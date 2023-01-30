ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Abbas to US: Security cooperation with Israel will be restored

Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas told CIA Director William Burns in Ramallah on Sunday that security cooperation with Israel will be restored, Channel 12 reported on Monday. Abbas announced on Jan. 26 that the P.A. would cease security cooperation following an IDF raid in Jenin in which nine people were...
US warns of terror threat to religious sites in Turkey

The U.S. Embassy in Turkey on Monday warned Americans of possible “imminent retaliatory attacks” in the country in response to several recent incidents of Koran burning in Europe. “The U.S. government cautions its citizens of possible imminent retaliatory attacks by terrorists against churches, synagogues and diplomatic missions in...
Russia urges Israel not to arm Ukraine

Russia on Wednesday warned Israel against arming Ukraine, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated he was considering providing military assistance to Kyiv and was willing to mediate. “We say that all countries that supply weapons [to Ukraine] should understand that we will consider these [weapons] to be legitimate targets...
Abbas presents Blinken with list of demands for Israeli concessions

Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas outlined a series of demands for Israeli concessions during a meeting on Tuesday with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ramallah. Abbas called on Washington to pressure Israel to forgo construction plans in Judea and Samaria, curb IDF counter-terrorism operations in Palestinian-controlled areas and...
Netanyahu: Blinken visit sign of ‘unbreakable’ US-Israel bond

The U.S.-Israel relationship is one of modern history’s great alliances, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said today, after meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “We share common interests, which are growing by the day,” Netanyahu said. “We share common values; two strong democracies which will remain, I...
Israeli government to respond to court order to demolish Khan al-Ahmar

The Israeli government must on Wednesday respond to a Supreme Court ruling demanding the implementation of demolition orders against the illegal Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar. The legal battle over the issue began in 2009, when Israeli NGO Regavim filed its first petition against what it called “the Palestinian Authority’s...
Macron extends condolences over Jerusalem terror in call with Netanyahu

French President Emmanuel Macron extended his condolences to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday over the killing of seven people in a Palestinian terror attack on Friday night. The two leaders also “sharply” condemned Iran’s involvement in Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, and agreed to meet soon....
Antony Blinken quotes from Jewish prayer during crucial Israel visit

(JTA) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken quoted from a Jewish prayer on arrival in Tel Aviv for a state visit on Monday, days after a deadly terror attack outside a Jerusalem synagogue set off a violent uptick in Israeli-Palestinian violence across the country. Blinken met with Israeli Prime...
The revolution in Iran will succeed. The question is when

The massacre of seven Jews outside their synagogue in the Neve Ya’akov neighborhood of Jerusalem Friday night by a Palestinian terrorist didn’t only happen on the eve of the Sabbath. Friday was also International Holocaust Remembrance Day. In her opening remarks in this week’s Caroline Glick Show, Caroline...
PA calls to dismantle Israel

The Palestinian Authority, PLO and Palestinian BDS National Committee (BNC) last week called “on the peoples of the world and their democratic and progressive forces” to actively participate in the BDS Movement against Israel and to “dismantle Israel’s system of settler colonialism, apartheid, and military occupation.”
Law to strip terrorists of Israeli citizenship advances in Knesset

A special joint Knesset committee approved the preliminary reading of a proposed law that would revoke Israeli citizenship, or residency, from terrorists who receive payments from the Palestinian Authority for their violent deeds, in a practice commonly known as pay-for-slay. According to the bill’s provisions, a terrorist with Israeli citizenship...

