this flagship processor, so keep an eye on their release within the first half of this year.
The smartwatch may run on a custom version of Android. Meta may be developing a new version of its previously canceled smartwatch. A leak claims the watch could use a custom version of Android that’s not Wear OS and run on a Qualcomm chip. The device is reportedly very...
The company has formed partnerships with Qualcomm and Google. Samsung revealed its plans to start working on extended reality devices. Samsung has partnered with Qualcomm and Google for its plans. Samsung is also forming service partnerships with Meta and Microsoft. The Galaxy S23 series and Galaxy Book 3 series aren’t...
The chip is essentially what could've been the Plus variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Samsung’s latest Galaxy phone has a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy may essentially be what this year’s Plus variant would have been. Users likely...
Samsung expects demand to pick up only in the second half of the year. Samsung has posted weak profit numbers for the fourth quarter of 2022 due to low chip demand, economic uncertainties, and customers buying fewer new gadgets. The company expected demand for smartphones to decrease across all segments...
The new earbuds are tipped to come with dynamic ANC, multi-point connectivity, and more. New Nothing Ear 2 renders have appeared online. The renders show a similar design to the earlier Ear 1. The earbuds are also said to come with dynamic ANC and more. The Nothing Ear 1 was...
The feature might never make it to this generation of Galaxy S flagships. Samsung’s mobile chief TM Roh has explained why the Galaxy S23 series is missing satellite connectivity. The executive said that the functionality of the tech is fairly limited and that the right infrastructure is not in...
The leak suggests the phones could launch in February. Oppo may deliver three versions of the Find X6 next month. The three versions could consist of two Pro models and a base model. One of the Pro models will get a one-inch camera sensor. The news may be swirling around...
Google doesn't refer to its "primary network provider" by name, but we know who it is. Google has announced that some Fi user data was affected by a breach. The firm said the breach affected its primary network provider. T-Mobile is Google’s primary network in the US. T-Mobile announced...
The Ultra version will be the lineup's new premium model. Today, Samsung held its highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event, where it unveiled the long-awaited Galaxy S23 series. While the S23 was unquestionably the focus of the show, it wasn’t the only Galaxy series revealed at the event. The tech giant also gave us a look at its latest lineup of laptops — the Galaxy Book 3 series.
We've got a full rundown on where to go, what you'll get, how much you'll pay, and more!. Samsung’s latest-and-greatest in the Galaxy S series is official! The phones are quite exciting, but you can’t get your hands on one just yet. We have all the information about Samsung Galaxy S23 price and pre-orders here, so you can make an informed decision before you commit.
Huawei can't even use 4G Snapdragon chipsets in its smartphones. What does this mean for the phone division's future?. The US has reportedly stepped up its trade ban against Huawei. Huawei will be unable to access even 4G chips under the revised policy. Huawei has been subjected to a US...
Google has confirmed user reports of a pairing bug on the Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds. The bug sees users being unable to switch to a second paired device. The company will issue a firmware update next week that addresses the issue. Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series are a pretty decent pair...
Sometimes a little force is necessary. Whenever you’re using any computer, there’s a chance that an app or program will freeze up. When an app becomes unresponsive for a prolonged amount of time, you should probably close all of its instances with the force quit function. Let’s review how to force quit on Windows.
It looks like most of the things Nothing fans wanted with the Phone 1 could come true with the Phone 2. Carl Pei has confirmed details about the upcoming Nothing Phone 2. The phone will launch this year and be “more premium” than the Phone 1. A US...
