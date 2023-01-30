Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Abbas to US: Security cooperation with Israel will be restored
Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas told CIA Director William Burns in Ramallah on Sunday that security cooperation with Israel will be restored, Channel 12 reported on Monday. Abbas announced on Jan. 26 that the P.A. would cease security cooperation following an IDF raid in Jenin in which nine people were...
Cleveland Jewish News
US warns of terror threat to religious sites in Turkey
The U.S. Embassy in Turkey on Monday warned Americans of possible “imminent retaliatory attacks” in the country in response to several recent incidents of Koran burning in Europe. “The U.S. government cautions its citizens of possible imminent retaliatory attacks by terrorists against churches, synagogues and diplomatic missions in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Russia urges Israel not to arm Ukraine
Russia on Wednesday warned Israel against arming Ukraine, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated he was considering providing military assistance to Kyiv and was willing to mediate. “We say that all countries that supply weapons [to Ukraine] should understand that we will consider these [weapons] to be legitimate targets...
Cleveland Jewish News
Abbas presents Blinken with list of demands for Israeli concessions
Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas outlined a series of demands for Israeli concessions during a meeting on Tuesday with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ramallah. Abbas called on Washington to pressure Israel to forgo construction plans in Judea and Samaria, curb IDF counter-terrorism operations in Palestinian-controlled areas and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Latin American legislators pledge support for Israel, urge adoption of IHRA definition of antisemitism
A group of pro-Israel legislators from across Latin America on Sunday urged countries in the region to the adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of anti-Semitism and promote faith-based support for Israel in their countries. The meeting took on added significance as it came immediately after a...
Russia's top prosecutor criticizes mass mobilization, telling Putin to his face that more than 9,000 were illegally sent to fight in Ukraine
Igor Krasnov told Putin there were "more than 9,000 citizens who were illegally mobilized" when Russia sent conscripts into Ukraine late last year.
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu: Blinken visit sign of ‘unbreakable’ US-Israel bond
The U.S.-Israel relationship is one of modern history’s great alliances, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said today, after meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “We share common interests, which are growing by the day,” Netanyahu said. “We share common values; two strong democracies which will remain, I...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli democracy is ‘robust,’ former PM Naftali Bennett assures New Yorkers
(New York Jewish Week) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told an audience here that reports of the deaths of Israeli democracy are exaggerated, and urged American Jews to make their concerns known to the new far-right government rather than walk away. “There are a lot of foolish...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli government to respond to court order to demolish Khan al-Ahmar
The Israeli government must on Wednesday respond to a Supreme Court ruling demanding the implementation of demolition orders against the illegal Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar. The legal battle over the issue began in 2009, when Israeli NGO Regavim filed its first petition against what it called “the Palestinian Authority’s...
Cleveland Jewish News
Macron extends condolences over Jerusalem terror in call with Netanyahu
French President Emmanuel Macron extended his condolences to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday over the killing of seven people in a Palestinian terror attack on Friday night. The two leaders also “sharply” condemned Iran’s involvement in Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, and agreed to meet soon....
Cleveland Jewish News
Antony Blinken quotes from Jewish prayer during crucial Israel visit
(JTA) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken quoted from a Jewish prayer on arrival in Tel Aviv for a state visit on Monday, days after a deadly terror attack outside a Jerusalem synagogue set off a violent uptick in Israeli-Palestinian violence across the country. Blinken met with Israeli Prime...
Cleveland Jewish News
Eyeing Iran, Gallant says defense cooperation with US has reached ‘new peak’
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant vowed on Tuesday to work with the United States to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and curb Tehran’s regional “aggression.”. Gallant made the remarks during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who arrived in Israel on Monday. “Your...
Cleveland Jewish News
The revolution in Iran will succeed. The question is when
The massacre of seven Jews outside their synagogue in the Neve Ya’akov neighborhood of Jerusalem Friday night by a Palestinian terrorist didn’t only happen on the eve of the Sabbath. Friday was also International Holocaust Remembrance Day. In her opening remarks in this week’s Caroline Glick Show, Caroline...
Cleveland Jewish News
PA calls to dismantle Israel
The Palestinian Authority, PLO and Palestinian BDS National Committee (BNC) last week called “on the peoples of the world and their democratic and progressive forces” to actively participate in the BDS Movement against Israel and to “dismantle Israel’s system of settler colonialism, apartheid, and military occupation.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Law to strip terrorists of Israeli citizenship advances in Knesset
A special joint Knesset committee approved the preliminary reading of a proposed law that would revoke Israeli citizenship, or residency, from terrorists who receive payments from the Palestinian Authority for their violent deeds, in a practice commonly known as pay-for-slay. According to the bill’s provisions, a terrorist with Israeli citizenship...
