hypebeast.com
Here Is a First Look at the Air Jordan 13 "Black Flint"
The Jordan Brand is once again expanding its OG “Flight” series with a new Air Jordan 13 colorway. Arriving in “Black Flint,” the new release is a clean, black-and-white staple in the rotation. The shoe comes dressed in a black, university red, flint grey and white...
hypebeast.com
New Balance Delivers the 550 in "Blue Haze"
New Balance has unveiled the upcoming 550 in “Blue Haze.”. Constructed with white leather and mesh uppers, the women’s model features UNC-like design cues and is sprinkled with hits of light blue detailing to give a soft contrast to the clean base. Branding can be found in the form of the “N” panel logo, “550” insignia on the mudguard, “NB” heel stamp and the tongue tag. The silhouette rests on a white midsole and blue outsole, while white laces give it a neat finish.
hypebeast.com
Detailed Look at the Air Jordan 1 "Washed Black"
Update: Following an early preview of the pair, a detailed breakdown of the Air Jordan 1 “Washed Black” has now been shared. Stay tuned for official imagery and check out the full story below. Original Story: If something’s dubbed “washed,” the connotation associated with it is often negative....
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Vibrations of Naija"
Update: As we await an official reveal, on-foot shots of the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Vibrations of Naija” have surfaced. Check it out above and and stay tuned for more details as it’s currently expected to hit shelves May 27 at a price of $180 USD. For more information, dive into our previous coverage below.
hypebeast.com
Nike ACG’s Mountain Fly GORE-TEX "Khaki" Is Being Reissued
Nike’s ACG umbrella is reissuing its Mountain Fly GORE-TEX hiker silhouette and it is soon to be available once again in an earthy “Khaki” colorway. Since debuting the model in October 2020, the waterproof sneaker has been a regular option for avid hikers due to its durable rubber and grippy outsole. Additionally, the shoe is also highly performance-driven with the enhanced uppers featuring two differentiating grid patterns to prevent water or snow slush from seeping into the wearer’s socks.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos
This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
Parade
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid Goes Pink For Valentine’s Day
The Jordan 1 Mid continues to get some shine. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1 Mid, then these last few years have been fantastic for you. The Jordan 1 Mid is one of those shoes that is known for being accessible and inexpensive. Additionally, this is an offering that is constantly getting some dope new colorways.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Gets New Release Date
The Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” is dropping in just a couple of weeks. Tinker Hatfield made some incredible sneakers for Michael Jordan, including the Air Jordan 5. Overall, this model is iconic for a plethora of reasons. Firstly, it helped kick off the 90s. Secondly, it featured shark teeth on the midsole and some 3M tongues which ultimately gave the shoe an iconic look.
hypebeast.com
A Paris Exclusive Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low is Rumored to Release
Following the release of the “Light Green Spark” colorway in conjunction with the Brooklyn Museum’s “Figures of Speech” exhibition, we are now hearing rumors of another iteration of the Off-White™ x. Air Force 1 Low. Believed to be a Paris, France exclusive, the “Ghost...
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at These Unreleased Virgil Abloh-Designed "Faux Fur" Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s
Images of an unreleased pair of Virgil Abloh-designed x Nike Air Force 1 have just been teased by Don C. For a better look, ph_community has made a cleaner mockup of the faux cur-covered sneaker. Made from hues of orange, pink, and yellow, the silhouette is hardly distinguishable minus the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” Unveiled: Photos
More Valentine’s Day sneakers are on the way. One of the best sneakers to ever be produced is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. If you were paying attention in 2022, you knew that this shoe was celebrating its 40th anniversary. Consequently, we got all sorts of amazing colorways and even some fantastic retros.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike KD 3 “All-Star” Gets A Release Date
An iconic KD sneaker is making a comeback. Kevin Durant has a lot of amazing signature sneakers, including the Nike KD 3. If you were a basketball fan in the early 2010s, then you certainly remember these. KD had some amazing shoes during his time with the OKC Thunder, and even now, he has one of the best signature lines.
