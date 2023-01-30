ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
FanSided

Cowboys: Jerry Jones sends a warning shot to Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott was highly disappointing in the Dallas Cowboys’ playoff loss and now it seems Jerry Jones is sending the quarterback a bit of a warning shot. Most reactions to Dak Prescott’s dud in the Dallas Cowboys‘ Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers could be best construed as over-reactionary. Yes, he was bad in that defeat, but any calls to bench him, move on, or anything in that vein is over the line and overlooks the shortcomings of the roster and the play-calling.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes’ father took funny shot at Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow was unable to fire up one of his famous victory cigars after the Cincinnati Bengals lost Sunday’s AFC Championship Game to the Kansas City Chiefs, but Patrick Mahomes’ father was happy to carry on the tradition. Mahomes’ father, former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, smoked a cigar while celebrating on the field at Arrowhead... The post Patrick Mahomes’ father took funny shot at Joe Burrow appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Brock Purdy's Girlfriend Went Viral Sunday Night

Brock Purdy's wild rookie season came to an end on Sunday night, in an unfortunate way. The 49ers were blown out by the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Purdy had to leave the game due to an arm injury in the first half. It'll be interesting to see what happens with Purdy moving forward. Do the ...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!

So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
TEXAS STATE
Athlon Sports

NFL Fans Are Stunned By Monday's Derek Carr Update

Derek Carr's departure from the Las Vegas Raiders had seemed an inevitability following the end of the team's regular season.  Carr had said goodbye to his Raiders teammates and gave them a farewell gift. Media figureheads such as Colin Cowherd had advanced to speculation as to where Carr ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Comeback

Sean Payton gets honest about Russell Wilson

After months of speculation about former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, the Denver Broncos finally decided to make a deal with the Saints in order for Payton to become the new head coach in Denver. Denver gave up some huge compensation to New Orleans in the deal, trading away a 2023 first-round pick Read more... The post Sean Payton gets honest about Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Peyton Manning endorsing 1 head coach candidate for Colts?

One candidate for the Indianapolis Colts head coach position appears to have a powerful backer in his corner. The Colts have set up a second interview with Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, according to reports. Callahan’s candidacy is noteworthy for one reason: according to Albert Breer of The MMQB, he has an advocate in... The post Peyton Manning endorsing 1 head coach candidate for Colts? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Colleen Wolfe Video

NFL Network reporter Colleen Wolfe really got into the Philadelphia spirit on Sunday. Wolfe, a longtime football reporter, picked the Eagles to beat the 49ers while wearing a "pretzel sash." It's pretty iconic. "Just @ColleenWolfe picking the Eagles while wearing a sash made of soft pretzels. Go ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy