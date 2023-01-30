Read full article on original website
Cowboys: Jerry Jones sends a warning shot to Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott was highly disappointing in the Dallas Cowboys’ playoff loss and now it seems Jerry Jones is sending the quarterback a bit of a warning shot. Most reactions to Dak Prescott’s dud in the Dallas Cowboys‘ Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers could be best construed as over-reactionary. Yes, he was bad in that defeat, but any calls to bench him, move on, or anything in that vein is over the line and overlooks the shortcomings of the roster and the play-calling.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Patrick Mahomes’ father took funny shot at Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow was unable to fire up one of his famous victory cigars after the Cincinnati Bengals lost Sunday’s AFC Championship Game to the Kansas City Chiefs, but Patrick Mahomes’ father was happy to carry on the tradition. Mahomes’ father, former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, smoked a cigar while celebrating on the field at Arrowhead... The post Patrick Mahomes’ father took funny shot at Joe Burrow appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Father of Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes: Son’s amazing ability to heal came from his mother
How was Patrick Mahomes able to play one week after. a high-ankle sprain? His father offered one idea.
Look: Brock Purdy's Girlfriend Went Viral Sunday Night
Brock Purdy's wild rookie season came to an end on Sunday night, in an unfortunate way. The 49ers were blown out by the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Purdy had to leave the game due to an arm injury in the first half. It'll be interesting to see what happens with Purdy moving forward. Do the ...
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!
So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
sportszion.com
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett deletes all tributes to her boyfriend after breakup
Breakups can be pretty depressing, especially when you spend most of your time with your partner. Dak Prescott has been dating model Natalie Buffett since 2020. However, there were several rumors last year about the couple breaking up, yet there was no official confirmation from the couple. Coming into 2023,...
NFL Fans Are Ripping Patrick Mahomes' Wife For Her Postgame Message
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl bound for the third time in four years after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship on Sunday. The Chiefs got some help from Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, to send the Bengals packing. Brittany ...
NFL Fans Are Stunned By Monday's Derek Carr Update
Derek Carr's departure from the Las Vegas Raiders had seemed an inevitability following the end of the team's regular season. Carr had said goodbye to his Raiders teammates and gave them a farewell gift. Media figureheads such as Colin Cowherd had advanced to speculation as to where Carr ...
Sean Payton gets honest about Russell Wilson
After months of speculation about former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, the Denver Broncos finally decided to make a deal with the Saints in order for Payton to become the new head coach in Denver. Denver gave up some huge compensation to New Orleans in the deal, trading away a 2023 first-round pick Read more... The post Sean Payton gets honest about Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stefon Diggs’ tweets after the Bengals’ loss had NFL fans convinced he was reveling in Eli Apple’s demise
The Cincinnati Bengals’ Eli Apple has established himself as a villain to many playmakers around the NFL. Some of his most recent antics involved pestering the Buffalo Bills’ Stefon Diggs after Apple’s Bengals eliminated Buffalo in the divisional round. With Cincinnati falling short of a Super Bowl...
Andy Reid Makes His Opinion On Nick Sirianni Extremely Clear
When Andy Reid arrived in Kansas City after nearly a decade-and-a-half with the Eagles, he was told about a young, up-and-coming assistant that was quickly rising through the ranks. That man was Nick Sirianni. Now Reid is set to face-off against his former team in the Super Bowl coached by the ...
Joe Burrow Addresses Bengals-Chiefs Trash Talk After Loss
Kansas City players had a lot to say after a hotly contested title game.
Tom Brady gets brutally honest about Niners’ fate after Brock Purdy injury vs Eagles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady managed to watch the NFC Championship Game on Sunday between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles which ended in a lopsided victory for Jalen Hurts and company. Brady knew, just like most football fans, that the 49ers were doomed early in that...
Peyton Manning endorsing 1 head coach candidate for Colts?
One candidate for the Indianapolis Colts head coach position appears to have a powerful backer in his corner. The Colts have set up a second interview with Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, according to reports. Callahan’s candidacy is noteworthy for one reason: according to Albert Breer of The MMQB, he has an advocate in... The post Peyton Manning endorsing 1 head coach candidate for Colts? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Pat McAfee Goes On Massive Rant About NFL Officiating
NFL fans are up in arms after some questionable officiating late in the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to Kansas City. The... The post Pat McAfee Goes On Massive Rant About NFL Officiating appeared first on Outsider.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Colleen Wolfe Video
NFL Network reporter Colleen Wolfe really got into the Philadelphia spirit on Sunday. Wolfe, a longtime football reporter, picked the Eagles to beat the 49ers while wearing a "pretzel sash." It's pretty iconic. "Just @ColleenWolfe picking the Eagles while wearing a sash made of soft pretzels. Go ...
